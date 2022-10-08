Read full article on original website
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State completes comeback, beats Wisconsin 4-3The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, WI
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
x1071.com
Development plan presented for 2018 Sun Prairie explosion site
SUN PRAIRIE – Right now in Sun Prairie, the northwest corner of Main Street and Bristol Street remains vacant and undeveloped after it was leveled during a fatal gas explosion in July of 2018. But that could soon change, as developers once again met with Sun Prairie’s plan commission Tuesday night to share their updated redevelopment plans.
wortfm.org
Community Survey on Monona’s San Damiano Property Closes Saturday
The land formerly known as the San Damiano Friary has a storied history. It was an encampment site for the Ho-Chunk nation, then was used by the Norbertine Catholic religious order of seminarians. Last summer, the city of Monona purchased the sprawling property – including leisurely lakefront access – for more than $8 million, with some help from the county and state. Now, a steering committee wants your input on how to best use the space, in order to influence a master plan for the future of the former San Damiano property.
nbc15.com
Madison grocery store providing fresh produce in a food desert plans to expand
Tom Farley, others speak about personal ties to addiction at educational event in Beloit. Tom Farley, others speak about personal ties to addiction at educational event in Beloit. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Souper Bowls. WWII veteran shares wisdom during his 100th birthday celebration. Updated: Oct. 8, 2022 at 10:19...
x1071.com
Goodman Center to open registration for Thanksgiving Basket Drive
MADISON, Wis. — For the 34th year, the Goodman Community Center will offer food baskets to help local families have a Thanksgiving meal at home. The center will open registration for its annual Thanksgiving Basket Drive next Monday. Registration will be open until October 28. This year, the goal is to provide 4,000 meals.
x1071.com
DWD highlights Marcus Theatres’ efforts to employ those with disabilities
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development on Tuesday honored Marcus Theatres as an outstanding employer of those with disabilities. Tuesday’s event at Palace Cinema in Sun Prairie comes amid National Disability Employment Awareness Month, a period aimed at highlighting businesses that recruit and hire those with disabilities and encouraging others to do the same.
New homeless shelter set to open on Madison’s East Side
MADISON, Wis. — A new homeless shelter will open its doors Thursday for roughly 150 to 200 people experiencing homelessness. The new location at 2002 Zeier Road, will take over as the city’s homeless shelter after the First Street location closes Thursday morning. The new shelter will have around 200 beds, a new dining space and new bathroom facilities. Also...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin State Park with ancient history celebrates 75 anniversary
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Event organizers and community members gathered Saturday morning in celebration of Aztalan State Park’s 75 anniversary of becoming a Wisconsin State Park, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) shared. The celebration included speakers, tours, cake and free park admission for the public. Aztalan, the site...
x1071.com
A thirst to help: Madison runner makes public bubbler map for those exercising, enjoying outside
MADISON, Wis. — Hydration is key when exercising outside, but it’s not always easy to find a drinking fountain or plan when the next one comes. That struggle could be gone thanks to a new online resource born out of one Madison runner’s thirst to help. Call...
nbc15.com
Amara opening soon, other changes coming to Hilldale this fall
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hilldale announced Tuesday that the new Italian restaurant Amara is opening soon along with several other changes coming this fall. After announcing this spring that it would be coming to Hilldale, Amara is now set to open its doors on Tuesday, Oct. 25. “We’re excited for...
x1071.com
From Brooklyn to Madison, a criminal justice alternative gets its legs with $600K boost
MADISON, Wis. — An often-discussed, long-planned sweeping criminal justice reform in Dane County has moved a step closer to reality with a $600,000 federal grant to fund a pilot program over the next four years. The community court—based on a nationally-renowned model in a southwestern Brooklyn neighborhood—seeks to build...
x1071.com
ETC’s LED Spotlight made in Middleton vying to be Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin
MIDDLETON, Wis. — This year’s Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest could shine a light on a business in Middleton that says its LED spotlight is making theatrical lighting more energy efficient. Whether in movies, TV or on stage, the director can’t call camera or action without lights....
x1071.com
Middleton PD giving away free steering wheel locks to owners of some Hyundai vehicles
MIDDLETON, Wis. — The Middleton Police Department and South Korean automaker Hyundai have teamed up to offer free steering wheel locks to drivers of certain Hyundai vehicles that have drawn the attention of thieves. In a news release Tuesday night, the city’s police department said it will offer the...
Wisconsin tornado warnings: Latest information, live blog
Southeast Wisconsin is bracing for severe weather after the National Weather Service issued Tornado Warnings for several counties.
x1071.com
One City Schools, Fetch Rewards partner to support STEM education
MADISON, Wis. — One City Schools and Fetch Rewards are partnering to support science, technology, engineering and math education in Madison. Fetch Rewards is giving money for co-working space and new computers, while One City Schools is planning to develop scholarships, internships and apprenticeships in the future. Wes Schroll,...
x1071.com
Former chair of Wisconsin Parole Commission hired as Madison’s Independent Police Monitor
MADISON, Wis. — Former Wisconsin Parole Commission chairman John Tate II has been hired as the City of Madison’s first-ever Independent Police Monitor, four months after Gov. Tony Evers asked him to resign as head of the parole board. The Independent Police Monitor job was created — along...
x1071.com
Freemasons of Cambridge donate fire suppression tool to Capitol Police
MADISON, Wis. — The Freemasons of Cambridge on Monday gave the Capitol Police Department a special compact fire suppression tool they hope will help save lives in the event of an emergency. The laptop-sized kits, which can easily fit in a squad car, can be used to quickly put...
wisconsinrightnow.com
FREED: Marvin Hereford Executed Beloit Man Outside BBQ Joint, Shouted ‘Racial Obscenities’ at Jury | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #32
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 270 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 44 child rapists. Marvin Hereford was one of them. His release was discretionary. 32nd in the...
BET
Man Accused of Hitting Wisconsin Christmas Parade Spectators With His Car Promises Better Courtroom Behavior
Darrell Brooks, the man accused of killing five people who were watching a Christmas parade last Nov. 21 in Waukesha, Wis., apologized to the court and everyone watching the proceedings for his actions last week. During the first week of trial, Brooks, who is representing himself, repeatedly interrupted the court and once took his shirt off and ripped up documents.
Thousands without power in Wisconsin following storms
According to We Energies, at least 20,000 households are without power as severe storms roll through the area.
