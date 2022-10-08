Read full article on original website
Massive Montana Bull Elk Stolen From Out of State Hunter’s Truck
Fall is hunt season here in Montana. It seems like every weekend another season opens. Just recently waterfowl hunting opened in the state. Pronghorn antelope season saw its opener this past Saturday. The general season kicks off on the 22nd. And, Montana's archery season is winding down, since its opener on Labor Day weekend. Bowhunters are still scouring the hills in search of big game. Archery elk hunters are taking advantage of the annual elk rut before the season closes.
Montana man recounts spotting pack of wolverines in Teton wilderness
It’s a once-in-a-lifetime sighting that one Montana man was lucky enough to see. Doug MacCartney saw not one, not two, but a pack of about a dozen wolverines while hiking in the Teton wilderness.
Wolf Hunting Compilation
We know somebody who is currently on a guided wolf hunt over in Idaho, and we are wishing him the best of luck and hope he comes back to Montana with a wolf next week! I would suggest all wolf hunters and trappers (and supporters of wolf hunting and trapping) in Montana and Idaho that you join the Foundation for Wildlife Management, as they are an excellent organization that does a lot to help reimburse wolf hunters and trapping for some of their expenses. Check them out at f4wm.org.
Snow touches down in central Montana
MONARCH, Mont. - Snow has touched down in the area of the Little Belt Mountains and throughout central Montana Tuesday morning. A Facebook post from the US National Weather Service Great Falls said snow fell overnight at Showdown Montana, and the Montana Department of Transportation said via Facebook snow fell overnight at Monarch Canyon US 89.
Some of The Best Hole in the Wall Restaurants in Eastern Montana
Being a lifelong Montanan, I have seen my fair share of the state. I've also got so much more to explore! However, I wanted to share my favorite hole-in-the-wall spots across Eastern Montana. Hole In The Wall - Miles City. Ok, yes. Picking a restaurant literally named Hole In The...
Did Lewis and Clark Ever Actually Travel Through Montana?
We know Lewis and Clark traveled through Montana on their extraordinary expedition, but how do we know? Only one piece of physical evidence proves they were ever actually here. In May of 1804, Lewis and Clark set off from Camp Dubio in Illinois with thirty men on an epic adventure....
You May Be Surprised By Which Two Montana Cities Are Safest
There have been a lot of stories the past few years of the growth of Montana. We have more people moving to our state and visiting our state every year. When Covid happened people realized they can work remotely from any state. Montana with it's low population, beautiful landscape and cheap real estate, compared to other states, became a destination for a lot people to relocate. With more and more people coming to the state we have problems that come with them. Our safety is something that we should all care about.
Historic Butte Mansion is Most Haunted in the State of Montana
According to House Beautiful, the most haunted house in Montana is located in Butte: the Copper King Mansion, which is now a bed and breakfast. According to some visitors, they've experienced a "ghostly presence" in the home's ballroom. The home was built by William Andrews Clark, who, at the time,...
Four Favorable Pheasant Friendly Areas for Montana Hunting Opener
Montana anglers have their "honey holes." Maybe Montana hunters will find some fertile pheasant fields flourishing this weekend. First, good luck to all of Montana's pheasant hunters on opening day this Saturday, October 8. And while there is probably no such thing as a sure thing, four of the state's Wildlife Management Areas are getting a boost from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
Will Montana Beat the Freezing Sprinkler Blowout Challenge?
It is Winterize time! Montana scrambles for lawn sprinkler system bookings. The hiss of the water coming up through the system kept the greenery going through the heat of the summer season, now it's time to book the people who winterize the automatic lawn sprinklers. Make an appointment because those folks are booking up now.
Updates on Several Popular Montana Scenic Highway Closures
As beautiful fall weather continues to bless most of Montana, perhaps the road trip urge still beckons. It is always a good idea to double-check highway conditions to see if anything might be throwing up a road block in front of your travel plans. We have some current examples, one of which is very temporary, another hopefully brief and yet another for the season. So, from shortest to longest projected closures:
2022 Fall Mack Days: Week 4 Update
Week four of the nine-week long 2022 Fall Mack Days Fishing Event ended with a total of 8,489 lake trout entries. Monday to Thursday total is 1,409 and Friday to Sunday total comes to 7,080. The 2021 Fall Event had a total of 7,804 at this stage of the event and the 2020 total came to 8,730. Sunny skies were the norm over most of the week. Fishing was good-catching was a little tough but the anglers are tenacious and they don’t quit. There were no more reported sightings of the swimming black bear out on the islands at the narrows. Scott Bombard and Tim Mooney Missoula anglers both had pictures of the bear enjoying a swim and taking a rest on Bird Island the weekend before. It is amazing to see the natural beauty of Flathead Lake and all of the animals, birds, and fish.
4 Great Steakhouses in Montana
What do you usually order when you go to a nice restaurant with your friends and family members? If the answer is a nice steak with some vegetables on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's all this article is about. Below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Public Scoping Begins for Proposed Native Fish Preservation at Gunsight Lake
WEST GLACIER, Mont. [September 27, 2022] – Glacier National Park is initiating public scoping for an environmental assessment (EA) on a proposal to remove non-native rainbow trout from Gunsight Lake and establish secure populations of native westslope cutthroat trout and bull trout. Native westslope cutthroat trout (a state listed...
What is the Montana Paranormal Research Society?
When people think of Halloween, ghosts and spirits may come to mind. These spirits may not be evil, but they may do things that those in the mortal world find, in some ways, unexplainable. But not for the Montana Paranormal Research Society, where they discover firsthand what paranormal anomalies lie in places across Montana that are notorious for being haunted.
Fish, Wildlife & Parks warns bird hunters in Montana to be vigilant of bird flu
"The current one is transmitted primarily by waterfowl. It's highly lethal in geese, especially snow geese and Canadian geese." said Charles Noland
4 Great Pizza Places in Montana
If you happen to live in Montana and you are looking for new restaurants to try then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Montana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you have never visited any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you have the chance.
Is This Famous Landmark The Most Haunted House In Montana?
With cooler temperatures moving in and leaves changing, both the fall and Halloween seasons are upon us here in Montana, which means all kinds of candy, costumes, pumpkin patches, pumpkin spice, and everything haunted. Plus, who doesn't love a great ghost story, right?. I realize that a whole lot of...
Montana man rescued after being trapped under boulder
A Montana man who was trapped under a boulder the size of a refrigerator was rescued Monday near Lake Viviane south of Leavenworth. The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said Ben Delauhunty, 28, was hiking with a friend when his legs and wrist got trapped beneath the boulder. After the...
5 must-see places in Montana
Montana is an incredible place with amazing scenery and beautiful spots to explore. Yourbigsky.com lists some of the surreal areas in the state that are a must-see. Here are five places to check out:. The Rimrocks. One of Billings’s most beloved tourist attractions is the Rimrocks, or “the rims” for...
