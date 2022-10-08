Read full article on original website
Saban discusses Bryce Young's status, Vols' Hooker on SEC teleconference
Tennessee's series with Alabama has been one-sided in recent years, with the Crimson Tide having won the past 15 meetings in the Third Saturday in October rivalry. But the Vols' strong start to this season has put their annual showdown with Alabama in the national spotlight this year. Sixth-ranked Tennessee...
Napier outlines challenges of big recruiting weekend
Even before Florida’s season began, the weekend of its Oct. 15 home game against rival LSU had been circled on the calendar. It’s the weekend the program targeted for a significant chunk of its in-season official visits and the list of attendees is as good as any the program has put together in recent years with several five-star prospects from the 2023, 2024 and 2025 classes expected to be in attendance, among many others.
What Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said about rivalry with Alabama
Tennessee’s Josh Heupel was the fifth head coach to appear on the SEC football coaches weekly teleconference Wednesday. During his 10-minute window with reporters, Heupel was asked several questions about Alabama. Below is everything he said about the Crimson Tide. “Just finished up our Wednesday practice, and guys are...
247Sports
Alabama vs. Tennessee: Paul Finebaum says Vols, fans confident as Crimson Tide prepare to come to town
Tennessee enters its game against Alabama with a No. 6 ranking in the AP Top 25 and fresh off a win at then-No. 25 LSU, and Paul Finebaum knows how anxious Vols fans are to welcome the No. 3 Crimson Tide. Both at 6-0, the stakes are higher than they have been in a long time in this one, but can Tennessee actually pull it off? Finebaum says there is no shortage of confidence.
Five-star edge rusher ready to return to Tennessee on official visit
Samuel M’Pemba visited Tennessee for the first time in June, spending multiple days in Knoxville on an unofficial visit. He’s now ready to take another look at the Vols and attend one of their marquee home games. The five-star Class of 2023 edge rusher from IMG Academy in...
Four-star, in-state athlete ready to visit Vols again for Alabama game
Another of Tennessee's top in-state targets is planning to travel to Knoxville this weekend to attend the Vols' showdown with rival Alabama.
Heupel updates injury statuses of Cedric Tillman, Gerald Mincey for Alabama game
Tennessee rolled to a big win at LSU despite the absence of star wide receiver Cedric Tillman for a second straight game and starting left tackle Gerald Mincey, but the Vols would love to have both players back for this week’s battle of unbeatens against Alabama. Vols head coach Josh Heupel on Monday updated the status of both players for the showdown with the Crimson Tide. The Vols will continue to be in wait-and-see mode this week with Tillman and his ankle injury, but Heupel said he expects Mincey to return to the lineup.
LSU staring down more personnel changes against Florida
LSU will be preparing for Florida with knowledge that once again there figures to be some different lineup combinations on both sides of the field. Most of the changes are coming out of necessity, starting with the injuries to offensive linemen Will Campbell and Garrett Dellinger. Campbell, who missed Saturday’s game after an “episode” on Friday walkthroughs forced him to be rushed to the hospital.
Everything Nick Saban said on Monday of Tennessee game week
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters on Monday, the first day of Tennessee week. Below is everything he said to open the seventh game week of the year. "I think it's fairly obvious that there's a lot of things that we need to work on....
Nick Saban shares latest on Bryce Young to open Tennessee week
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama coach Nick Saban kicked off Tennessee week by sharing the latest on quarterback Bryce Young, who missed the Texas A&M game with a shoulder injury. “Bryce is getting re-evaluated today,” Saban said Monday afternoon. “I don’t really know much, I haven’t really talked to doc since he did that. Hopefully, we’re going to try to get him ready to play this week. But this is something that nobody can predict how quickly this is going to give him an opportunity to be able to go out and do what he needs to do, and we’ll see as the week progresses. But I don’t have an update much more than that.”
Josh Heupel addresses Jaylen McCollough situation after safety’s arrest
Tennessee’s big weekend with the dominant win at LSU was marred on Sunday by the arrest of one of its defensive starters and team leaders. Safety Jaylen McCollough was charged with aggravated felony assault on Sunday evening following an incident at an apartment complex near campus, a little more than 24 hours after the Vols left Baton Rouge with a 40-13 victory that pushed them to 5-0 heading into the Alabama game. Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel addressed the situation during his weekly press conference on Monday, saying he would gather more information about the situation and “will have more for you (then)” after learning about it late Sunday night.
247Sports
Paul Finebaum shreds Jimbo Fisher, warns Alabama before Tennessee
Paul Finebaum said Texas A&M's loss to Alabama was an indictment on Jimbo Fisher and his offensive play-calling, shredding the Aggies coach for his decision on the final play of the game inside the Crimson Tide's 5-yard line. The win for Alabama kept Nick Saban's team unbeaten heading into Saturday's showdown at sixth-ranked Tennessee.
247Sports
