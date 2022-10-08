ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockport, TX

Comments / 0

Related
L'Observateur

Coast Guard assists 2 aboard fishing vessel taking on water near Corpus Christi, Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard assisted 2 people aboard a fishing vessel taking on water Sunday near Corpus Christi. Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a report at 12:56 p.m via cell phone from the operator of the Working Together, a 44-foot fishing vessel, stating their vessel was taking on water 3 miles southeast of the Corpus Christi Harbor Bridge in Corpus Christi Bay.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
City
Rockport, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Monahans, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Rockport, TX
Government
City
Corpus Christi, TX
KIII 3News

New Public Health Director named for Corpus Christi, Nueces County

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fauzia Khan has been named the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health Department's new director of health. Khan replaces Annette Rodriguez, who was one of the public faces during the city and county's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. City of Corpus Christi Asst. City Manager Steve Viera had been guiding the office since March.
NUECES COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Education#Art Gallery#Culinary Arts#Art Festival#The Rockport Center
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Minor Goliad ISD bus incident

GOLIAD, Texas – Today, Goliad ISD Superintendent Holly Lyon confirmed a minor bus crash in the district. Superintendent Lyon said there was a minor bus incident on September 21 during an afternoon route. No students were harmed during the incident. Adding that Goliad ISD is committed to ensuring the safety of all students and is continuing to monitor and investigate the incident.
GOLIAD, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Three arrested in drug investigation

Photos released by VCSO in drug investigation VICTORIA COUNTY, Texas – On Tuesday, October 4, 2022 members of the Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force and members of the Crossroads HIDTA Task Force located and arrested Trace Britton Adams of Victoria, and Lisa Brzozowske of Victoria in the 100 block of Perth. Adams had a Violation of Parole Warrant. Authorities...
VICTORIA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Yahoo!

Corpus Christi police arrest man in connection to fatal stabbing

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing another 18-year-old at an apartment near Woodlawn Elementary School Monday morning. Around 8:30 a.m., Corpus Christi Police Department officers found a man had been stabbed inside an apartment in the 6500 block of McArdle Road. The man died at the...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Sightlines

Sightlines

Austin, TX
89
Followers
463
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

A magazine of new arts and culture. Austin-based, wide open.

 https://sightlinesmag.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy