A woman from Lancaster suffered minor injuries when her vehicle crashed into a utility pole just off Highway 80/81 in Smelser Township Thursday around 10am. The Grant County Sheriff’s Department responded to the crash and, after an investigation, found that 24 year old Janecia Allbee of Lancaster was traveling north on Highway 80/81 and lost control of her truck. Allbee ended up crossing the centerline, crossed the oncoming lane and entered the ditch on the west side of the roadway. Allbee’s vehicle continued off the roadway and struck a utility pole before it came to a stop just inside of a cornfield. Assisting the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at the scene were The Cuba City Police Department, Platteville Fire Department, and Southwest Health EMS. The crash remains under investigation.

GRANT COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO