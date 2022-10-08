Week four of the nine-week long 2022 Fall Mack Days Fishing Event ended with a total of 8,489 lake trout entries. Monday to Thursday total is 1,409 and Friday to Sunday total comes to 7,080. The 2021 Fall Event had a total of 7,804 at this stage of the event and the 2020 total came to 8,730. Sunny skies were the norm over most of the week. Fishing was good-catching was a little tough but the anglers are tenacious and they don’t quit. There were no more reported sightings of the swimming black bear out on the islands at the narrows. Scott Bombard and Tim Mooney Missoula anglers both had pictures of the bear enjoying a swim and taking a rest on Bird Island the weekend before. It is amazing to see the natural beauty of Flathead Lake and all of the animals, birds, and fish.

HOBBIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO