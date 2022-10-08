SPECIAL DELIVERY: How Black culture is forcing the golf world to change its ways for the better

For a long time as a young Black man, it didn’t feel like golf was ever a sport truly made for me.

I didn’t see anyone who looked like me playing it. The sport was never marketed to me. It never even appeared to be a real option for recreation or otherwise. And some of that still persists today.

But it’s also starting to change, bit by bit. The sport is slowly, but surely, starting to embrace Black culture and the things that make it cool.

You see that from everything to the clothes people are wearing on the greens to the kicks they’re showing off and even who is actually playing the game now.

What we wanted to find out was where the root of that change stems from. So we tapped in with Vibez Amateur Golf club on this week’s episode of Special Delivery to find out.

Our conversation with NFL running backs Melvin Gordon, Dare Ogunbowale and their college buddy Noe Vital Jr. was equal parts entertaining and enlightening on this new energy coming into the golf world.

Tap in and enjoy.