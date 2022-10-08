Read full article on original website
Black media mogul Byron Allen sues McDonald’s for a whopping $10 billion, arguing it cuts out African American-owned business
Byron Allen said McDonalds only spent $5 million of its $1.6 billion advertising budget on African American media. Mcdonald’s is facing a massive lawsuit following an accusation by media mogul Byron Allen that they are purposely excluding black-owned media in their advertising campaigns. Allen, owner of Allen Media Group,...
BET Founder Rolls Out New Consortium To Help Black Americans Save $619 Billion Over a Generation
BET founder and business mogul Bob Johnson is taking his biggest plunge to help close or narrow the nation’s lingering racial wealth gap. Retirement Clearinghouse L.L.C. (RCH), among the firms owned by RLJ Cos., is uniting with three of the nation’s largest 401 (k) record keepers to save $619 billion in retirement income for Black American workers over a generation. Fidelity, Vanguard, Alight Solutions, and RCH are setting up a consortium called Portability Services Network (PSN). It aims to accelerate the nationwide adoption of auto portability to help America’s underserved and under-saved workers enhance their finances in their golden years.
‘When You Come to America You Want to Avoid Anyone Black’: Author Talks About New Book ‘America Made Me a Black Man’ and Being Black in America
In America, a painful reality exists that there is no manual for surviving the reality of what it means to be Black—like there’s no manual that tells you how to drive while Black. In Boyah J. Farah’s new memoir, America Made Me a Black Man, he examines racism...
EXCLUSIVE: Roland Martin Explains White Fear & Why White People Are Losing Their Mind! [WATCH]
Roland Martin joins the show to discuss his new book WHITE FEAR: How The Browning of America is Making White Folks Lose Their Minds.
'I Am Racist': Patrons Harass Black Woman For Visiting A 'White Place'
Patrons at a Georgia bar admitted to being racist and harassed a Black woman for visiting their 'white place,' a now-viral video shows.
Black Real Estate Investors File Racial Discrimination Lawsuit Against Agent Who Blocked Efforts to Buy Condos
Three Houston-based real estate investors have filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against a real estate agent who refused the group the option to buy three condos in a new community. CNN reports James Ra-Amari, his wife Misty Ra-Amari and her sister Rosemary Afful said real estate agent Josie Lin “immediately”...
Opinion: Black Americans are Native to North America, Acknowledge It!
Black Americans have a lineage to chattel slavery (or subject to enslavement or re-enslavement) in the United States of America. Black Americans were released from bondage by the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863 and the Thirteenth Amendment in 1865. A collective of African tribes (70+%), European settlers (20+%), and Indigenous (i.e., Native American and Austronesian) tribes evolved into Black Americans. Individuals listed on censuses in the United States of America from countries in Africa, the Caribbean, South/Central America, and Oceania are not Black Americans.
A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are the major companies that have announced cuts so far, from Gap to Peloton.
Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton has laid off thousands of employees this year. Real estate firm Re/Max slashed 17% of its workforce. Even traditionally layoff-resistant companies like Netflix have made cuts, and now companies that saw a pandemic-era boom, like Shopify, are cutting hundreds of jobs.
Melinda French Gates says MacKenzie Scott's 'trust-based' approach to philanthropy is 'a great model' that could inspire others to give
MacKenzie Scott has donated over $12 billion since signing the Giving Pledge, vowing to give away most of her wealth to philanthropy in her lifetime.
Melinda French Gates calls out 'great problem' of DC politics: 'There are too many men with seats of power still'
The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation recently found the world won't reach gender equality until at least 2108, three generations behind past estimates.
From Prison to Neiman Marcus: Philadelphia-based Designer Transforms His Life to Become Luxury Brand CEO
Philadelphia-based entrepreneur Darrell Alston is a success story that highlights it is never too late to turn your life around for the better. Alston, who once pursued a career in music as a rapper, was arrested three times, serving more than 11 years in prison. The last time he was arrested, he served six years on drug-related charges. But that is where his vision was eventually born.
‘My hard work and your hard work are not the same’: Quiet quitting is more complicated for Black Americans
"There's a certain privilege to be able to be average," says Howard University lecturer Jo Von McCalester. When it comes to quiet quitting, she doesn't believe the movement aligns with the lived realities of Black people.
Actor Storm Reid, Dark & Lovely Announce Scholarship Initiative For Black Female Students
Actress Storm Reid, an ambassador for Dark & Lovely, announced a new scholarship initiative, on behalf of the product brand, for Black female college students. The announcement was a part of the Building Beautiful Futures initiative in partnership with The College Gurl Foundation and Dark & Lovely. The College Gurl...
It Takes a Village: Visionary Launches Program for Black Women Founders With Support From Walmart
Founder, Executive Director, and Visionary of Our Village United, Dr. Lakeysha Hallmon is securing capital and generational wealth for Black women founders with her new pro bono program in partnership with Walmart. Created in 2016, the Our Village United collective is a nonprofit organization born from the vision of one...
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Urges New York Rappers To Stop Following Regional Trends: 'We In Last Place'
Diddy has voiced his issues with the lack of identity in New York Hip Hop, and he believes the Big Apple has to stop biting other regions. During a recent conversation with Funk Flex on Hot 97, the Bad Boy boss admitted he’s tired of New York City being in “last place” and urged the city’s rappers to step up and embrace their roots.
‘Relax, Relate, and Rejuvenate’: Black Women Open Modern-Day Country Club With a Twist
Time away from a busy schedule is well-deserved for all of the hardworking women around the world. Tiffany Griffin and LaToye Morris, founders of Mahogany Manor, are offering Black women a space to take a quick break from their daily tasks at their modern-day country club ‘with a twist.’
Report: When Companies Hire Black CEOs, Stocks Jump
According to a study published in The Strategic Management Journal (SMJ), market reactions to the appointments of Black CEOs are more favorable than white CEOs. The Washington Post reports that SMJ researchers reviewed thousands of CEO appointments between 2001 and 2021. The study showed a medium-sized firm that appointed a Black executive saw a 3.1% increase in market capitalization within three days of the announcement.
More Than 40 Black Business Leaders In Florida County Release Ad Calling For More ‘Equitable Economic Development’
More than 40 Black business leaders in Miami-Dade County took out an ad in the Miami Herald calling for support in helping minority-owned businesses obtain more government contracts. The Miami Herald reports the ad, paid by OneUnited Bank, cited a lack of support and resources from the county to help...
‘The Secret Is Out’: ‘Cosby Show’ Star Joseph C. Phillips Lands Professor Role At Clark Atlanta University
Actor Joseph C. Phillips, best known for his role as Lt. Martin Kendall on The Cosby Show will now be teaching students, while amplifying his appreciation for theater as an art form. Clark Atlanta University (CAU) recently announced that Phillips will be joining its faculty as a professor in Theatre...
Uber Eats Launches $240,000 Fund To Support Black Restaurants In The U.K.
Uber Eats has partnered with Enterprise Nation and Be Inclusive Hospitality to launch a $240,000 fund to support Black-owned restaurants in the United Kingdom. The Caterer reports the Uber Eats and its partners will expand the Black Business Fund and will award $10,000 in grants to 25 Black-owned restaurants. The fund is offering businesses five times what it did when it launched the fund last year and gave ten Black-owned restaurants $5,000 grants.
