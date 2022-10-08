Read full article on original website
worldboxingnews.net
Adrien Broner admits struggling, “I feel like I’m destroying myself”
Former multi-weight world champion Adrien Broner is no closer to fixing the issues dogging his personal and professional life. The one-time opponent of Manny Pacquiao and Mikey Garcia remained out of action and had to deal with a host of long-term problems. Adrien Broner’s mental health issues continue. Emotionally...
BoxingNews24.com
Andre Ward says Kambosos is a “confused man” facing Haney on Saturday
By Sean Jones: Andre Ward says George Kambosos Jr is a “confused man” heading into his rematch with Devin Haney this Saturday night at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. The event will be shown in the U.S at 10:30 p.m. live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+.
Boxing Scene
Showtime Head Espinoza Says Spence-Crawford Talks Plagued By ‘Misinformation’; Fight Is Still 'On Track'
Stephen Espinoza hasn’t been too pleased with the public’s perception regarding one of boxing’s most anticipated fights. Espinoza, the head of Showtime Sports, recently expressed his dismay with certain media outlets that have reported on the negotiations for a welterweight undisputed match-up between WBA, WBC, IBF champion Errol Spence Jr. and WBO titlist Terence Crawford.
BoxingNews24.com
Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia possibly done
By Dan Ambrose: Ryan Garcia and Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis could be fighting each other next. Both of them posted the word “done” on Twitter today, which suggests that the fight between them has successfully been negotiated. Not surprisingly, Tank Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) deleted his post,...
BoxingNews24.com
Wilder vs Helenius: A crossroads fight for legacy
By Michael Malaszczyk: Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder (42-2-1), from Alabama, will be facing off against Swedish contender Robert Helenius (31-3) this Saturday, October 15, at Barclays Center in New York City. This is an exciting matchup between two big and powerful heavyweight boxers with knockout power in both...
BoxingNews24.com
Mayweather slams Canelo for not fighting Benavidez
By Dan Ambrose: Floyd Mayweather Jr ripped into Canelo Alvarez today over his ducking of David Benavidez, his WBC 168-lb mandatory challenger. Mayweather doesn’t like Canelo’s weak excuse for not fighting the unbeaten Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs), saying he doesn’t want to fight any Mexican fighters. Mayweather...
BoxingNews24.com
Caleb Plant battles Anthony Dirrell this Saturday on FOX Sports pay-per-view
By Brian Webber: Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant will be fighting this Saturday night against Anthony Dirrell on Fox Sports pay-per-view at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. ‘Sweethands’ Plant needs to look good beating the aging Dirrell for him to increase his chances for a second big-money fight...
BoxingNews24.com
Usyk and Fury Lead 27 Other Unbeaten Champions!
By Ken Hissner: It seems to unify can be a problem with champions like in the Heavyweight division with WBA, WBO, and IBF champion Oleksandr Usyk at 20-0 of Ukraine and WBC champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Tyson at 32-0-1 of the UK with both talking about fighting others instead of unifying.
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder Shares Insights On Past Suicide Thoughts & Oct 15th Fight
Former heavyweight world champion and boxing superstar Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder previewed his long-awaited return to the ring in an all-new episode of “The Pivot Podcast” as the celebrated knockout artist promised fan-friendly action in his PPV showdown against Robert Helenius this Saturday, October 15 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
BoxingNews24.com
Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia update, negotiations still ongoing says De La Hoya
By Sam Volz: Oscar De La Hoya says negotiations between Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis and Ryan Garcia are still ongoing. When asked what it meant by Tank and Ryan both saying “Done” today on Twitter, De La Hoya cleared up the confusion, saying that they weren’t talking about the fight between them. They were referring to their recent confrontation at a nightclub.
BoxingNews24.com
Has The Gervonta Davis – Ryan Garcia Bout Reached The Point of No Return?
By Vince Dwriter: Fans of the sweet science are stalking boxers’ social media accounts and tuning in to all media reports as they are impatiently waiting for an official announcement for two mega fights. The biggest fight in boxing is the potential undisputed welterweight clash between WBA, WBC, and IBF champion Errol Spence Jr and WBO champion Terence Crawford, but coming in a close second is the prospective showdown between Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Ryan Garcia.
BoxingNews24.com
John Fury says ban Conor Benn if his B sample is positive
By Jack Tiernan: John Fury says Conor Benn should be banned if his B-sample tests positive. Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) tested positive for the banned substance clomifene, and it’s only now been leaked to the boxing public by the Daily Mail. John feels that Benn is innocent until proven...
BoxingNews24.com
“Golovkin beating Jaime Munguia would get him back on top” – De La Hoya
By Dan Ambrose: Oscar De La Hoya wants Gennadiy Golovkin to walk the plank by taking on the younger 26-year-old Jaime Munguia in his next fight. De La Hoya feels that Munguia (40-0, 32 KOs) fighting Golovkin would be a win-win for the sport, especially if he were to defeat the 40-year-old, who is coming off a loss to Canelo Alvarez last month on September 17th.
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder wants Oleksandr Usyk next if it’s offered
By Allan Fox: Deontay Wilder says he would like to face IBF, WBA & WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk next if the fight is available to him if things go well for him in his contest against Robert Helenius this Saturday, October 15th. The former WBC champion Wilder states that...
BoxingNews24.com
Gilberto Ramirez says he’s “going to war” with Dmitry Bivol
By Sean Jones: Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez says he’s “going to war” with WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol on November 5th at the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi. Ramirez (44-0, 30 KOs) intends to alter Bivol’s plans for fighting Canelo Alvarez in a rematch in 2023 by beating him on November 5th in their headliner on DAZN.
BoxingNews24.com
Robert Helenius: Time to fulfill potential?
By Gav Duthie: Back in 2011, ‘The Nordic Nightmare’ was considered one of the biggest heavyweight prospects in the sport. With his stature, power, and skills, many thought he might be the one to take over from the Klitschko brothers. Around this time, at 16-0 (11), he had...
BoxingNews24.com
Daniel Dubois vs. Kevin Lerena being finalized for Nov.26th in the UK
By Charles Brun: WBA ‘regular’ heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois and little-known #13 ranked Kevin Lerena are reportedly finalizing a deal to meet on November 26th in the UK. It’s a strange fight and arguably just as bad as Dubois’ previously mentioned opponent, 42-year-old Lucas ‘Big Daddy’ Browne, who...
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn picks Andy Ruiz to beat Deontay Wilder
By Craig Page: Eddie Hearn says he’s picking Andy Ruiz Jr to defeat Deontay Wilder next if the ‘Bronze Bomber’ successfully beats Robert Helenius this Saturday night in New York. Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs) has mentioned wanting to face the former unified heavyweight champion Ruiz (35-2, 22...
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder confirms Anthony Joshua fight will happen
By Craig Page: Deontay Wilder says a fight between him and Anthony Joshua will occur at some point in the future. It’s too big for it not to happen. Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs) revealed that a fight against Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) was offered to him recently, but he was already scheduled to face Robert Helenius on October 15th, so it wasn’t the right time.
BoxingNews24.com
George Kambosos Jr Ready To Do His Talking Inside The Ring
By Vince Dwriter: Four months ago, WBC champion Devin Haney traveled to Melbourne, Australia, to face the then WBA, IBF, WBO champion George Kambosos Jr in a winner take all match that resulted in Haney leaving the ring as the undisputed lightweight champion, and Kambosos exiting the ring feeling a sense of disappointment.
