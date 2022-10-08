ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

NBA and WNBA host basketball clinic in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The NBA and WNBA hosted a clinic and scrimmages for future basketball stars this weekend in Louisville. The event took place on Saturday at MidAmerica Sports Complex. Former NBA guard Tim Hardaway, along with current Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell, spent time at the clinic and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Miss Black Kentucky USA makes history at Louisville Memorial Auditorium

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — History was made this Sunday at the Louisville Memorial Auditorium, as 15 women competed for the chance to be crowned the first ever Miss Black Kentucky USA. The competition celebrates the talent, scholastic achievement and commitment to service of the women, while allowing them a welcoming...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville Pride Center marks first LGBTQ+ center in Metro in 40 years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the first time in 40 years, there's an LGBTQ+ community center in Louisville. The Pride Foundation had a ribbon cutting on Tuesday to celebrate the opening. The Louisville Pride Center on South 3rd Street will provide one location for the LGBTQ community to meet for meetings, social events, finding access to resources including mental health providers, and co-working.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Nearly 700 employees volunteer during Indiana company's 'Day of Giving'

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — The Teachers Credit Union is bringing back an annual tradition. After being canceled the past two years due to the pandemic, the Indiana-based company held it's third "Day of Giving" on Monday. The company's 700 employees spent the day volunteering in communities across the state of...
INDIANA STATE
WLKY.com

Will Republicans unseat one of the Ky Senate's most outspoken Democrats?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Republicans were surprised when Karen Berg won a special election in 2020 for what they assumed was a solid red seat in Kentucky District 26. Now, they're hoping a Louisville Metro Council member James Peden can win the seat back, with some name recognition in a newly drawn district that favors him and a focus on core Republican issues like crime fighting.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Bandido Taqueria to open St. Matthews location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — A local Mexican restaurant chain plans to open a new location in St. Matthews next year,according to Louisville Business First. Bandido Taqueria Mexicana is taking over the space at 4214 Shelbyville Road that was recently occupied by New Jersey-based Bubbakoo's Burritos, a fast-causal burrito franchise.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

16-year-old girl missing out of Elizabethtown found safe

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Police have found the 16-year-old girl missing out of Elizabethtown, Kentucky. They said she was found in Louisville. An Amber Alert was issued for 16-year-old Julissa Lovick on Tuesday. According to the alert, Julissa Lovick was last seen at College View Campus at 11 a.m. on...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
WLKY.com

Catching a flight? FlyLouisville.com experiencing service disruptions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you have a flight in or out of Louisville, be aware, you could have issues with the website. FlyLouisville.com has been experiencing intermittent service disruptions on Monday. Airport officials said there have been reports of cyber attacks at other airports, and while that could be the cause, there has been no confirmation.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Scott Satterfield
WLKY.com

8 children injured in bus crash involving JCPS bus in Newburg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department said multiple people were injured in a bus crash outside of a Jefferson County Public School elementary school. LMPD said that the crash happened around 4:10 p.m. outside of Rangeland Elementary School in Newburg. The crash involved a JCPS bus. JCPS officials...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Trial of Jack Harlow's former DJ delayed until 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The murder trial for rapper Jack Harlow's former DJ is now on hold. Ronnie O'Bannon's trial was set to begin Tuesday, but a judge has now pushed it back until Valentine's Day of next year. The move was made to give lawyers on both sides...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

88-year-old woman skydives in Elizabethtown in honor of her son

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — An 88-year-old New Albany woman jumped thousands in honor of her son. Bernadette Fife and three family members, including two of her children and a great-grandson, skydived at Skydive Kentucky in Elizabethtown. This was Fife's second skydive. She jumped for the first time two years ago for her son Jim Lynch's 60th birthday.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY

