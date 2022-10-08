Anchorage School District considers closing schools to help fill budget gap

Read full article on original website
Tammys E Page
4d ago
Remember two years ago, when everything was right and functioning under the Trump administration. Me too.
9
Kendall Kimber
3d ago
it would save parents the cost of mental health Drs for their children if Anchorage closed all of their schools. they don't teach in the schools they push sick perverted democrats ideology. save the children from this garbage save tax dollars and close all of the schools
3
Tammys E Page
3d ago
67 Billion short fall, I say it's time for an extensive AUDIT...
8
rasmuson.org
Rasmuson Foundation welcomes five new staff
Contact: Lisa Demer, 907-545-3555 (cell) Anchorage, AK – Rasmuson Foundation is pleased to announce five new staff members, including two directors filling newly created positions. “Every employee at the Foundation is critical to our reach and impact across Alaska,” said Diane Kaplan, president and CEO. “These additions will help...
In South Anchorage and Girdwood state Senate race, candidates confront crime fears
Even before his truck was stolen, Anchorage Republican Sen. Roger Holland had been hearing from his constituents about crime. As he seeks re-election on Nov. 8, he’s made the topic a top issue, but so have his two challengers, Democratic candidate Roselynn Cacy and Republican Cathy Giessel, the former Senate president whom Holland defeated in […] The post In South Anchorage and Girdwood state Senate race, candidates confront crime fears appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskapublic.org
Talk of Alaska: Lessons and Stories from the Pandemic
What has been learned, or not, from the global pandemic that for more than two years drove medical facilities to the breaking point and killed more than a million Americans. The fast spreading disease also shut down huge swaths of our national and state economy in a manner that most of us have never experienced. Even though President Joe Biden said in September that the pandemic is over, nationally more than 300 people are still dying every day from Covid. So how have Alaskans coped with mandates, anxiety, vaccines and illness? We’ll discuss pandemic lessons and stories on this Talk of Alaska.
Gubernatorial candidates spar over gas pipeline, fiscal plans and other issues at Anchorage debate
Gov. Mike Dunleavy tangled with his challengers Tuesday in an Anchorage debate that featured the first joint appearance of all four gubernatorial candidates on the ballot. At the debate, held by the Resource Development Council for Alaska, sparks flew over several issues. One was the long-desired but never-built pipeline shipping massive reserves of North Slope […] The post Gubernatorial candidates spar over gas pipeline, fiscal plans and other issues at Anchorage debate appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskasnewssource.com
Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations in Anchorage
FEMA inspectors arriving in Western Alaska to assist residents with aid applications. Federal Emergency Management Agency housing inspectors will be coming to Western Alaska starting Monday to help survivors of the severe mid-September storm apply for assistance. Broadband improvements coming to Y-K Delta. Updated: 5 hours ago. Bethel Native Corporation...
Anchorage, October 12 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Anchorage. The Wasilla High School volleyball team will have a game with A.J. Dimond High School on October 11, 2022, 19:00:00. The Wasilla High School volleyball team will have a game with A.J. Dimond High School on October 11, 2022, 20:15:00.
kinyradio.com
9th annual AFN tribal conference scheduled for the 19th
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Federation of Natives (AFN) announced their 9th annual tribal conference will take place Wednesday, October 19th. The AFN is the largest statewide Native organization in Alaska. AFN celebrated its 50th year in 2016. The conference will take place in Anchorage at the William A....
alaskasnewssource.com
City gives eviction notice to remaining campers at Centennial Campground
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Tuesday, something new appeared at Centennial Campground in East Anchorage. Parks and Recreation posted notices around the campground stating the site is due to empty in 15 days, and all remaining campers would have to leave. “It will be enforced on Thursday, Oct. 20,” Parks...
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage gets its first snowfall of the season, making for a slick morning commute
The Anchorage area saw its first snow of the season Monday, with an afternoon dusting giving way to slick roads early Tuesday before temperatures warmed. National Weather Service meteorologist Kaitlyn O’Brien said snowfall in Anchorage tapered off by about midnight, with reports Monday night ranging from 1 inch of snow in West Anchorage to 3 to 4 inches on the Anchorage Hillside. The most snow, 4.2 inches, was recorded in the Eagle River Valley.
