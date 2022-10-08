Fallow land is effective in protecting wild birds—but only if it remains undisturbed for at least two years, according to a study by Julia Staggenborg and Nils Anthes from the Institute for Evolution and Ecology at the University of Tübingen. Published in Conservation Letters, the study evaluates 143 previous research papers, making it one of the most comprehensive studies to date in Europe on the protection of farmland bird species.

ANIMALS ・ 9 HOURS AGO