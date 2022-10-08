Read full article on original website
clarksvillenow.com
Hiking in Clarksville: Bridges and berms on the Clarksville Greenway | VIDEO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Greenway, a 9-mile paved trail through the center of town, was designed to be part of the Rails to Trails initiative, based on the idea of “transforming scenic abandoned railroad rights of way and river corridors into walking and biking trails,” according to the city of Clarksville,
14news.com
Traffic Alert: Bridge closing through December in Hopkins Co.
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Drivers in Hopkins County who typically use KY 2280/Schmetzer Crossing Road are going to have to find a different route for a few months. Transportation officials say KY 2280 will be closed, starting Wednesday, for a complete bridge replacement. A detour and signs will be...
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Rollover crash on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard by Longhorn Steakhouse, roadway back open
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A wreck on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard at Athletic Boulevard, in front of Longhorn Steakhouse, is currently causing some traffic congestion. The rollover crash happened at approximately 12:46 p.m. and involved 3 vehicles. Clarksville Police said there are injuries, but that they appear to be non-life threatening.
clarksvillenow.com
Garrett Rye running for Clarksville City Council, Ward 7
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Garrett Rye has announced he is running for Clarksville City Council in Ward 7. Rye is a native of Clarksville, a graduate of Clarksville Christian School, and a current student at Austin Peay State University. “By pursuing a bachelor’s in political science, I will have greater insight into policy making and will be well prepared for the challenges facing the City Council.”
clarksvillenow.com
MISSING JUVENILE ALERT: Authorities seek help finding 16-year-old runaway
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a runaway juvenile identified as Ja’Cory Whitfield, 16, who was last seen on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. Whitfield has brown hair, is between 5’ 6″ and 5’ 8″...
rewind943.com
450-gallon native aquarium coming to Wade Bourne Nature Center at Rotary Park
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A local park will soon be swimming with life and educational content for all visitors to enjoy. Plans are in motion for the construction of a native aquarium for the exhibit area of the Wade Bourne Nature Center in Rotary Park, according to the Montgomery County Parks & Recreation Department.
clarksvillenow.com
Rezonings rejected for Deerwood Road and Guthrie Highway at County Commission
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Two rezoning applications failed Monday night at the county’s formal session following a candid public hearing last week. While both resolutions failed, one received a few more comments before voting began. The first resolution, and most controversial, was a request from Benton Walker,...
Middle Tennessee Severe Weather Coverage: Oct. 12, 2022
Strong storms are pushing through Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky Wednesday afternoon.
mainstreetclarksville.com
Portland hunter’s dream elk hunt comes true
After years of dreaming about going on an elk hunt, Portland’s Austin Cowan finally got his chance. Shortly after daylight on opening day of the week-long archery season on the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area in East Tennessee, a big bull elk came running to Cowan’s cow-call.
5 kids, 2 adults injured in multi-vehicle crash in Robertson County
Officials say five kids and two adults were injured in a crash that involved multiple vehicles late Tuesday night in Robertson County.
WSMV
Fire causes significant damage to Franklin store, restaurant
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fire significantly damaged the Los Compadres Mexican grocery store and restaurant on Main Street on Monday night, the Franklin Fire Department confirmed. Franklin Fire Marshal Andy King estimated the fire caused more than $250,000 in damage. Firefighters were dispatched to the building at 1328 W. Main...
Severe storms possible Wednesday afternoon and evening in Middle TN, Southern KY
Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky are under a Marginal risk for Wednesday evening for the possibility of strong to severe storms.
westkentuckystar.com
Home, cars damaged in Caldwell County fire
A home in Caldwell County was heavily damaged in a fire early Monday morning. Firefighters responded after midnight to Bright Hill Road and found half of the home and multiple vehicles engulfed in flames. Thirteen firefighters were able to contain the fire after more than two hours. They reported that...
WSMV
Multiple people hospitalized following crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - Wreckage cleanup crews were busy on Tuesday night after multiple vehicles crashed on a small highway outside of Springfield. According to Smokey Barn News, three vehicles were involved in the crash on Highway 76 near Herbert Shannon Road on Tuesday night. One of the vehicles flipped and slid down an embankment.
clarksvillenow.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Interstate 24 to close in Kentucky this evening
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The westbound lanes of Interstate 24 in Kentucky will close this evening for about 30 to 45 minutes. At about 6 p.m., the lanes in the construction area on the other side of the state line will close for a guardrail replacement, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
WSMV
TDOT seals I-40 in Cheatham County to protect roadway from winter weather
PEGRAM, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials hope a new road project that started Monday will help prevent another winter of horrible potholes on highway across the region. Interstate 40 in Cheatham County was a major trouble spot for damaging potholes last winter, but TDOT was not able to get the road completely repaved in time for this winter. Because of that, crews are using a new fogging technology that is normally only used on shoulders to reseal the entire road surface.
wkdzradio.com
Citizen Notes Tornado Sirens A Need In Christian County
The discussion of solar farms wasn’t the only topic of note during Tuesday’s Christian County Fiscal Court meeting. Dan Brechwald, a concerned Hopkinsville citizen and 30-year military veteran, originally hails from Oklahoma — and as such, knows a thing or two about “Tornado Alley.”. Approaching the...
2 brothers killed in shooting at Parkwood Park in North Nashville
Metro police are investigating a shooting that left two brothers dead at Parkwood Park Sunday night.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Severe thunderstorms moving across Middle Tennessee
Update, 3:55 p.m.: A Tornado Warning has been issued for southwestern Davidson, southeastern Dickson, northwestern Williamson, and south central Cheatham County until 4:30 p.m. At 3:54 p.m., severe thunderstorms capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage were located near White Bluff, or 10 miles east of...
