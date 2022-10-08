Read full article on original website
Huskies and Wildcats Face off in Midweek Battle
BOSTON - The Northeastern men's soccer team (3-6-3) begins a short two-game road stint with a midweek matchup against the New Hampshire Wildcats (7-3-0) this Tuesday, October 11 at 6pm. That game from Wildcat Stadium will be broadcast on ESPN+. THREE THINGS TO KNOW:. SCOUTING THE WILDCATS: New Hampshire started...
CT couple brings new life to Litchfield golf course
LITCHFIELD – Jonathan Philips has food service in his blood. His wife, Jill Ferrarotti, has golf in her blood. Their careers intertwine at Stonybrook Golf Course, where Philips runs an expanded restaurant called Clubhouse Provisions, and Ferrarotti runs the renovated pro shop. The public, nine-hole Stonybrook at 263 Milton...
North Haven High School Sports Hall of Fame Inducting Seven All-Time Greats
The North Haven High School (NHHS) Sports Hall of Fame will be officially inducting the members of its Class of 2020 this week. The induction ceremony was originally scheduled to take place on March 28, 2020, but was canceled one week prior as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremony will now be held as a brunch at the Wallingford Country Club on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 11 a.m. The inductees are Chris Conte, Marino Crocco, Jennifer Cruver, Thomas Drury, Marilyn Gillo, Marian Rockwell, and Jennie Setaro.
Southern Connecticut State University mourns death of student
NEW HAVEN — A 29-year-old senior at Southern Connecticut State University died Monday night, according to a statement from the university. Nico Saraceni, an interdisciplinary studies major with concentrations in creative writing and film studies, was a Newtown High School graduate. Saraceni transferred to SCSU in fall 2021 from Keene State University in Keene, N.H.
21 CT restaurants make it to Yelp's 'Top 100 In New England' list
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut restaurants are well-represented on Yelp's recently-released list of the Top 100 Places to Eat in New England, including two in the top 10 and four in the top 20. Zeneli in New Haven, a traditional Neapolitan-style pizzeria on...
2 Quinnipiac grads killed in Massachusetts crash
BOSTON — Two recent Quinnipiac University graduates were killed in a three-car crash in Boston on Saturday. Delanie Fekert, 25, of Floral Park, New York, and Urashi Madani, 25, of North Andover, Massachusetts, were killed when the SUV they were in was involved in a crash involving a tow truck and an SUV on Interstate 93 north in Boston on Saturday evening.
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Connecticut
- There are many places to enjoy an all-you-can-eat buffet in Connecticut. Some of these are considered upscale with quality food. However, you'll also find all-you-can-eat buffets that aren't all-inclusive. Osaka Hibachi Buffet in Stratford. This contemporary spot offers a wide array of grilled fare, sushi, and other Asian and...
Coelho Endorsed By The Connecticut F.O.P. For 24th State Senate Race
Politics have been at the forefront for the past few years and it is more important than ever to be educated before you go and vote. Part of the voter education process may be the 'endorsements' that happen, from who they come from and who they go to are important.
2 former Quinnipiac students killed in ride-share crash in Boston
Two former Quinnipiac students were killed in a crash on Route 93 in Boston, police say. Delanie Fekert, 25, of Floral Park, New York, and Urashi Madani, 25, of North Andover, were both killed in the crash on Saturday. Massachusetts State Police say the 2007 Lexus RX400H SUV ride-share vehicle...
Who is eligible for updated COVID-19 booster shot
HARTFORD, Conn. — As the weather starts to get cooler and people start to gather indoors health experts have an important reminder. "I would tell people as we get into the colder months to get ready. Get your flu shot, get your COVID shot, because you know COVID has been here and it's here to stay," said Dr. Paul Anthony an infectious disease specialist with Hartford Healthcare.
Connecticut in the bullseye for historic home heating prices
CONNECTICUT, USA — Get ready to open your wallet even wider. Energy experts are forecasting record home heating prices this winter, with Connecticut in the bullseye for the biggest increase. “I just have to come up with extra money to heat my home,” said Enrique Rivera of New Haven....
Crews respond to crash on I-91 South in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut state police released preliminary information regarding a crash on I-91 South in Middletown on Tuesday. Troopers said the crash occurred just before 10:20 a.m. near exit 20. They were dispatched to the scene on reports of a car that had veered off the right side of the road in Middletown. […]
‘This is the future of farming’: Connecticut’s first nonprofit indoor hydroponic farm grows fresh produce year-around
A new farm in Connecticut is not only the first of its kind in the state but could be the future of farming.
Stratford News: Pickup Hits Building
2022-10-10@7:19pm–#Stratford CT– One person was injured after his pickup truck crashes through a fence and into 1294 Stratford Avenue. He was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting...
3 youths hospitalized after being ejected from an ATV in New Fairfield
NEW FAIRFIELD — Three youths were hospitalized Sunday afternoon following an all-terrain vehicle crash on Pine Hill Road. None of them were wearing helmets when their westbound Yamaha ATV rolled over around 4:20 p.m., according to state police, who said all three passengers were “ejected from the quad and came to final rest in the roadway.”
Circles of Hell: The Five Worst Parking Lots in Waterbury
For the most part, Waterbury is full of convenient parking lots. Wide spaces, modern curbing, yeah, there is plenty of room. Some are bad. Why? I'll tell you. I've parked in all of these Waterbury lots more than I can count over my lifetime. Thousands? Probably. I've run into issues at each of these over the years. It's not just speeding, or inattentive drivers, but those are two of the main contributing factors in my choices.
'Nuisance property' frustrates Trumbull officials
TRUMBULL — Considering it is unoccupied, 6 Cambridge Drive is a bad neighbor, according to Trumbull officials. Rina Bakalar, Trumbull's economic and community development director, said the 60,000-square foot property is one of three buildings on Cambridge, the others being 7 Cambridge and 12 Cambridge. Those properties, she said, have been assets to the town, each housing several businesses.
Connecticut dog rescue needs all dogs adopted within a month
MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A Middlebury dog rescue is pleading with the community after announcing it needs to close its doors until further notice. Brass City Rescue Alliance announced on Facebook that due to medical circumstances among staff it needs to close its doors until further notice. The shelter is making an emergency plea for […]
Norwalk Hospital demolition — part of $220M expansion — set for next spring
NORWALK — A more established timeline has been released for Norwalk Hospital's $220 million expansion, including plans for a massive demolition. In a legal notice alerting the public of its plans, Nuvance Health, which owns and operates Norwalk Hospital, said the eastern portion of Tracey Pavilion and the entire Community Pavilion will be demolished on the hospital's Maple Street campus.
RT-8 southbound closed between exits 24 and 22
BEACON FALLS, Conn. (WFSB) - Route 8 southbound was closed because of an overturned motor vehicle crash between exits 24 and 22. Beacon Falls volunteer fire department said they responded just after 7 pm for a two-car accident with a rollover route on 8 South, just south of the Exit 24 overpass.
