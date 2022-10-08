ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

NY state trooper union puts president on leave amid investigation into finances

By Curtis Brodner
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — The president of the New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association, the union that represents state police, has reportedly been put on leave as the organization investigates potential financial misconduct.

The union board decided to place Thomas Mungeer on leave during an executive session on Thursday, an anonymous source told the New York Post .

The decision came as the board investigates insurance contracts and Mungeer’s use of expense accounts.

“Tom Mungeer was not replaced as the president of the NYSTPBA; he is on a leave of absence from the NYSTPBA Board of Directors,” the union told the Post in a statement.

Mungeer has served as the union’s president since 2009.

