ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Napier outlines challenges of big recruiting weekend

Even before Florida’s season began, the weekend of its Oct. 15 home game against rival LSU had been circled on the calendar. It’s the weekend the program targeted for a significant chunk of its in-season official visits and the list of attendees is as good as any the program has put together in recent years with several five-star prospects from the 2023, 2024 and 2025 classes expected to be in attendance, among many others.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

What Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said about rivalry with Alabama

Tennessee’s Josh Heupel was the fifth head coach to appear on the SEC football coaches weekly teleconference Wednesday. During his 10-minute window with reporters, Heupel was asked several questions about Alabama. Below is everything he said about the Crimson Tide. “Just finished up our Wednesday practice, and guys are...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Alabama vs. Tennessee: Paul Finebaum says Vols, fans confident as Crimson Tide prepare to come to town

Tennessee enters its game against Alabama with a No. 6 ranking in the AP Top 25 and fresh off a win at then-No. 25 LSU, and Paul Finebaum knows how anxious Vols fans are to welcome the No. 3 Crimson Tide. Both at 6-0, the stakes are higher than they have been in a long time in this one, but can Tennessee actually pull it off? Finebaum says there is no shortage of confidence.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Football
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
State
Alabama State
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
Knoxville, TN
Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
247Sports

Heupel updates injury statuses of Cedric Tillman, Gerald Mincey for Alabama game

Tennessee rolled to a big win at LSU despite the absence of star wide receiver Cedric Tillman for a second straight game and starting left tackle Gerald Mincey, but the Vols would love to have both players back for this week’s battle of unbeatens against Alabama. Vols head coach Josh Heupel on Monday updated the status of both players for the showdown with the Crimson Tide. The Vols will continue to be in wait-and-see mode this week with Tillman and his ankle injury, but Heupel said he expects Mincey to return to the lineup.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

LSU staring down more personnel changes against Florida

LSU will be preparing for Florida with knowledge that once again there figures to be some different lineup combinations on both sides of the field. Most of the changes are coming out of necessity, starting with the injuries to offensive linemen Will Campbell and Garrett Dellinger. Campbell, who missed Saturday’s game after an “episode” on Friday walkthroughs forced him to be rushed to the hospital.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Brooks
247Sports

Nick Saban shares latest on Bryce Young to open Tennessee week

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama coach Nick Saban kicked off Tennessee week by sharing the latest on quarterback Bryce Young, who missed the Texas A&M game with a shoulder injury. “Bryce is getting re-evaluated today,” Saban said Monday afternoon. “I don’t really know much, I haven’t really talked to doc since he did that. Hopefully, we’re going to try to get him ready to play this week. But this is something that nobody can predict how quickly this is going to give him an opportunity to be able to go out and do what he needs to do, and we’ll see as the week progresses. But I don’t have an update much more than that.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Josh Heupel addresses Jaylen McCollough situation after safety’s arrest

Tennessee’s big weekend with the dominant win at LSU was marred on Sunday by the arrest of one of its defensive starters and team leaders. Safety Jaylen McCollough was charged with aggravated felony assault on Sunday evening following an incident at an apartment complex near campus, a little more than 24 hours after the Vols left Baton Rouge with a 40-13 victory that pushed them to 5-0 heading into the Alabama game. Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel addressed the situation during his weekly press conference on Monday, saying he would gather more information about the situation and “will have more for you (then)” after learning about it late Sunday night.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Paul Finebaum shreds Jimbo Fisher, warns Alabama before Tennessee

Paul Finebaum said Texas A&M's loss to Alabama was an indictment on Jimbo Fisher and his offensive play-calling, shredding the Aggies coach for his decision on the final play of the game inside the Crimson Tide's 5-yard line. The win for Alabama kept Nick Saban's team unbeaten heading into Saturday's showdown at sixth-ranked Tennessee.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

247Sports

54K+
Followers
382K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy