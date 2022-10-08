Read full article on original website
Related
Bald Eagle Drops House Cat Into The Nest For Eaglets To Chow Down On
Unfortunately for us, our favorite furry critters can be easy targets for those birds that decide to make a home near an urban environment. It’s notoriously rumored that many nests that belong to birds of prey are littered with many different collars from cats and smaller dogs. It’s no question that these birds are absolute killers… assassins of the sky.
Huge 'Snakey Crocodile-Face' Sea Monster Discovered in Wyoming
A new species of prehistoric marine reptile has been identified in the Wyoming badlands.
This ancient reptile was discovered in Arizona's 'Triassic Park'. Now it has a new name
PETRIFIED FOREST NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. A new dinosaur-like reptile species discovered in Arizona several years ago has been recently named after the former superintendent of Petrified Forest National Park. Fossils of the "Puercosuchus traverorum" species were first discovered...
Earthquake Reveals Hundreds of Extremely Rare Fish in Nevada Cave
The Devils Hole pupfish is entirely restricted to a small part of a Nevada cavern and has been isolated for between 10,000 and 20,000 years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NOLA.com
Want to attract hummingbirds this fall? Plant vibrantly colored perennials: LSU Garden News
Take a look around and you’ll see that many flowering perennials are beginning their fall bloom. One of the greatest admirers of these plants is the hummingbird, along with other pollinators. This is good news for the hummingbirds as they prepare for their fall migration to warmer climates in...
marthastewart.com
How to Grow and Care for Money Plants—Plus Martha's Tips for Propagating Them
Pilea peperomioides is the gift that keeps on giving. Also known as the Chinese Money Plant, this sought-after charmer is an unfussy variety that continuously produces offspring. Because it's so easy to grow, Martha loves to give pots of the plant as gifts to friends, and especially children. According to...
gardeningknowhow.com
Benefits Of Planting In Fall Vs. Spring Vegetable Plots
On the surface, it would make sense that the exact same veggies planted in both the spring and fall would perform the same. Yet, often they don’t. Many gardeners discover fall gardens produce higher yields of better quality produce. So why is fall better than spring for planting cool weather vegetables?
earth.com
Insect-slapping flower stamens help maximize pollination
For several centuries scientists have noticed that, when a visiting insect’s tongue touches the nectar-producing parts of certain flowers, the stamen containing the pollen snaps forward, deterring the insect from lingering longer. Now, a study led by the Central China Normal University (CCNU) in Wuhan has found that this action increases the flowers’ reproductive success, while reducing the costs of insects lingering too long to feed on the flowers’ nectar.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phys.org
Farmland birds best protected by leaving fallow areas for two or more years, letting native plants grow
Fallow land is effective in protecting wild birds—but only if it remains undisturbed for at least two years, according to a study by Julia Staggenborg and Nils Anthes from the Institute for Evolution and Ecology at the University of Tübingen. Published in Conservation Letters, the study evaluates 143 previous research papers, making it one of the most comprehensive studies to date in Europe on the protection of farmland bird species.
5 Tips For Making The Most Of Your Autumn Garden
The arrival of autumn certainly does not signal the end of blossoms and blooms. There are many ways to keep your fall garden healthy and flush with color.
Wilderness Survival Skills
You’ve probably heard people talking about what might happen if a crisis hits and the infrastructure of our world collapses, but you’ve never really thought about what you would do if it happened to you.
Comments / 3