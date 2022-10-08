ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WBNS 10TV Columbus

C.J. Stroud earns Big Ten weekly honors after Michigan State game

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was named the Big Ten Conference Offensive Player of the Week for the second time this season. Stroud threw for 361 yards and six touchdowns on 21 completions in the Buckeyes’ 49-20 win over Michigan State. In the first half,...
247Sports

College football rankings: C.J. Stroud headlines Kirk Herbstreit's top players of Week 6

Week 6 of the college football season featured great performances from various players. Kirk Herbstreit released his list of top eight players from this past week's action, with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud being the headliner. Stroud completed 21 of 26 passes for 361 yards and six touchdowns to one interception. It was the third six-touchdown game of his Ohio State career.
The Spun

Former Ohio State Star Has Reportedly Been Banned From Program

Former Ohio State offensive tackle Kirk Barton and his associate, Ken Stickney, will no longer have media credentials for the Buckeyes. According to a report from Meet at Midfield, Barton and Stickney used "improper and unauthorized access to Ohio State’s internal football video system" to expose the team's formations, schemes and personnel changes among other things.
sunny95.com

Buckeyes move up in poll

COLUMBUS – Ohio State moved up a spot to No. 2 in one major college football polls following its 49-20 win over Michigan State in East Lansing on Saturday. Georgia took back the top spot in The Associated Press Top 25 from Alabama. The Crimson Tide slid to No. 3 after escaping an upset bid at home by Texas A&M with Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Bryce Young sidelined by injury. Georgia thumped Auburn 42-10.
Ohio Capital Journal

DeWine can’t compensate for ripping away women’s bodily freedom with handouts

And lo, there was great rejoicing among the subjugated sex in Ohio. He who would control their bodies, and thus their liberties, was talking diaper discounts! What a game changer. In exchange for ripping away their reproductive freedom, Mike DeWine was dishing deals to pregnant women and girls (and rape and incest victims) to mitigate […] The post DeWine can’t compensate for ripping away women’s bodily freedom with handouts appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio

If you live in the beautiful state of Ohio and you absolutely love pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving truly delicious food made with high-quality and fresh ingredients, all while also providing a nicely designed space with amazing atmosphere.
NBC4 Columbus

Car stolen from Cleveland crashes on Cleveland Ave.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A car reported stolen out of North Olmstead, a suburb southwest of Cleveland, was totaled after it crashed at the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and East Weber Road at around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday. Franklin County sheriff officers and Blendon Township police were following the car, which was stolen months ago, before […]
NBC4 Columbus

Juvenile arrested for threat at Pickerington schools

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – A situation on Tuesday prompted lockdowns at two Pickerington schools, according to the area school district, and resulted in the arrest of a juvenile suspect. While a spokesperson for the district couldn’t share details on what happened, they did say the incident involved an “external threat” near Pickerington High School North […]
NBC4 Columbus

Family of teen girl fatally shot in Columbus park ‘heartbroken’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Lovely Kendricks’ parents remember her as a cheerleader, as a Chinese language pupil, and as a “ball of fun.” Now, they’re trying to reconcile their memory of their daughter with the images of her death. Kendricks, 15, was fatally shot in Franklin Park Monday afternoon. She was transported in critical condition […]
WTRF- 7News

Ohio teen brings loaded gun to school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after Columbus police said he brought a loaded handgun with an extended magazine to a southeast Columbus school Monday. Officers responded to the Life Skills Center Southeast on the 2400 block of South Hamilton Road at 10:15 a.m. for a report of a student bringing […]
NBC4 Columbus

Homecoming history at Ohio State: Two women crowned royalty

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohio State University celebrated The ‘Shoe’s 100th birthday, the Buckeye community witnessed another milestone: Two women were crowned homecoming royalty. Both Shayna Kling, a fourth-year psychology student, and Kelsey Lowman, a fifth-year in political science and women’s gender and sexuality studies, accepted the student-nominated designation in awe while donning scarlet […]
NBC4 Columbus

Man trying to break up fight gets shot in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man police said was attempting to break up an argument was shot on Columbus’ west side Monday afternoon. Officers responded to a call of a shooting near Wedgewood Drive and Eakin Road in the Holly Hill neighborhood just after 4:40 p.m., Columbus police said. When officers arrived at the scene, […]
