Internet

Instagram Restricts Kanye West's Account... So He's Back On Twitter

By Dani Medina
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

After a series of rants on Instagram this week, Kanye West's Instagram account has been restricted.

His page violated the social media platform's policies, according to The Hollywood Reporter. A spokesperson for Meta, Instagram's parent company, confirmed to the news outlet that it has deleted content from Ye's IG. While his page is still up and running for all of us to see, a restriction has been placed behind the scenes. "Meta has a policy of putting restrictions on users after repeated violations, which could temporarily prevent the user from sharing posts, writing comments or sending direct messages," THR reports.

It was not made immediately clear how long these restrictions would last — but that doesn't matter to Kanye. He's back on Twitter after a two-year hiatus.

Kanye tweeted a throwback photo of him at a gathering with Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg overnight Friday (October 7). "Look at this Mark. How you gone kick me off Instagram," he wrote. Elon Musk, who wants to move forward with the original plan of buying Twitter for $44 billion, welcomed the "Bound 2" rapper back on the social media platform. "Welcome back to Twitter, my friend!" he said. Ye has only posted twice since his return to Twitter; the photo with Zuckerberg and a photo of a black baseball cap with the numbers "2024" written on the bill.

Interestingly enough, this isn't Kanye's first forced break from Instagram. In March, his account was suspended for a day after posting a slur directed at Trevor Noah.

