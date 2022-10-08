Kevin Durant and CFB fans everywhere savagely roasted Brent Venables after Oklahoma failed to score against Texas

Things are bad for Oklahoma right now. Really, really bad. It just had one of the most embarrassing performances of the college football season in the Red River Showdown against Texas.

Oklahoma fans came into the game talking trash and the team didn’t back it up at all. The Sooners may have even given us the worst play call of the season. The team didn’t even manage to score a touchdown in the 49-0 loss.

This is on Brent Venables. There’s no way an Oklahoma Sooners team shouldn’t be able to score a single point in a game. Not one? That’s wild — even without Dillon Gabriel in the lineup.

It was so bad that even Kevin Durant had to jump in on roasting Brent Venables. He told that man to pass the sticks.

Clearly, KD wasn’t impressed. This kicked off a wave of CFB fans just totally hammering Venables and the Sooners’ performance.

