Conway, AR

Women's Golf Wins Lady Red Wolves Classic, Three Bears Place in Top-15

JONESBORO, Ark. – With three Bears in the top-20 finishers, the Central Arkansas women's golf team edged out a one-stroke win at the Lady Red Wolves Classic. Beginning the day in second, Central Arkansas took advantage of a sluggish round from Louisiana-Monroe, vaulting into the team's first win of the season.
