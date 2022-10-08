ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Enterprise

BET Founder Rolls Out New Consortium To Help Black Americans Save $619 Billion Over a Generation

BET founder and business mogul Bob Johnson is taking his biggest plunge to help close or narrow the nation’s lingering racial wealth gap. Retirement Clearinghouse L.L.C. (RCH), among the firms owned by RLJ Cos., is uniting with three of the nation’s largest 401 (k) record keepers to save $619 billion in retirement income for Black American workers over a generation. Fidelity, Vanguard, Alight Solutions, and RCH are setting up a consortium called Portability Services Network (PSN). It aims to accelerate the nationwide adoption of auto portability to help America’s underserved and under-saved workers enhance their finances in their golden years.
Foundational Black American History

Opinion: Black Americans are Native to North America, Acknowledge It!

Black Americans have a lineage to chattel slavery (or subject to enslavement or re-enslavement) in the United States of America. Black Americans were released from bondage by the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863 and the Thirteenth Amendment in 1865. A collective of African tribes (70+%), European settlers (20+%), and Indigenous (i.e., Native American and Austronesian) tribes evolved into Black Americans. Individuals listed on censuses in the United States of America from countries in Africa, the Caribbean, South/Central America, and Oceania are not Black Americans.
Business Insider

A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are the major companies that have announced cuts so far, from Gap to Peloton.

Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton has laid off thousands of employees this year. Real estate firm Re/Max slashed 17% of its workforce. Even traditionally layoff-resistant companies like Netflix have made cuts, and now companies that saw a pandemic-era boom, like Shopify, are cutting hundreds of jobs.
Black Enterprise

From Prison to Neiman Marcus: Philadelphia-based Designer Transforms His Life to Become Luxury Brand CEO

Philadelphia-based entrepreneur Darrell Alston is a success story that highlights it is never too late to turn your life around for the better. Alston, who once pursued a career in music as a rapper, was arrested three times, serving more than 11 years in prison. The last time he was arrested, he served six years on drug-related charges. But that is where his vision was eventually born.
Black Enterprise

Report: When Companies Hire Black CEOs, Stocks Jump

According to a study published in The Strategic Management Journal (SMJ), market reactions to the appointments of Black CEOs are more favorable than white CEOs. The Washington Post reports that SMJ researchers reviewed thousands of CEO appointments between 2001 and 2021. The study showed a medium-sized firm that appointed a Black executive saw a 3.1% increase in market capitalization within three days of the announcement.
Black Enterprise

Uber Eats Launches $240,000 Fund To Support Black Restaurants In The U.K.

Uber Eats has partnered with Enterprise Nation and Be Inclusive Hospitality to launch a $240,000 fund to support Black-owned restaurants in the United Kingdom. The Caterer reports the Uber Eats and its partners will expand the Black Business Fund and will award $10,000 in grants to 25 Black-owned restaurants. The fund is offering businesses five times what it did when it launched the fund last year and gave ten Black-owned restaurants $5,000 grants.
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

