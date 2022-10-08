Read full article on original website
Check out Some Great Concerts Coming Up in South Texas
Take a look at some awesome concerts coming to south Texas and we will start out at Schroeder Hall! They are closing out 2022 with big shows in December. Kevin Fowler kicks off the month of December with the return of the 'Deck the Halls' tour on Friday, December 2nd, Joey Greer will open the show.
City looks to rejuvenate Labonte, Cole parks
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi now has a vision of what it would like both Cole and Labonte parks to eventually be. Cole and Labonte are two of the city's 185 parks; both need polishing, and that's what the city would like to see happen.
City officials resume ticketing properties with overgrown grass, weeds
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City of Corpus Christi Code Enforcement officers are once again ticketing folks with tall weeds and grass on their property. The ticket-writing effort had been on pause, but now violators could find themselves in Municipal Court answering to a judge for their eyesore yards. On...
L'Observateur
Coast Guard assists 2 aboard fishing vessel taking on water near Corpus Christi, Texas
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard assisted 2 people aboard a fishing vessel taking on water Sunday near Corpus Christi. Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a report at 12:56 p.m via cell phone from the operator of the Working Together, a 44-foot fishing vessel, stating their vessel was taking on water 3 miles southeast of the Corpus Christi Harbor Bridge in Corpus Christi Bay.
The race for Nueces County Judge: Connie Scott challenges Barbara Canales
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As we move closer to the all-important November midterm elections, 3NEWS wants to take a look at the candidates vying for the office of Nueces County Judge. Incumbent judge Barbara Canales and challenger Connie Scott both think they can move the county forward. "There are...
New Public Health Director named for Corpus Christi, Nueces County
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fauzia Khan has been named the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health Department's new director of health. Khan replaces Annette Rodriguez, who was one of the public faces during the city and county's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. City of Corpus Christi Asst. City Manager Steve Viera had been guiding the office since March.
City council members unimpressed with ABC's new management company
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City of Corpus Christi officials brought in OVG 360 this summer with hopes of turning the American Bank Center around. Now, though, city council members tell 3NEWS that the company’s promises aren’t being kept, and the ABC’s top execs might be jumping ship.
Caregiver accused of stealing from elderly, ill Rockport residents arrested
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Rockport Police say they have finally captured a Corpus Christi woman who escaped them once after reportedly preying on her elderly patients. Aretha Davis worked as a caregiver for elderly people, but instead of helping them, police say she helped herself to tens of thousands of their dollars.
Whataburger introduces a new menu item just in time for 'chili' weather
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Whataburger introduced its newest burger Tuesday, just in time for some "chili" fall weather. The all-new Whataburger Chili Cheese Burger is now available for a limited time and the company said "it's all that and a bag of (corn) chips!" The burger is two beef...
Sheriff defends Texas seven generations after ancestors fought for independence
(The Center Square) – A sheriff whose ancestors fought and died in the American Revolution and the Texas Revolution is continuing the fight for freedom in Goliad, Texas, this time against criminal cartels involved in a massive human and drug trafficking operation, he says. Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd,...
Minor Goliad ISD bus incident
GOLIAD, Texas – Today, Goliad ISD Superintendent Holly Lyon confirmed a minor bus crash in the district. Superintendent Lyon said there was a minor bus incident on September 21 during an afternoon route. No students were harmed during the incident. Adding that Goliad ISD is committed to ensuring the safety of all students and is continuing to monitor and investigate the incident.
Three arrested in drug investigation
Photos released by VCSO in drug investigation VICTORIA COUNTY, Texas – On Tuesday, October 4, 2022 members of the Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force and members of the Crossroads HIDTA Task Force located and arrested Trace Britton Adams of Victoria, and Lisa Brzozowske of Victoria in the 100 block of Perth. Adams had a Violation of Parole Warrant. Authorities...
Despite refunds, employee of '361 Grant' program becomes suspicious
As of Thursday, Saenz said at least 84 refunds have been given in regard to grant applications.
Calallen ISD mom says her Native American son was given ISS after trying to grow a tribal braid
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Kristin Vanna said her family moved from Washington State last year and enrolled her 16-year-old son Phoenix at Calallen High School. Her son belongs to the Suquamish tribe, even though she said to some, he may not appear Native American. "We came down last year,...
Man arrested for murder after 18-year-old Jeremiah Vera was found dead in Corpus Christi apartment
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police arrested an 18-year-old man for murder on Monday afternoon, nine hours after another 18-year-old man, who has been identified as Jeremiah Vera, was found dead inside a Bay Area apartment complex. Police arrested Andrew Lugo at 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of...
John Henry Ramirez pronounced dead at 6:48 p.m. after lethal injection
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — John Henry Ramirez, the man accused of killing a Corpus Christi store clerk in 2004, was put to death Wednesday, according to the Associated Press. He was pronounced dead at 6:41 p.m. Before he died, he issued a statement. "I just want to say to...
West Side woman requires surgery after being attacked by dogs
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local woman survived a grisly dog attack which almost cost her an arm this weekend. Her family tells 3NEWS their mother was in good spirits Monday but was back in surgery. The woman’s neighbors and the Good Samaritans who helped get her the medical...
BREAKING: Local officials execute search warrant as part of a narcotics investigation
VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria County Sheriff’s Office and the Crossroads High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Task Force executed a search warrant at the 100 block of Perth Road Monday afternoon. According to Sgt. Jason Boyd with the VCSO, the target of a narcotics investigation lives at...
18-year-old arrested for Corpus Christi apartment complex murder
Corpus Christi Police found another 18-year-old man dead inside an apartment Monday morning. They later arrested Andrew Lugo.
Corpus Christi police arrest man in connection to fatal stabbing
An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing another 18-year-old at an apartment near Woodlawn Elementary School Monday morning. Around 8:30 a.m., Corpus Christi Police Department officers found a man had been stabbed inside an apartment in the 6500 block of McArdle Road. The man died at the...