alaskasnewssource.com
High winds deliver power outages to South Anchorage, Hillside on Saturday
The department announced Monday that both the Bristol bay red king crab harvest and Bering sea snow crab will be closed for the season. Bird flu again confirmed in Alaska backyard flocks. Updated: 20 hours ago. Bird flu again confirmed in Alaska backyard flocks. City of Houston rebuilds their council...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Zoo relocates 2 orphaned bear cubs
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two orphaned black bear cubs at the Alaska Zoo are going to a new home. The cubs will be shipped out early Thursday morning to the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans, Louisiana. The female cubs, roughly nine months old, were found orphaned on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson...
alaskasnewssource.com
Former Houston Deputy Mayor offers more insight on sudden resignations
HOUSTON, Alaska (KTUU) - After three city officials tendered their resignations on Friday, the Houston City Council has been scrambling to keep the city operating. Former Mayor Virgie Thompson, former Deputy Mayor Lance Wilson, and the city’s treasurer Sally Schug all walked away from their positions after unofficial results of the Oct. 4 Regular City Election were announced.
craftbrewingbusiness.com
Alaska Air delivers 1,200 lbs of fresh hops to Hawaii’s Maui Brewing and Alaska’s 49th State Brewing
From August to October, hop yards are harvesting all over America. Most of these farms are in the Pacific Northwest (Oregon, Washington and Idaho) where nearly the entire U.S. crop is grown, but boutique hop farms have sprouted up all over the United States (go Ohio). It’s a special season for both beer pros and beer enthusiasts. It’s the time of year when a lot of craft breweries visit these farms to purchase future product, build supplier relationships and also to bag freshly picked hops to rush back to the brewery and concoct unique recipes using just harvested kilned cones (fresh hop beer) or unkilned cones (wet hop beer).
alaskasnewssource.com
Hit-and-run crash leaves pedestrian with life-threatening injuries
FEMA inspectors arriving in Western Alaska to assist residents with aid applications. Federal Emergency Management Agency housing inspectors will be coming to Western Alaska starting Monday to help survivors of the severe mid-September storm apply for assistance. Broadband improvements coming to Y-K Delta. Updated: 8 hours ago. Bethel Native Corporation...
alaskasnewssource.com
Allure Day Spa and Hair Design closes doors after 30 years of business
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After 30 years in business, the owners of Allure Day Spa and Hair Design say they are closing their doors. The decision, they say, was a difficult one, but they are closed forever now. “I think a lot of people are feeling the effects from COVID,...
alaskalandmine.com
Review: Alaska Daily, Season One – Episode One
I wasn’t planning on watching Alaska Daily, then curiosity and targeted ads got the better of me. I suspect my experience isn’t unique – I read about the show when it was first announced and… kind of forgot about it. Then, about two weeks ago I was on the receiving end of a massive marketing push. Without Googling I know Alaska Daily is on ABC, starts after Grey’s Anatomy, stars Oscar Award winner Hilary Swank, has two Native Alaskan writers, has ties to the ADN, and was even partly filmed in Anchorage.
kinyradio.com
Alaska lawmakers urge investigation on fuel price spike in Alaska
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Thursday, Anchorage Senator Bill Wielechowski and Fairbanks Senator Scott Kawasaki wrote to Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor urging the Department of Law to investigate Alaska’s excessively high fuel prices and determine if Alaskans are experiencing price gouging. According to AAA, Alaska consumer prices for...
radiokenai.com
Nikiski Resident Pleads Guilty To Wanton Waste Of Big Game
Soldotna Alaska Wildlife Troopers in September 2021 received an anonymous report that a Nikiski resident killed a sub-legal bull in GMU 15 and left the scene. An investigation revealed 46-year-old Steven Powell shot a moose with an antler spread of 36.8 inches with two brow tines in an area that requires an antler spread of at least 50 inches or three brow tines on one side and left the scene failing to salvage any of the meat of the moose.
alaskasnewssource.com
Wasilla rollover crash leaves driver dead
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - The driver of a vehicle that rolled on the Parks Highway early Wednesday morning is dead, according to Alaska State Troopers. The crash saw the driver get partially ejected from the vehicle at mile 38 of the highway, near downtown Wasilla. Troopers say officers responded at 2:43 a.m. Wednesday, and said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
alaskasnewssource.com
State champions crowned in three different divisions of high school cross-country
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Athletes from across Alaska converged on the Bartlett High School trails for the 2022 ASAA State Cross Country Running Championships. 446 athletes ran 5,000 meters at the Bartlett High School trails but only six were crowned state champions. In the lowest division, it was an athlete from the smallest team in the field who placed first. Taylor Eddington from Tri-Valley is the only Viking that runs cross country and had to train alone all season.
