WLKY.com
Free girls basketball clinic being put on by Louisville Cardinals women's team
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Girls in the Louisville area are going to get a chance to learn basketball this week with the Lady Cards, and the best part is, it's free!. The University of Louisville's women's basketball team is partnering with Park Community Credit Union to put on a free girls basketball clinic.
WLKY.com
NBA and WNBA host basketball clinic in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The NBA and WNBA hosted a clinic and scrimmages for future basketball stars this weekend in Louisville. The event took place on Saturday at MidAmerica Sports Complex. Former NBA guard Tim Hardaway, along with current Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell, spent time at the clinic and...
WLKY.com
Miss Black Kentucky USA makes history at Louisville Memorial Auditorium
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — History was made this Sunday at the Louisville Memorial Auditorium, as 15 women competed for the chance to be crowned the first ever Miss Black Kentucky USA. The competition celebrates the talent, scholastic achievement and commitment to service of the women, while allowing them a welcoming...
WLKY.com
Jack Harlow concert in New York will be all about Louisville, and you can watch it from home
EAST WILLIAMSBURG, N.Y. — Jack Harlow fans will have to chance to watch an exclusive concert from Louisville native this Wednesday. The concert is in New York, will be totally Louisville themed -- and Louisvillians will be able to watch it via livestream. Watch our coverage of Jack Harlow...
WLKY.com
Meghan's Mountain provides distraction for cancer patients on Belle of Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hundreds of people battling cancer got a welcome distraction Sunday. The nonprofit Meghan's Mountain rented out the Belle of Louisville to take out about 400 cancer patients and their families for a cruise on the Ohio River. It's named for Meghan Steinberg, a Louisville woman, who...
WLKY.com
Louisville Pride Center marks first LGBTQ+ center in Metro in 40 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the first time in 40 years, there’s an LGBTQ+ community center in Louisville. The Pride Foundation had a ribbon cutting on Tuesday to celebrate the opening. The Louisville Pride Center on South 3rd Street will provide one location for the LGBTQ community to meet for meetings, social events, finding access to resources including mental health providers, and co-working.
WLKY.com
Nearly 700 employees volunteer during Indiana company's 'Day of Giving'
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — The Teachers Credit Union is bringing back an annual tradition. After being canceled the past two years due to the pandemic, the Indiana-based company held it's third "Day of Giving" on Monday. The company's 700 employees spent the day volunteering in communities across the state of...
WLKY.com
Will Republicans unseat one of the Ky Senate's most outspoken Democrats?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Republicans were surprised when Karen Berg won a special election in 2020 for what they assumed was a solid red seat in Kentucky District 26. Now, they're hoping a Louisville Metro Council member James Peden can win the seat back, with some name recognition in a newly drawn district that favors him and a focus on core Republican issues like crime fighting.
WLKY.com
Bandido Taqueria to open St. Matthews location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — A local Mexican restaurant chain plans to open a new location in St. Matthews next year,according to Louisville Business First. Bandido Taqueria Mexicana is taking over the space at 4214 Shelbyville Road that was recently occupied by New Jersey-based Bubbakoo's Burritos, a fast-causal burrito franchise.
WLKY.com
16-year-old girl missing out of Elizabethtown found safe
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Police have found the 16-year-old girl missing out of Elizabethtown, Kentucky. They said she was found in Louisville. An Amber Alert was issued for 16-year-old Julissa Lovick on Tuesday. According to the alert, Julissa Lovick was last seen at College View Campus at 11 a.m. on...
WLKY.com
Catching a flight? FlyLouisville.com experiencing service disruptions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you have a flight in or out of Louisville, be aware, you could have issues with the website. FlyLouisville.com has been experiencing intermittent service disruptions on Monday. Airport officials said there have been reports of cyber attacks at other airports, and while that could be the cause, there has been no confirmation.
WLKY.com
Inmate from Louisville captured after escaping custody in Breckinridge County
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, Ky. — Kentucky State Police conducted a search on Monday for an inmate who escaped custody in Breckinridge County early that morning. KSP said that 30-year-old Kody Claycomb of Louisville was at the Breckinridge Memorial Hospital around 1:20 a.m. for examination after a fall at the detention center.
WLKY.com
Louisville Water Company praised for helping LFD battle blazes for 162 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There's been an increase instructure fires in the metro in recent weeks, but the Louisville Fire Department said whether it's a vacant house fire or a warehouse fire, they're confident they'll be able to beat the blaze in a timely manner. All because of one thing.
WLKY.com
8 children injured in bus crash involving JCPS bus in Newburg
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department said multiple people were injured in a bus crash outside of a Jefferson County Public School elementary school. LMPD said that the crash happened around 4:10 p.m. outside of Rangeland Elementary School in Newburg. The crash involved a JCPS bus. JCPS officials...
WLKY.com
Trial of Jack Harlow's former DJ delayed until 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The murder trial for rapper Jack Harlow's former DJ is now on hold. Ronnie O’Bannon's trial was set to begin Tuesday, but a judge has now pushed it back until Valentine's Day of next year. The move was made to give lawyers on both sides...
WLKY.com
88-year-old woman skydives in Elizabethtown in honor of her son
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — An 88-year-old New Albany woman jumped thousands in honor of her son. Bernadette Fife and three family members, including two of her children and a great-grandson, skydived at Skydive Kentucky in Elizabethtown. This was Fife’s second skydive. She jumped for the first time two years ago for her son Jim Lynch’s 60th birthday.
WLKY.com
There's now an app to help you help Louisville's homeless population
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Want to help the homeless population in Louisville? There's an app for that. "Samaritan" is part of the second annual "KNOW Homelessness Imitative" in the city. The app allows users to learn about those in need within their communities. It also offers many options for giving,...
WLKY.com
Massive inferno at Frankfort Avenue business destroys belongings, beloved mural
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Firefighters were still monitoring for hot spots at a Clifton neighborhood warehouse Monday after it caught fire over the weekend. "This was really a shock to us," Cindy Cunningham, co-owner of Cunningham Door and Window said. The warehouse that caught fire at the company's Frankfort Avenue...
WLKY.com
Louisville Metro Housing Authority marks milestone helping 400 residents become homeowners
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For Louisville resident Tyese Stokes, home isn't just a place, but a feeling. As the holidays approach, the mother of two is excited to spend it with her family under their new roof. “I'm looking forward to creating new memories,” she said. Stokes participated in...
WLKY.com
Capturing the Moment event gives cancer patients the red carpet treatment
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Patients from the UofL Health's James Brown Cancer Center were treated to a special day at the Waterfront Botanical Gardens on Tuesday. The annual event, Capturing the Moment, is a free photoshoot for the patients to take photos to reflect on their cancer journey. Starting in...
