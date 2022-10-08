ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

styleblueprint.com

6 Louisville Haunted Houses Guaranteed to Terrify

If you love the thought of being chased by a guy with a chainsaw or starring in your own horror film, this list is for you. We’ve gathered a round-up of Louisville haunted houses that range from “terrifying” to “not even Stephen King would set foot in here.” Check out these six places you need to visit this season … if you’re okay with losing a little sleep.
LOUISVILLE, KY
99.5 WKDQ

Louisville Set to Premiere Kentucky Hot Brown Week

Who remembers Gabe's Restaurant? It was on Triplett Street across from the Colonel House Motel, where Eagles Convenience Store is now. It was my parents' favorite restaurant. Seriously, when it doubt, "Let's go to Gabe's." Dad was in the Kiwanis Club and it always had lunch meetings there in the basement. Mom invited me to lunch there one afternoon when I was on summer break from WKU. She had also invited Senator Wendell Ford--a longtime family friend--to join us. The late Kentucky icon was also a big fan.
LOUISVILLE, KY
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Louisville, KY in 2022

If you’re like most people, you probably think there is not a lot to enjoy about visiting a sushi restaurant in Louisville, Kentucky. After all, it’s not exactly like this place is well known for its sushi, nor is it by the sea. You might even think that you would be able to find something like hamburgers or barbecue a lot easier than sushi, but the truth of the matter is the city has more than its fair share of truly outstanding sushi restaurants.
LOUISVILLE, KY
FanSided

Six Winners and Two Losers from Louisville’s Win against Virginia

Coach Satterfield is on the ropes. He needed this win. According to Coach’s hot seat, an online forum that tracks coaches about to be sacked, Satterfield was 10th on their hot seat board before today’s win. Today he’s dropped to 22nd. Satterfield needs to go 500% from here on out to have any possibility of being retained. Louisville’s remaining schedule is against all top 25 teams except Pittsburgh, who Louisville faces on the 22nd of this month. They will need to win three of the next six games; otherwise, it’s doubtful Satterfield will be returning in 2023.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky or you plan on traveling there soon, then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that serve absolutely delicious food and that you should definitely visit if you haven't already and if you want to see what a good steak really tastes like.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

The local restaurant community has come together for 'The Taste of Louisville' for almost 3 decades

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Celebrate Louisville's food and drink scene and give back to a great cause. WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a taste of "The Taste of Louisville." The Kentucky Restaurant Association Louisville Chapter presents the 48th annual event. Mellwood Art Center will host more than 25 Chefs ready to serve you. Sample more than 25 signature dishes including 15 different creative cocktails and mocktails.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Ariel Thompson crowned Miss Black Kentucky USA

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new queen has been crowned!. For the first time in more than a decade, the commonwealth has a new Miss Black Kentucky USA. During Sunday night’s ceremony, Ariel Thompson was crowned winner in front of 250 people, including family and friends at Memorial Auditorium.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Louisville cat café reaches milestone of 7,000 adoptions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville cat café has reached another milestone. Purrfect Day Café hit 7,000 adoptions over the weekend. The café said more than 30 cats and kittens found their forever homes in just the last week. Purrfect Day opened back in 2018 on Bardstown...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Miss Black Kentucky USA makes history at Louisville Memorial Auditorium

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — History was made this Sunday at the Louisville Memorial Auditorium, as 15 women competed for the chance to be crowned the first ever Miss Black Kentucky USA. The competition celebrates the talent, scholastic achievement and commitment to service of the women, while allowing them a welcoming...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Terminally ill patient at UofL Hospital fulfills dying wish

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With days left to live a patient at UofL Hospital had his final wish granted. To get married. Osmin Melendez has fought colon cancer for months, but told nurses at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday his dying wish was to marry his long-term girlfriend, Daysy Rosales. “We just...
LOUISVILLE, KY
FanSided

Is Louisville A Dark Horse To Land Matt Rhule?

The hottest name in the football world right now might be Matt Rhule. Rhule was fired from the Carolina Panthers on October 10, 2022 amidst a 1-4 start to the 2022-2023 season. The former Baylor Bears coach was hired in January of 2020 to be the fifth coach all-time of the Carolina Panthers.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

'You don't have anything to lose' | Louisville billboards encouraging men of color to seek free counseling

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Billboards and bus stop signs are popping up across Louisville, advertising free counseling available this month for those facing daily discrimination, poverty and exposure to violence. Louisville Metro's Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods (OSHN) is trying something new, offering free therapy sessions through October. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
