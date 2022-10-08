ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Humid conditions persist with more possible thunderstorms

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Expect humid conditions with periods of heavy rainfall through at least Wednesday. Isolated thunderstorm are possible, especially during afternoon hours. A front will move into the state Friday and Saturday, then stall out and dissipate over the central or eastern islands Sunday into early next week. This...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Warm and humid with more widespread showers on the way

Widespread showers are expected for the Tuesday-Thursday time period. Tracking big changes Sunday into next week as more pop up showers develop. Showers will kick up on the radar as light winds take over. Hawaii News Now JR - Weather. Updated: Oct. 5, 2022 at 9:17 PM HST. |. Expect...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, October 11, 2022

More showers on the way as a disturbance nears the state. Warm and humid with more widespread showers on the way. Humid conditions and light winds are expected for much of the week, with more rain possible Tuesday through Thursday. Light winds ahead of a spell of wet weather. Updated:...
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humid#Hawaii Island
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now - Jennifer Robbins. Updated: Oct. 10, 2022 at 10:31 PM HST. |. More sporadic showers...
HAWAII STATE
KVOE

Marginal severe weather risk Tuesday unlikely to bring drought-breaking rainfall

Thunderstorm chances are in the area forecast Monday night into Wednesday morning. The Storm Prediction Center says there is an outside chance of a severe storm Tuesday. The SPC says storms may develop across the eastern half of Kansas by late afternoon and move into Missouri. Storms may bring hail and marginally severe winds up to 60 mph.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KOAT 7

New Mexico sees historic monsoon season

New Mexico got some much-needed rain this summer. Our monsoon season typically runs from June 15 to Sept. 30, and this year for Albuquerque, it was historic. KOAT Meteorologist Eric Green says Duke City recorded 6.1 inches of rain this monsoon season. "We had a surprisingly good monsoon season. It...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Bring Me The News

Temps near 80 with storms possible Tuesday in Minnesota

It's never too late for severe weather. That's especially true in a volatile weather month like October, and even more true when you consider there was a tornado outbreak ten days before Christmas last year. We're not talking about a crazy severe weather outbreak in this story, but there could be some intense storms Tuesday.
MINNESOTA STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Maui residents excited about ‘locals-only hours’ to begin at certain beach parks

KIHEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Starting as early as spring, visitors will have to pay to park at Ulua Beach and the Kamaole Beach Parks in South Maui. Residents with a valid Hawaii State Driver’s License who register with the Maui Resident Program will have free parking there at all times. In addition, only residents will be allowed to park there from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
TRAVEL
KISS 106

When Will KY, IN and IL See the First Snowfall of Winter 2022?

Let it snow! I can't wait for the first flakes to fall I'm someone who actually loves snow. The more, the better. I'm so ready. We've been hearing that the Tristate is predicted to be colder and get more snow than we have seen in a long time. That makes me super happy. I know, I know, not everybody agrees with me.
INDIANA STATE
NRVNews

Freeze Warning Tonight

FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EDT SUNDAY. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE…Portions of northwest North Carolina, southwest and west central Virginia and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 10 AM EDT Sunday. *...
VIRGINIA STATE
PennLive.com

First frost advisory hits central Pa. early, this year

The National Weather Service has issued its first frost warning of the season for central Pennsylvania this weekend. There could be patches of frost throughout the midstate, especially in low-altitude areas such as valleys and along the Susquehanna, between 1 a.m. and 9 a.m. tonight, according to Rachel Buvala, a meteorologist with the NWS.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy