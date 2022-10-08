ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals re-sign TE Maxx Williams to practice squad

The Arizona Cardinals signed Maxx Williams to the practice squad on Monday, three days after the team released the tight end from the 53-man roster. Arizona released practice squad receiver C.J. Board in order to complete the signing. Williams appeared in the first four games of the year but topped...
Arizona Sports

Cardinals RB Darrel Williams out vs. Seahawks, per report

Arizona Cardinals backup running back Darrel Williams will miss a Week 5 game Sunday at the Seattle Seahawks with a sprained knee, while starter James Conner’s status remains unclear as he manages a ribs injury, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Williams has 16 rushes for 94 yards...
Arizona Sports

Arizona Cardinals will sign RB Corey Clement to practice squad

It would appear the Arizona Cardinals are preparing to be without at least one of their rostered running backs after losing three of their four available players to injury against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Arizona Sports John Gambadoro reports the Cardinals have agreed to sign free agent back Corey...
Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns sign Adonis Arms and Saben Lee, waive Frank Jackson

The Phoenix Suns made three roster moves on Tuesday, signing guards Adonis Arms and Saben Lee, while waiving guard Frank Jackson. Arms and Lee are signed on training camp deals and are not taking up one of the Suns’ 15 traditional roster spots. That number still sits at 14, with an open slot still available for Phoenix to use. Last season, the Suns kept that open until Bismack Biyombo filled it in January.
Arizona Sports

Cardinals WR Antoine Wesley heading to IR, out for year

Arizona Cardinals receiver Antoine Wesley was designated to return after a four-week stint on the injured reserve due to a hip/groin issue, but the jump-ball threat will now miss the rest of the regular season and head to the injured reserve, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday. Kingsbury only called...
Arizona Sports

Arizona Diamondbacks 2022 report cards: Outfielders

Perhaps the biggest bright spot for the Arizona Diamondbacks this season was their outfield play. The infusion of youth brought timely hits, elite defense and all around helped set the identity of the team. Especially in the second half, the D-backs outfield play emerged as one of the best in baseball.
Arizona Sports

