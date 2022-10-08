Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
The Legend of Old Louisville's Witches TreeSara BLouisville, KY
This Massive Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Concert review: Conan Gray aestheticizes pain, pleasure and pining on his “Superache” tourThe LanternLouisville, KY
styleblueprint.com
6 Louisville Haunted Houses Guaranteed to Terrify
If you love the thought of being chased by a guy with a chainsaw or starring in your own horror film, this list is for you. We’ve gathered a round-up of Louisville haunted houses that range from “terrifying” to “not even Stephen King would set foot in here.” Check out these six places you need to visit this season … if you’re okay with losing a little sleep.
Louisville Set to Premiere Kentucky Hot Brown Week
Who remembers Gabe's Restaurant? It was on Triplett Street across from the Colonel House Motel, where Eagles Convenience Store is now. It was my parents' favorite restaurant. Seriously, when it doubt, "Let's go to Gabe's." Dad was in the Kiwanis Club and it always had lunch meetings there in the basement. Mom invited me to lunch there one afternoon when I was on summer break from WKU. She had also invited Senator Wendell Ford--a longtime family friend--to join us. The late Kentucky icon was also a big fan.
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Louisville, KY in 2022
If you’re like most people, you probably think there is not a lot to enjoy about visiting a sushi restaurant in Louisville, Kentucky. After all, it’s not exactly like this place is well known for its sushi, nor is it by the sea. You might even think that you would be able to find something like hamburgers or barbecue a lot easier than sushi, but the truth of the matter is the city has more than its fair share of truly outstanding sushi restaurants.
aseaofblue.com
UK basketball legend Dan Issel joins Big Blue Drew on the Kentucky Dad Podcast
The Kentucky Dad Podcast was blessed to hear from someone who can only be described as Kentucky basketball royalty. All-time leading men’s basketball scorer and hoops legend Dan Issel was kind enough to grace the show with his presence, and it was terrific stuff all around. First off, if...
Louisville to Host Multiple Elite Prospects for 2022 Louisville Live
The annual preseason basketball event for the Cardinals will host several high-caliber men's basketball recruits.
Six Winners and Two Losers from Louisville’s Win against Virginia
Coach Satterfield is on the ropes. He needed this win. According to Coach’s hot seat, an online forum that tracks coaches about to be sacked, Satterfield was 10th on their hot seat board before today’s win. Today he’s dropped to 22nd. Satterfield needs to go 500% from here on out to have any possibility of being retained. Louisville’s remaining schedule is against all top 25 teams except Pittsburgh, who Louisville faces on the 22nd of this month. They will need to win three of the next six games; otherwise, it’s doubtful Satterfield will be returning in 2023.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky or you plan on traveling there soon, then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that serve absolutely delicious food and that you should definitely visit if you haven't already and if you want to see what a good steak really tastes like.
WLKY.com
New pickleball 'eatertainment' concept to open along Louisville riverfront
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you haven't heard of pickleball by now in the city of Louisville, it's fast-growing in popularity with demand in the Metro for more options to play. A new, unique venue is in the works that will add to the city's pickleball scene. An acre of...
wdrb.com
The local restaurant community has come together for 'The Taste of Louisville' for almost 3 decades
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Celebrate Louisville's food and drink scene and give back to a great cause. WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a taste of "The Taste of Louisville." The Kentucky Restaurant Association Louisville Chapter presents the 48th annual event. Mellwood Art Center will host more than 25 Chefs ready to serve you. Sample more than 25 signature dishes including 15 different creative cocktails and mocktails.
Ariel Thompson crowned Miss Black Kentucky USA
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new queen has been crowned!. For the first time in more than a decade, the commonwealth has a new Miss Black Kentucky USA. During Sunday night’s ceremony, Ariel Thompson was crowned winner in front of 250 people, including family and friends at Memorial Auditorium.
wdrb.com
Louisville cat café reaches milestone of 7,000 adoptions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville cat café has reached another milestone. Purrfect Day Café hit 7,000 adoptions over the weekend. The café said more than 30 cats and kittens found their forever homes in just the last week. Purrfect Day opened back in 2018 on Bardstown...
wdrb.com
Rundown cemetery near Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood gets overdue remodel
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For years, a four-acre cemetery near the Taylor Berry neighborhood has been untouched for years, overgrown with grass nearly 8 feet tall. Many of those in the Schardein Cemetery are veterans, whose headstones were covered and some were destroyed. As of Monday, the majority of the...
WLKY.com
Miss Black Kentucky USA makes history at Louisville Memorial Auditorium
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — History was made this Sunday at the Louisville Memorial Auditorium, as 15 women competed for the chance to be crowned the first ever Miss Black Kentucky USA. The competition celebrates the talent, scholastic achievement and commitment to service of the women, while allowing them a welcoming...
Louisville Men's Basketball Announces Three Captains for 2022-23 Season
The first year of the Kenny Payne era begins on November 9.
wdrb.com
Terminally ill patient at UofL Hospital fulfills dying wish
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With days left to live a patient at UofL Hospital had his final wish granted. To get married. Osmin Melendez has fought colon cancer for months, but told nurses at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday his dying wish was to marry his long-term girlfriend, Daysy Rosales. “We just...
Is Louisville A Dark Horse To Land Matt Rhule?
The hottest name in the football world right now might be Matt Rhule. Rhule was fired from the Carolina Panthers on October 10, 2022 amidst a 1-4 start to the 2022-2023 season. The former Baylor Bears coach was hired in January of 2020 to be the fifth coach all-time of the Carolina Panthers.
wdrb.com
'You don't have anything to lose' | Louisville billboards encouraging men of color to seek free counseling
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Billboards and bus stop signs are popping up across Louisville, advertising free counseling available this month for those facing daily discrimination, poverty and exposure to violence. Louisville Metro's Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods (OSHN) is trying something new, offering free therapy sessions through October. The...
wdrb.com
Kentucky 911 dispatcher moonlights as a country music singer
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When calm turns to chaos, Megan Stout is the one who takes the call in Shelby County. There's power behind her voice, in more ways than one. "I jokingly say I moonlight as a dispatcher," Stout said with a smile. Talent is hiding on the other...
Wave 3
Germantown veterans group prepares to struggle after thieves make off with thousands
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – An overnight break-in left behind a very tough Sunday morning surprise for members of the AMVETS Daniel Boone Post 1 in Louisville’s Germantown neighborhood. The group finds itself in a fight for survival after thieves trashed their building and make off with and estimated $8,500 in cash.
