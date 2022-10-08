Read full article on original website
Pedestrian in critical condition after crash at Mineral Point, High Point roads
MADISON, Wis. — A pedestrian remains in critical condition Wednesday after they were struck by a vehicle, Madison police said. The crash occurred just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Mineral Point and South High Point roads. Police said the vehicle was traveling south on High Point Road when it struck the person who was traveling west on...
x1071.com
Argyle Man in Two Vehicle Crash
A Lafayette County man was involved in a two-vehicle crash in Green County Tuesday. Around 2:45 PM, deputies with the Green County Sheriff’s department responded to a two vehicle crash on Highway 81 in the Town of Jordan. The investigation revealed that 23 year old Donald Von Arx of rural Argyle was traveling east on Highway 81 when his vehicle collided with the rear of another eastbound vehicle driven by 61 year old Rick Robare of Roscoe, Illinois. Von Arx had minor injuries in the collision but refused treatment. Robare and his passenger, 64 year old Tammy Guptill reported possible minor injuries but refused medical treatment at the scene. Von Arx was cited for following too closely.
nbc15.com
Rock Co: Janesville officials responding to injury crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials are responding to a crash that caused at least one injury, according to Rock Co. Dispatch. Janesville Police Department and Fire Department were dispatched around 9 p.m. to a crash that happened the intersection of US 51 and Blackbridge Road. Dispatch didn’t say how many...
x1071.com
Semi vs Horse Accident
Around 9:30 PM last Thursday, Grant County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a one vehicle crash in Potosi involving 59-year-old Joseph Bahnsen Jr of Connecticut who was heading south near Buena Vista Lane in his semi when two horses entered the roadway. Bahnsen’s semi struck one of the horses, that died at the scene. Currently the Sheriff’s Office has not been able to locate the owner of the animal. If anyone has information in regards to the owner of the horse they are encouraged to call the Grant County Sheriff’s department.
nbc15.com
MPD: Stolen vehicle linked to 4 damaged ones located
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A vehicle that was reported stolen on Friday near where four other ones had windows smashed has been recovered; however, the suspect remains on the loose, the Madison Police Department stated. In an updated incident report, the police department indicated the stolen vehicle was located in...
nbc15.com
Madison man arrest in 2019 burglary in Sauk Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two years after a burglary at a Merrimac home, investigators arrested a Madison man in connection with the crime. The Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a 21-year-old man who was in custody at the Dane Co. jail when he was interviewed. During questioning, the suspect allegedly confessed to multiple crimes.
wearegreenbay.com
33-year-old Wisconsin man arrested for 7th OWI after driving ‘erratically’ on Hwy 60
COLUMBUS, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from central Wisconsin was arrested for his 7th OWI after authorities reportedly saw him weaving all over Hwy 60. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office released information about a recent OWI incident that happened on October 10 around 5 p.m. Authorities saw a vehicle driving on Hwy 60 at a ‘high rate of speed’.
nbc15.com
MPD: Suspect arrested after breaking into residential garage
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officers from the Madison Police Department responded to a residential burglary Tuesday morning after the victim said someone was trying to enter their garage. Around 7:15 a.m., officers responded to a home near Lynnhaven Road and Calvert Road. When officers arrived on scene, they made contact...
nbc15.com
One man faces charge in Baraboo ‘torch like device’ incident
Janesville police did not indicate which law enforcement agency owned the items. Eighty-seven veterans from Madison visited war memorials built to honor their service in Washington, D.C. First solar panels installed at Yahara Solar Project. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. The Yahara Solar Project, which is being built on county-owned...
Child passenger calls for help after car crashes into garage
MADISON, Wis. — Madison Fire Department officials said a child called for help Sunday after the car they were riding in crashed into a garage. Crews were sent to the area of South Stoughton and Pflaum roads at around 10:30 a.m. after a vehicle left the roadway, drove through a fence, and collided with a large garage. Officials said the driver was pinned inside, but a child was able to leave the vehicle and call for help from a nearby business.
Wisconsin tornado warnings: Latest information, live blog
Southeast Wisconsin is bracing for severe weather after the National Weather Service issued Tornado Warnings for several counties.
nbc15.com
Horse dies after being struck by semi in Grant Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A horse has died after walking into a road last week in Grant County and being struck by a semi truck, officials report Tuesday. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office stated that it received information about the one-vehicle crash around 9:25 p.m. on Oct. 6. The...
nbc15.com
Name released of driver killed in Dane Co. crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Sauk City woman who died nearly a week ago in a two-vehicle crash in the Town of Roxbury. According to the medical examiner, Chelsea Kovacich died soon after the wreck, which happened late in...
nbc15.com
Man found stabbed in Madison parking lot
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police officers found a man suffering from a stab wound and a head injury after they responded to a reported fight Saturday night in a parking lot on the city’s north side. An MPD report states the officers located the 46-year-old victim after someone...
seehafernews.com
Madison Police Looking For Stabbing Suspect
Madison police are looking for a stabbing suspect. Police say a 46-year-old man was left with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed near Warner Park over the weekend. Police say the stabbing happened during a fight involving a group of teenagers on Northport Drive. Police say they know who the suspect...
x1071.com
One Vehicle Crash Into Utility Pole in Grant County
A woman from Lancaster suffered minor injuries when her vehicle crashed into a utility pole just off Highway 80/81 in Smelser Township Thursday around 10am. The Grant County Sheriff’s Department responded to the crash and, after an investigation, found that 24 year old Janecia Allbee of Lancaster was traveling north on Highway 80/81 and lost control of her truck. Allbee ended up crossing the centerline, crossed the oncoming lane and entered the ditch on the west side of the roadway. Allbee’s vehicle continued off the roadway and struck a utility pole before it came to a stop just inside of a cornfield. Assisting the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at the scene were The Cuba City Police Department, Platteville Fire Department, and Southwest Health EMS. The crash remains under investigation.
WISN
LIVE: Tornado warning issued for Waukesha and Jefferson counties
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. — The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a. Southwestern Waukesha County in southeastern Wisconsin... Northeastern Jefferson County in southeastern Wisconsin... * Until noon CDT. * At 1127 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Johnson Creek, or near...
nbc15.com
Driver cited in Lafayette Co. rollover crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple agencies responded early Sunday morning to a rollover crash in Gratiot Township, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the report, the driver, a 20-year-old woman, was traveling eastbound on STH 11 around 2 a.m. when she saw a racoon in the road. She swerved off the road in her truck and then overcorrected after passing the racoon. Her car rolled into a ditch where it stopped on the passenger side.
Madison police arrest man who allegedly drove 52 mph in school zone
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a man Monday morning after they said he was driving over 50 mph in a school zone. Police said the incident occurred near the intersection of South Segoe and Mineral Point roads, which is only a few blocks away from Van Hise Elementary School and Hamilton Middle School. Officers allegedly saw the 23-year-old...
Woman charged in death of Janesville 9-year-old
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police have charged Brenda Violante, 39, of Janesville, in the death of a 9-year-old who was hit by a car and killed last month. Members of the Janesville Police and Fire Departments responded to the intersection of E. Memorial Drive and Prairie Avenue around 3:18 p.m. September 28 for reports of […]
