‘It was just mass chaos, carnage everywhere’: Witnesses describe Christmas parade scene during Darrell Brooks’ trial

Taser, ammunition taken from squad car; Janesville police investigating
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Police are searching for a person or people who they say stole a Taser, tactical vest and ammunition from a squad car in Janesville sometime between Friday and Tuesday morning. In a news release Tuesday afternoon, the Janesville Police Department said the items were taken from...
Restoration underway on ‘LOVE’ mural on side of Williamson St. building
MADISON, Wis. — A colorful mural on the side of a building on Madison’s near east side is getting some updates. Baltimore-based artist Michael Owen has returned to Madison to restore his original mural, which features four hands spelling out the word “LOVE” on the side of the building at 924 Williamson Street.
Freemasons of Cambridge donate fire suppression tool to Capitol Police
MADISON, Wis. — The Freemasons of Cambridge on Monday gave the Capitol Police Department a special compact fire suppression tool they hope will help save lives in the event of an emergency. The laptop-sized kits, which can easily fit in a squad car, can be used to quickly put...
Driver in crash that killed 9-year-old arrested, Janesville police say
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Police have arrested a 39-year-old Janesville woman after a crash that killed a 9-year-old boy in the city late last month. In a news release Monday, the Janesville Police Department said they arrested the woman on a felony charge of operating without a license causing death. The woman has been cooperating with the investigation, police said.
Trial dates set for one of three charged in kidnapping-turned-killing
PORTAGE, Wis. — Trial dates were set Tuesday for one of the three people facing homicide charges for allegedly kidnapping a man in Madison before killing him near Portage. Online court records show Ja’Kenya Patty, 21, faces one count of first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime. A final pre-trial hearing is scheduled for February 13. A plea hearing is scheduled for March 28, and the trial is set to begin on April 24.
Final Vision Zero speed limit cut for 2022 set for Segoe Road
MADISON, Wis. — For the final time this year, a road in Madison will have its speed limit reduced as part of Vision Zero. The entirety of Segoe Road, from University Avenue to Odana Road, will drop from 30 mph to 25 mph beginning on Monday. The city will...
A thirst to help: Madison runner makes public bubbler map for those exercising, enjoying outside
MADISON, Wis. — Hydration is key when exercising outside, but it’s not always easy to find a drinking fountain or plan when the next one comes. That struggle could be gone thanks to a new online resource born out of one Madison runner’s thirst to help. Call...
From Brooklyn to Madison, a criminal justice alternative gets its legs with $600K boost
MADISON, Wis. — An often-discussed, long-planned sweeping criminal justice reform in Dane County has moved a step closer to reality with a $600,000 federal grant to fund a pilot program over the next four years. The community court—based on a nationally-renowned model in a southwestern Brooklyn neighborhood—seeks to build...
Former chair of Wisconsin Parole Commission hired as Madison’s Independent Police Monitor
MADISON, Wis. — Former Wisconsin Parole Commission chairman John Tate II has been hired as the City of Madison’s first-ever Independent Police Monitor, four months after Gov. Tony Evers asked him to resign as head of the parole board. The Independent Police Monitor job was created — along...
Everyone on the dance floor: Former Ms. Wheelchair Wisconsin aims to make dancing accessible to all
MADISON, Wis. — Dance is a creative way for anyone to convey their emotions, feelings, thoughts, and experiences. Dance can connect people together or help us discover something inside ourselves. Dancing can tell a story. This is Martha Siravo’s story. At 18 years old, she was a passenger...
Bikes 4 Kidz begins new season with bike collection drive
MADISON, Wis. — Bikes 4 Kidz began a renewed push to get free bikes to kids who need them Saturday. Organizers were out and about during the morning, collecting bikes that will be refurbished over the winter before being handed out throughout the community. Local mechanics and volunteers will work to finish fixing up the bikes by spring. The refurbished bicycles will be donated to local children in need.
Development plan presented for 2018 Sun Prairie explosion site
SUN PRAIRIE – Right now in Sun Prairie, the northwest corner of Main Street and Bristol Street remains vacant and undeveloped after it was leveled during a fatal gas explosion in July of 2018. But that could soon change, as developers once again met with Sun Prairie’s plan commission Tuesday night to share their updated redevelopment plans.
High schoolers gift care baskets to SSM Health St. Mary’s NICU
MADISON, Wis. – Two Evansville High School seniors are helping families with the smallest patients at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. Teagan Olson and Kaitlyn Sam delivered 20 care baskets filled with things like phone chargers, toothbrushes, water bottles and journals for their Senior Kindness project, inspired by their advisor’s experience in the neonatal intensive care unit.
DWD highlights Marcus Theatres’ efforts to employ those with disabilities
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development on Tuesday honored Marcus Theatres as an outstanding employer of those with disabilities. Tuesday’s event at Palace Cinema in Sun Prairie comes amid National Disability Employment Awareness Month, a period aimed at highlighting businesses that recruit and hire those with disabilities and encouraging others to do the same.
UWPD looking for person of interest in battery after Oct. 1 Badgers game
MADISON, Wis. — UW-Madison police are looking to identify a person of interest in a battery that took place after a Badger football game. Police did not give many details on the incident, but said the battery occurred in a crosswalk on Johnson Street near campus on October 1 after the Badgers’ loss to Illinois.
UW-Madison announces largest freshman class in school history
MADISON, Wis. — More freshmen are attending UW-Madison this fall than ever before. The university announced that 8,628 new freshmen are on campus this semester, the largest class in the school’s history. UW also received a record number of applications from this year’s class, 60,260. University officials...
One City Schools, Fetch Rewards partner to support STEM education
MADISON, Wis. — One City Schools and Fetch Rewards are partnering to support science, technology, engineering and math education in Madison. Fetch Rewards is giving money for co-working space and new computers, while One City Schools is planning to develop scholarships, internships and apprenticeships in the future. Wes Schroll,...
First solar panel installed at Yahara Solar Project site
COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. — The Yahara Solar Project took a big step towards completion Tuesday when the first of 33,000 solar panels were installed. The 90-acre solar farm is located on Dane County-owned land in Cottage Grove. Crews broke ground on the site earlier this year. Officials expect the...
Kamo’i Latu named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week
MADISON, Wis. — For the first time this season, a Badger football player was given a Player of the Week award. Safety Kamo’i Latu was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week Monday, following an impressive display against Northwestern. The junior from Honolulu hauled in two interceptions during Saturday’s game, the first and second of his career.
