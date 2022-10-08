ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine: Florida ahead for 4-star CB Dijon Johnson

By Peter Warren
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kIpXD_0iRbuorb00
Chad Simmons/On3

Tampa (Fla.) Wharton four-star cornerback Dijon Johnson has set his sights on Thursday, October 13 as his commitment date.

The news comes after months of anticipation following Johnson’s decommitment from Ohio State at the end of July.

The wait has been particularly notable for Florida, who have been the favorites for Johnson since late July. The Gators are still the favorites, according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, which gives Florida a 74.8% chance of landing Johnson.

Florida is the only program Johnson has visited since he decommitted.

RPM was released to the public in December. The On3 engineering group teamed up with Spiny.ai to create the industry’s first algorithm and machine learning-based product to predict where athletes will attend college.

It factors in machine learning, social sentiment, visits and historical trends. However, expert predictions are still a big piece of the RPM equation.

Johnson is No. 98 overall recruit and No. 10 cornerback in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

He would become one of the top-ranked commits in the 2023 Gators recruiting class if he commits to Florida. The Gators class, which is ranked 10th in the 2023 On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Ranking, has two top-100 recruits. They are Gardendale (Ala.) four-star defensive lineman Kelby Collins and Orlando (Fla.) Boone four-star wide receiver Aidan Mizell.

Johnson currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $129k. The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

One of the more physically-imposing top cornerbacks in the 2023 cycle, measuring at 6-foot-1, 187 pounds with a wing-span over 6-foot-4. Pairs the high-end speed and length with good straight-line speed, running an electronically-timed 4.58 second 40-yard dash prior to his senior season. A fluid mover with a smooth and coordinated back pedal. Has shown the ability to transition from his backpedal and flip his hips in downfield coverage. Shows some signs of being a risk-taker at the high school level, jumping passes. Looks like a pure cornerback as opposed to some of the other big defensive backs in the cycle. Older for the class.

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida QB Anthony Richardson inks NIL deal with Fanatics

Anthony Richardson has added a new NIL deal to his portfolio. The Florida quarterback in September signed with Champs Sports, and on Monday, he came to terms on another deal with Fanatics, the sports apparel retailer, according to On3:. As part of the deal, Richardson is signing jerseys, posters and...
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Billy Napier weighs in on LSU rumors that circulated prior to him taking Florida job

If there’s any one thing in college football that is continuously rolling, it’s the rumor mill — especially when it comes to the coaching carousel. There have been some rumors that have made their rounds about currently Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier in regards to who he was being considered by and connected to on his way out of the University of Louisiana – Lafayette.
BATON ROUGE, LA
suncoastnews.com

Pasco County Football Super 7 Poll: Week 8

The Pasco County prep football season has teams jockeying for playoff berths and aiming for district titles in Week 8. Each week, we will release the Pasco County Prep Football Super 7 Poll, which is voted on by Suncoast News correspondent Andy Villamarzo, Tampa Beacon Editor Eric Horchy, Pasco County FB’s Tom Ketchum, county expert Alejandro Tamyao, Big County Prep’s Doug Pugh, former area head coach Bill Browning and Florida High School Football’s Joshua Wilson. Below is the Preseason ‘Super 7’ Poll.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida College Sports
Gainesville, FL
Football
City
Orlando, FL
Tampa, FL
Football
Gainesville, FL
Sports
Tampa, FL
College Sports
City
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
College Sports
WCJB

NCFL schools locked down due to active shooter hoax

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple North Central Florida school districts received what they call “hoax calls” reporting an active shooter on various school campuses on Tuesday. It’s part of an apparent state-wide trend. In Columbia County, sheriff’s deputies were sent out to Columbia High School on Tuesday...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville Country Club shows no signs of reopening

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Country Club has yet to give any indication that it plans on reopening, despite the club’s target reopening date being this month. The golf course was closed back in July to “perform maintenance on the course and surrounding facility.”. The target date...
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Cb#Ohio State#Gators#Rpm
Mysuncoast.com

Police swarm Riverview High School after ‘swatting’ call

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A phone threat led to a massive police response to Riverview High School Tuesday afternoon. Multiple law enforcement agencies surrounded the school shorty after 1 p.m. after what receiving what Sarasota Police described as a “suspicious call.”. After a room-to-room search that took about 90...
RIVERVIEW, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
995qyk.com

The Best Pizza Pie In The Country Is Here In Tampa Bay

Just another feather in the cap of our part of the Sunshine State. The best pizza pie in the country is here in Tampa Bay. We’re called “Champa Bay” for a reason. Yeah, we have the Bucs, the Bolts, the Rowdies, and the Rays. But in Safety Harbor, we also have The Nona Slice House. We should refer to this pizza establishment as the award-winning Nona’s Slice House. Owner Jamie Culliton brings over 25 years of pizza making experience to this Safety Harbor staple. His take on the classic Margherita pizza has brought him accolades and awards.
TAMPA, FL
Action News Jax

1 dead, 6 injured after shooting in downtown Tampa bar

TAMPA, Fla. — One person was killed and six people were injured after a shooting at a downtown bar in Tampa at closing time early Sunday, authorities said. According to a news release from the Tampa Police Department, the shooting occurred at the LIT Cigar & Martini Lounge shortly before 3 a.m. EDT. One man was found dead at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound, and four men and two women were injured, police said.
TAMPA, FL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
71K+
Followers
76K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy