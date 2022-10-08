ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Sneads, one of two area undefeated teams, comes off bye week and into Thursday game at Lighthouse

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Sneads football team is getting back into game week mode, after having the luxury of a bye week last week. Coach Bill Thomas and his Pirates heading into that bye with a perfect six and oh record, and now just one of two teams in our area that remains unbeaten. 6-0 Chipley is the other. The Pirates getting back to work towards a Thursday night game this week on the road in Pensacola, against a 1-5 Lighthouse Christian Academy team. Monday afternoon I spoke with coach Thomas via Zoom and asked him about making good use of a little “down time” if you will last week!
SNEADS, FL
Jasmine Monroe Joins WTXL in Tallahassee as Morning Anchor

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Jasmine Monroe will be joining Tallahassee ABC affiliate WTXL as a morning anchor. “I’m excited to join an award-winning team, bright and...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Luxury headwear company HBCU CRWNS originated at FAMU

Historically Black Colleges and Universities’ apparel just reached an all-new level of luxury. Luckily for Florida A&M University students, the business happens to be right here at home. HBCU CRWNS is a luxury headwear solutions brand that specializes in creating silk infused apparel for HBCUs. From hats to hoodies,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Styrofoam bullets fly at FSU's Human vs. Zombies club

Walking around campus on an average day, there are a myriad of extracurricular organizations that host practices, meetings and other kinds of events here at Florida State University. Every Thursday at 7 p.m. a unique group of students – armed with plastic toy guns, bandanas and a superfluity of styrofoam bullets – converge on Ladis Green: the Humans vs. Zombies club (HvZ).
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Upset over homecoming lineup

Homecoming week at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), is a time to celebrate the history and legacy of each HBCU across the country. The week-long celebration includes a range of events for both alumni and students. During homecoming, celebrities make appearances, and events range from the club environment to...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Nike’s new FAMU sneaker sells out quickly

Nike, a multinational corporation that supports Historically Black Colleges and Universities, visited Tallahassee Friday to give FAMU its very own Nike Dunk Low. Florida A&M University and Nike signed a multi-year agreement in March 2021 that covers athletic footwear, uniforms and clothing for FAMU athletes. The event took place at the APB store on Gaines Street, and the line extended down Gaines with over 2,000 attendees.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
JAIL Report for October 10, 2022

Skylar Anderson, 32, Quincy, Florida: Violation of state probation, hold for Gadsden County: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Trayvon Johnson, 23, Marianna, Florida: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharge of a firearm in public, violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Ashley Horton, 37, Donalsonville,...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
Former Tallahassee Mayor blasts Corey Simon as an ‘election-denier’

‘As an election-denier, who’s to say Corey Simon will accept the results of his own race for SD 3?’. Former Tallahassee Mayor Dorothy “Dot” Inman-Johnson is criticizing Senate District 3 Republican candidate Corey Simon for refusing to say President Joe Biden was legitimately elected. Simon’s statement instead...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Monday, Oct. 10

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The fall feeling continued Monday morning as temperatures ranged from the mid 40s in South Georgia to the mid 50s in the Big Bend. The dry weather and sunshine will stick around for Monday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A wind shift later...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Former Tallahassee City Manager endorses Loranne Ausley in new radio ad

Ausley has advocated for state workers, abortion rights, Black history and local infrastructure, says Anita Favors. In her second new radio ad in as many days, Sen. Loranne Ausley is unveiling a new endorsement, this one from former Tallahassee City Manager Anita Favors. Favors retired as City Manager in November...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Shooting closes Ballard Road in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a shooting that happened in the 4000 block of Ballard Road Tuesday evening. LCSO deputies closed the roadway around 7 p.m. Tuesday while an investigation began and reopened the roadway around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday. According to LCSO, a...
LEON COUNTY, FL
Local pastors can win free overnight stay at Monticello Mansion

Monticello Ministries Center at Monticello Mansion has teamed up with Couples Connect-3 and Faith Radio to offer complimentary overnight stays for local ministry leaders. A total of four giveaways are being awarded during October, in celebration of Pastors Appreciation Month. To enter the contest, go to Faith Radio's website at...
MONTICELLO, FL
FHP: One person taken to hospital after accident on 231

Update 9:20 p.m. JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — One person is in the hospital Tuesday after a two vehicle collision in Jackson County. It happened a little before 6 p.m. near Compass Lake. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 67-year old Chipley women was sitting at the stop sign on Pike Pond road at […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
Tallahassee Police investigating shootings late Friday, early Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Three people suffered gunshot wounds in two separate shootings Friday and Saturday in Tallahassee. Police say Friday night, just before 11 pm, a man suffered serious injuries after a shooting at Hickory Hill Apartments, on Jackson Bluff Rd. TPD says no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing. This is at least the third shooting this year in that area of Jackson Bluff Rd.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

