Apologetic Draymond Green is temporarily stepping away from the Warriors following Jordan Poole altercation

Late on Wednesday evening, the basketball world learned Draymond Green would face team discipline following a physical altercation between him and Jordan Poole at the Warriors’ practice that day, The Athletic‘s Shams Charania reported.

Friday Morning, video of that altercation leaked, showing Green connecting on a punch violent punch directed at Poole’s face.

Then on Saturday, Green issued a public apology to Poole, Poole’s family and the Warriors’ organization during a news conference — his first public appearance since the altercation.

The biggest takeaway here? Draymond Green is going to be stepping away from the team while he figures things out.

Here’s a portion of Green’s apology, via C.J. Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle.

How long Green is out could change the Warriors’ season, obviously, which he says is important, but “the least of his worries right now.”

But, for now, he’s apologetic and focused on doing his best to fix the relationships within the organization.