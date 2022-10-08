Read full article on original website
With Jalon Daniels doubtful for KU’s road game against Oklahoma this week, Jason Bean will step in to lead the Jayhawks against the Sooners. But with the senior quarterback about to start his first game since November of last year, it means KU will need someone else available as Bean’s backup. That player is expected to be true freshman Ethan Vasko.
The All-American Bowl Road to the Dome Series continues this week with Dripping Springs (Texas) High Top247 quarterback and Baylor commit Austin Novosad one of the players honored by receiving his jersey. “It was cool,” Novosad said. “Just getting to be with my team and celebrating with them was definitely...
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel spent last week resting. Gabriel wasn’t approved to play against Texas, remaining in concussion protocol, and it was hard for the starting quarterback to stand on the sidelines during a 49-0 shutout loss to the rival Longhorns. "Yeah, it was tough,” Gabriel said. “You know,...
Welcome to the new home of Horns247 video! As a bonus for our valued Horns247 members, we have launched our own Texas Longhorns YouTube channel. We so appreciate the many members who have gotten accustomed to watching our Horns247 videos on 247Sports YouTube page, and moving forward, The Flagship and State of Recruiting — in addition to other video productions (more on that to come) — will be featured on the Horns247 Texas YouTube channel, so make sure to SUBSCRIBE for free and CLICK THE BELL for all of the latest Texas video content.
Arch Manning is still the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2023 after 247Sports updated its rankings Wednesday. The New Orleans Isidore five-star quarterback and Texas Longhorns football commit, who has never been ranked lower than No. 5, has held the top spot since last November. The nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning committed to Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian in June over Alabama and Georgia, ending one of the most high-profile recruitments in recent history. On the 247Sports Football Recruiting Podcast, Cooper Petagna shared insight into why Manning got the nod over top-five recruits such as Oregon-bound Dante Moore, Tennessee commit Nico Iamaleava and USC pledge Malachi Nelson.
Iowa State heads into the weekend with one of its toughest tests of the season ahead, as the Cyclones travel to Austin to take on the 22nd-ranked Texas Longhorns. ISU head coach Matt Campbell went in-depth with the local media on Tuesday ahead of this Big 12 contest this weekend.
NORMAN, Okla. — “First you lose big. Then you lose close. Then you win close. And finally, you win big.”. The late great Florida State legend Bobby Bowden coined that phrase about how to build a successful college football program. Sooners fans around then saw step one of...
NORMAN, Okla. — Tell me you haven’t heard this before. The rich just keep getting richer. Patty Gasso and the Sooners picked up another elite commitment Monday evening. This time, it’s from 2024 middle infielder Tia Milloy, out of Redmond (Wash.) High School. “I am so excited...
