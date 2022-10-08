ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monona, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
x1071.com

Development plan presented for 2018 Sun Prairie explosion site

SUN PRAIRIE – Right now in Sun Prairie, the northwest corner of Main Street and Bristol Street remains vacant and undeveloped after it was leveled during a fatal gas explosion in July of 2018. But that could soon change, as developers once again met with Sun Prairie’s plan commission Tuesday night to share their updated redevelopment plans.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
wortfm.org

Community Survey on Monona’s San Damiano Property Closes Saturday

The land formerly known as the San Damiano Friary has a storied history. It was an encampment site for the Ho-Chunk nation, then was used by the Norbertine Catholic religious order of seminarians. Last summer, the city of Monona purchased the sprawling property – including leisurely lakefront access – for more than $8 million, with some help from the county and state. Now, a steering committee wants your input on how to best use the space, in order to influence a master plan for the future of the former San Damiano property.
MONONA, WI
x1071.com

Goodman Center to open registration for Thanksgiving Basket Drive

MADISON, Wis. — For the 34th year, the Goodman Community Center will offer food baskets to help local families have a Thanksgiving meal at home. The center will open registration for its annual Thanksgiving Basket Drive next Monday. Registration will be open until October 28. This year, the goal is to provide 4,000 meals.
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monona, WI
Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
City
Monona, WI
x1071.com

DWD highlights Marcus Theatres’ efforts to employ those with disabilities

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development on Tuesday honored Marcus Theatres as an outstanding employer of those with disabilities. Tuesday’s event at Palace Cinema in Sun Prairie comes amid National Disability Employment Awareness Month, a period aimed at highlighting businesses that recruit and hire those with disabilities and encouraging others to do the same.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

New homeless shelter set to open on Madison’s East Side

MADISON, Wis. — A new homeless shelter will open its doors Thursday for roughly 150 to 200 people experiencing homelessness. The new location at 2002 Zeier Road, will take over as the city’s homeless shelter after the First Street location closes Thursday morning. The new shelter will have around 200 beds, a new dining space and new bathroom facilities. Also...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin State Park with ancient history celebrates 75 anniversary

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Event organizers and community members gathered Saturday morning in celebration of Aztalan State Park’s 75 anniversary of becoming a Wisconsin State Park, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) shared. The celebration included speakers, tours, cake and free park admission for the public. Aztalan, the site...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Register#Food Drink#State#Whs#Food Stores#Rewritten
nbc15.com

Amara opening soon, other changes coming to Hilldale this fall

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hilldale announced Tuesday that the new Italian restaurant Amara is opening soon along with several other changes coming this fall. After announcing this spring that it would be coming to Hilldale, Amara is now set to open its doors on Tuesday, Oct. 25. “We’re excited for...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
x1071.com

One City Schools, Fetch Rewards partner to support STEM education

MADISON, Wis. — One City Schools and Fetch Rewards are partnering to support science, technology, engineering and math education in Madison. Fetch Rewards is giving money for co-working space and new computers, while One City Schools is planning to develop scholarships, internships and apprenticeships in the future. Wes Schroll,...
MADISON, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

FREED: Marvin Hereford Executed Beloit Man Outside BBQ Joint, Shouted ‘Racial Obscenities’ at Jury | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #32

Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 270 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 44 child rapists. Marvin Hereford was one of them. His release was discretionary. 32nd in the...
BET

Man Accused of Hitting Wisconsin Christmas Parade Spectators With His Car Promises Better Courtroom Behavior

Darrell Brooks, the man accused of killing five people who were watching a Christmas parade last Nov. 21 in Waukesha, Wis., apologized to the court and everyone watching the proceedings for his actions last week. During the first week of trial, Brooks, who is representing himself, repeatedly interrupted the court and once took his shirt off and ripped up documents.
WAUKESHA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy