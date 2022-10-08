ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Draymond Green called it 'bulls***' that video of his altercation with Jordan Poole leaked, but that's not the real issue here

By Mike D. Sykes, II
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Draymond Green just spoke publicly to the media for the first time since his altercation with Jordan Poole that shocked the NBA world leaked.

He said all the right things. He publicly apologized to the Warriors, to Jordan Poole, to Poole’s family and everyone else he could think of. He also said he’d be “stepping away” from the team for an unspecified amount of time to allow everyone to heal from the incident.

But what was also interesting were Green’s thoughts on the video actually leaking out to the public.

Someone in the Warriors’ facility leaked the video to TMZ which led to it getting out in the public. Initially, the Warriors were handling the incident internally. It had previously only been described as a “forceful strike” as opposed to the punch that actually occurred. The video is what provided clarity and led to the current reaction around the league.

We have no idea how it got out or who leaked it. Regardless, Green had some pretty strong thoughts on it. He called it “bulls***.”

If I’m being 100% honest, I thought it was bulls***. No other video leaked from practice. When we’re working on our sets they don’t leak. When I’m coaching everyone up that doesn’t leak. So, I thought it was bulls*** that it leaked.”

The Warriors are getting to the bottom of this. The team is “aggressively investigating” how the video leaked out to the public, according to ESPN.

But let’s be clear — how the video leaked doesn’t really matter as much as what took place, though.

Green’s actions are the main issue here. A video would never have had to leak had he not — literally — punched a teammate in the face. That’s the only reason the video saw the light of day. Before the Warriors worry about why the video came out, the team should probably figure out why this happened in the first place.

Hopefully, that isn’t forgotten in the midst of all this as time goes by.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

