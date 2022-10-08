Read full article on original website
Panthers fire Matt Rhule, former Cardinals coach Steve Wilks now interim
The Carolina Panthers (1-4) on Monday fired head coach Matt Rhule and replaced him with former Arizona Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks, the team announced. Rhule, who was hired in 2020 away from Baylor, went 11-27 over two-plus seasons while Carolina sputtered trying to find a franchise quarterback and beyond.
Rapid reactions: Cardinals start slow, can’t complete comeback vs. Eagles
The Arizona Cardinals offense couldn’t muster enough to pull off the comeback on Sunday in the 20-17 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium. While the Arizona offense failed to score in the first quarter and faced a 14-0 deficit early on in the half, some late second- and third-quarter firepower produced 17 points.
Arizona Cardinals K Matt Prater week to week, out vs. Seattle Seahawks
TEMPE — Arizona Cardinals kicker Matt Prater is considered week to week and will not be ready to go for the team’s Week 6 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, per head coach Kliff Kingsbury. This will mark the second straight game Prater will miss due to a hip...
Arizona Cardinals to sign RBs Corey Clement, Ty’Son Williams, per reports
It would appear the Arizona Cardinals are preparing to be without at least one of their rostered running backs after losing three of their four available players to injury against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Arizona Sports John Gambadoro expects Jonathan Ward to end up on the injured reserve due...
Patriots aim to silence struggling Browns
Everybody starts somewhere. For New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, that start came in Cleveland. Belichick will return to the city where he landed his first head coaching job over 30 years ago when New England (2-3) visits the Browns…
Cardinals re-sign TE Maxx Williams to practice squad
The Arizona Cardinals signed Maxx Williams to the practice squad on Monday, three days after the team released the tight end from the 53-man roster. Arizona released practice squad receiver C.J. Board in order to complete the signing. Williams appeared in the first four games of the year but topped...
Cardinals RB Darrel Williams out vs. Seahawks, per report
Arizona Cardinals backup running back Darrel Williams will miss a Week 5 game Sunday at the Seattle Seahawks with a sprained knee, while starter James Conner’s status remains unclear as he manages a ribs injury, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Williams has 16 rushes for 94 yards...
Cardinals defense continues to outshine offense in loss to Eagles
The Cardinals came close on Sunday. Close to beating a good team. Close to being a good team. Alas, there are no moral victories when you’ve lost eight consecutive home games. “I think we had a spell like this one year in my former life,” tight end Zach Ertz...
Arizona Cardinals will sign RB Corey Clement to practice squad
It would appear the Arizona Cardinals are preparing to be without at least one of their rostered running backs after losing three of their four available players to injury against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Arizona Sports John Gambadoro reports the Cardinals have agreed to sign free agent back Corey...
Cardinals lift up Matt Ammendola after missing game-tying FG vs. Eagles
GLENDALE — The life of a kicker can be a tough one. Just ask Matt Ammendola. With starting kicker Matt Prater sidelined with a hip injury, Ammendola was the next man up in Arizona’s eyes after trying out a handful of kickers earlier in the week ahead of the team’s Week 5 tilt against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Josh Okogie’s arrival brings another ball hawk to Phoenix Suns’ roster
PHOENIX — Entering Year 4 of the Monty Williams and James Jones era, the Phoenix Suns have never had a player quite like wing Josh Okogie. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 213 pounds, you can sense how Okogie can come across as physically imposing. Okogie said Saturday that when Williams saw his thigh muscles, he compared it to the athletic phenomenon Bo Jackson.
Phoenix Suns sign Adonis Arms and Saben Lee, waive Frank Jackson
The Phoenix Suns made three roster moves on Tuesday, signing guards Adonis Arms and Saben Lee, while waiving guard Frank Jackson. Arms and Lee are signed on training camp deals and are not taking up one of the Suns’ 15 traditional roster spots. That number still sits at 14, with an open slot still available for Phoenix to use. Last season, the Suns kept that open until Bismack Biyombo filled it in January.
WATCH: Azizi Hearn Talks UCLA's Success on Campus, Undefeated Record
Hearn shared a story of a professor applauding the Bruins' 6-0 start before diving into his impressions of the team's performance in practice.
Cardinals WR Antoine Wesley heading to IR, out for year
Arizona Cardinals receiver Antoine Wesley was designated to return after a four-week stint on the injured reserve due to a hip/groin issue, but the jump-ball threat will now miss the rest of the regular season and head to the injured reserve, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday. Kingsbury only called...
Cardinals CB Antonio Hamilton finds purpose after burn accident, emotional recovery
TEMPE — Thirty seconds. That’s the time it took for Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton’s life to be forever altered in a freak accident that left him severely burned. Preparing to cook some shrimp, something he’s done time and time again, Hamilton’s instincts took over after the...
Arizona Cardinals enter Week 6 with question marks at running back
TEMPE — Kliff Kingsbury experienced something he hadn’t as a head coach in the team’s Week 5 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Kingsbury watched not one, not two, but three of his running backs go down due to injury in the same game. James Conner...
Hawks reportedly in Jae Crowder trade mix, talked with Suns
The Atlanta Hawks have been in contact with Phoenix in the “recent weeks and months” regarding the trade availability of Suns forward Jae Crowder, reports The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Crowder has not joined the Suns for training camp or preseason play as Phoenix has moved forward with...
ASU’s Mullett Arena features food lineup including Shaq’s Big Chicken
Mullett Arena, the home of the Arizona State hockey team and temporary base of the Arizona Coyotes, announced on Tuesday the complex’s food lineup when it opens for its first event Friday. OVG Hospitality announced that local staples Cold Beer & Cheeseburgers and Venezia’s New York Style Pizzeria will...
Arizona Diamondbacks 2022 report cards: Outfielders
Perhaps the biggest bright spot for the Arizona Diamondbacks this season was their outfield play. The infusion of youth brought timely hits, elite defense and all around helped set the identity of the team. Especially in the second half, the D-backs outfield play emerged as one of the best in baseball.
Cardinals-Seahawks kickoff time could be pushed back for Mariners’ ALDS
Kickoff time for the Arizona Cardinals’ visit to face the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field will move back to 2:30 p.m. MST Sunday if the Seattle Mariners have a home playoff game against the Houston Astros. An if-necessary Game 4 of the Mariners’ American League Divisional Series is scheduled...
