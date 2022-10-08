Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
Forecast: Humid conditions persist with more possible thunderstorms
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Expect humid conditions with periods of heavy rainfall through at least Wednesday. Isolated thunderstorm are possible, especially during afternoon hours. A front will move into the state Friday and Saturday, then stall out and dissipate over the central or eastern islands Sunday into early next week. This...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Warm and humid with more widespread showers on the way
Widespread showers are expected for the Tuesday-Thursday time period. Tracking big changes Sunday into next week as more pop up showers develop. Showers will kick up on the radar as light winds take over. Hawaii News Now JR - Weather. Updated: Oct. 5, 2022 at 9:17 PM HST. |. Expect...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Forecast: Light winds with scattered showers move over the state, thunderstorms possible
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light wind conditions can be expected during the next several days as a front remains over the western half of the state. A humid wetter weather pattern is shaping up for the next few days, with the potential for a few thunderstorms at times as well. A...
Better grab the umbrella — experts say wind, hail and more could be in store for Metro Detroit
Much needed rain is headed toward Southeast Michigan on Wednesday, but meteorologists said storms bringing gusty winds, possible hail and a big drop in temperatures are also expected.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, October 11, 2022
More showers on the way as a disturbance nears the state. Warm and humid with more widespread showers on the way. Humid conditions and light winds are expected for much of the week, with more rain possible Tuesday through Thursday. Light winds ahead of a spell of wet weather. Updated:...
Average first snowfall dates in Michigan
You might think it's way too early to talk about snow in West Michigan, but it hasn't been over the last week.
Widespread Showers, Thunderstorms Forecast in SD, Especially Mid-Week
An upper-level low will park off the Southern California coast through week’s end, leading to chances of showers and thunderstorms each day, especially Tuesday through Wednesday. Marine layer clouds will continue along the coast and into the valleys each night and morning, the National Weather Service said Monday. High...
What is a Rex block? This stubborn pattern is creating wacky weather in the West
October rain in L.A. and record heat in Seattle. What’s with the upside-down weather on the West Coast? Blame it on the Rex block.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now - Jennifer Robbins. Updated: Oct. 10, 2022 at 10:31 PM HST. |. More sporadic showers...
Spotty Severe Thunderstorms forecast for Portions of Iowa
(Des Moines) A cold front moving through the state tonight and tomorrow morning could potentially bring some isolated severe thunderstorms. Jim Lee with the National Weather Service in Des Moines is looking for thunderstorms to pop up along that front. Lee says some areas will get storms, and some areas...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Damaging thunderstorms possible Wednesday
The rain will be a welcome sight, but it will come with a risk of damaging thunderstorms.
KVOE
Marginal severe weather risk Tuesday unlikely to bring drought-breaking rainfall
Thunderstorm chances are in the area forecast Monday night into Wednesday morning. The Storm Prediction Center says there is an outside chance of a severe storm Tuesday. The SPC says storms may develop across the eastern half of Kansas by late afternoon and move into Missouri. Storms may bring hail and marginally severe winds up to 60 mph.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOAT 7
New Mexico sees historic monsoon season
New Mexico got some much-needed rain this summer. Our monsoon season typically runs from June 15 to Sept. 30, and this year for Albuquerque, it was historic. KOAT Meteorologist Eric Green says Duke City recorded 6.1 inches of rain this monsoon season. "We had a surprisingly good monsoon season. It...
Temps near 80 with storms possible Tuesday in Minnesota
It's never too late for severe weather. That's especially true in a volatile weather month like October, and even more true when you consider there was a tornado outbreak ten days before Christmas last year. We're not talking about a crazy severe weather outbreak in this story, but there could be some intense storms Tuesday.
NWS: Showers, Thunderstorms Expected in SD County Mountains
Daytime heat was expected to be accompanied by some showers and thunderstorms in the San Diego County mountains and inland valleys Saturday afternoon, the National Weather Service said. Low pressure centered over the northern Gulf of California was predicted to continue moist easterly flow over Southern California through the weekend.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui residents excited about ‘locals-only hours’ to begin at certain beach parks
KIHEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Starting as early as spring, visitors will have to pay to park at Ulua Beach and the Kamaole Beach Parks in South Maui. Residents with a valid Hawaii State Driver’s License who register with the Maui Resident Program will have free parking there at all times. In addition, only residents will be allowed to park there from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
When Will KY, IN and IL See the First Snowfall of Winter 2022?
Let it snow! I can't wait for the first flakes to fall I'm someone who actually loves snow. The more, the better. I'm so ready. We've been hearing that the Tristate is predicted to be colder and get more snow than we have seen in a long time. That makes me super happy. I know, I know, not everybody agrees with me.
Severe storms possible Wednesday afternoon and evening in Middle TN, Southern KY
Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky are under a Marginal risk for Wednesday evening for the possibility of strong to severe storms.
NRVNews
Freeze Warning Tonight
FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EDT SUNDAY. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE…Portions of northwest North Carolina, southwest and west central Virginia and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 10 AM EDT Sunday. *...
First frost advisory hits central Pa. early, this year
The National Weather Service has issued its first frost warning of the season for central Pennsylvania this weekend. There could be patches of frost throughout the midstate, especially in low-altitude areas such as valleys and along the Susquehanna, between 1 a.m. and 9 a.m. tonight, according to Rachel Buvala, a meteorologist with the NWS.
Comments / 0