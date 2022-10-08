On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine: Florida ahead for 4-star CB Dijon Johnson

Chad Simmons/On3

Tampa (Fla.) Wharton four-star cornerback Dijon Johnson has set his sights on Thursday, October 13 as his commitment date.

The news comes after months of anticipation following Johnson’s decommitment from Ohio State at the end of July.

The wait has been particularly notable for Florida, who have been the favorites for Johnson since late July. The Gators are still the favorites, according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, which gives Florida a 74.8% chance of landing Johnson.

Florida is the only program Johnson has visited since he decommitted.

RPM was released to the public in December. The On3 engineering group teamed up with Spiny.ai to create the industry’s first algorithm and machine learning-based product to predict where athletes will attend college.

It factors in machine learning, social sentiment, visits and historical trends. However, expert predictions are still a big piece of the RPM equation.

Johnson is No. 98 overall recruit and No. 10 cornerback in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

He would become one of the top-ranked commits in the 2023 Gators recruiting class if he commits to Florida. The Gators class, which is ranked 10th in the 2023 On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Ranking, has two top-100 recruits. They are Gardendale (Ala.) four-star defensive lineman Kelby Collins and Orlando (Fla.) Boone four-star wide receiver Aidan Mizell.

Johnson currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $129k. The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

One of the more physically-imposing top cornerbacks in the 2023 cycle, measuring at 6-foot-1, 187 pounds with a wing-span over 6-foot-4. Pairs the high-end speed and length with good straight-line speed, running an electronically-timed 4.58 second 40-yard dash prior to his senior season. A fluid mover with a smooth and coordinated back pedal. Has shown the ability to transition from his backpedal and flip his hips in downfield coverage. Shows some signs of being a risk-taker at the high school level, jumping passes. Looks like a pure cornerback as opposed to some of the other big defensive backs in the cycle. Older for the class.