Texas Tech Red Raiders Fall to Oklahoma State Cowboys, 41-31: Live Game Updates

The Red Raiders are coming off a tough 38-27 loss against Kansas State this weekend, which saw them fail to get their first road win of the season. Texas Tech will get another shot at its first away victory of 2022 today against No. 7 Oklahoma State. This conference clash in Stillwater, Oklahoma should be a high octane affair between these two offenses.

Texas Tech and their offense will try to get out to a fast start in this one. They've struggled early on the road and have put themselves behind the eight ball with first half deficits. They'll need to avoid that against the Cowboys if they want to have a chance to win.

Defensively, the Red Raiders have played well, especially their front line. They'll have a tough task slowing down this Oklahoma State offense and their field general Spencer Sanders. Sanders has 15 total touchdowns on the year already and is as talented a passer as there is in the Big 12.

This might be the toughest game on Texas tech's schedule this season, and head coach Joey McGuire will be sure to have his team ready. The Red Raiders look like they're set to take that next step forward and a win against top-ten Oklahoma State would surely prove their conference worth.

END FIRST QUARTER: Oklahoma State 17, Texas Tech 14

-Kickoff set for 2:30 p.m. (CT)

-Behren Morton will start at QB for Texas Tech instead of Donovan Smith

-The Red Raiders will receive the opening kickoff.

-Tech has to go for it on fourth down but converts on a pass from Morton to White.

-Morton leads the Red Raiders on a 77-yard drive and hits Bradley for a 27-yard TD. The Red Raiders lead early. Texas Tech 7, Oklahoma State 0 (Q1 12:18)

-Cowboys will start their first drive at the Tech 34-yard line after the kick catch interference penalty against Tech.

-Oklahoma State Qb Sanders completes a 32-yard pass to Bryson Green for a Cowboys TD. Texas Tech 7, Oklahoma State 7 (Q1 11:48).

-Texas Tech drives it 50 yards and will try the FG from 44 yards out.

-Kicker Trey Wolff misses the 44-yard FG and Oklahoma State takes over at their own 26-yard line.

-Tech's defense forces a three-and-out. The Red Raiders will take over at their own 24-yard line.

-The Cowboys go 63 yards in 6 plays and QB Sanders runs in a TD from 14 yards out. Oklahoma State 14, Texas Tech 7 (Q1 5:03).

-Oklahoma State hits the 42-yard FG and they're up 10 now. Oklahoma State 17, Texas Tech 7. (Q1 2:31)

-9-yard TD run from Tech QB Morton closes the quarter and brings the Red Raiders within one score. Oklahoma State 17, Texas Tech 14

END SECOND QUARTER: Texas Tech 24, Oklahoma State 20

- Morton completes a 36-yard pass to Cleveland and the Red Raiders are inside the five-yard line.

-White takes the screen in for the five-yard Tech TD. The Red Raiders retake the lead. Texas Tech 21, Oklahoma State 17 (Q2 12:48)

-OKST QB Sanders completes a 29-yard pass to Green and the Cowboys are inside the 10-yard line.

-Texas Tech holds Oklahoma State in the red zone and forces the Cowboys to settle for a field goal. Texas Tech 21, Oklahoma State 20 (Q2 7:21).

-The Red Raiders convert on fourth down with a Thompson run off the option. Tech is in the red zone.

-Donovan Smith has taken over for Behren Morton at quarterback after an apparent injury to Morton

-Tech is stopped on third-and-goal. They settle for the field goal after the 18-play, seven-minute drive and now they're up four points late in the first half. Texas Tech 24, Oklahoma State 20

HALFTIME

END THIRD QUARTER: Oklahoma State 34, Texas Tech 31

- Oklahoma State will start with the ball to begin the half.

-Texas Tech holds Oklahoma State to a FG despite being backed up into their red zone on the 58-yard drive. That makes it a one-point game. Texas Tech 24, Oklahoma State 23 (Q3 12:10)

-Morton is back on the field at QB for the Red Raiders.

-Tech converts on another big fourth down and they're back in the red zone. After a pass interference call, the Red Raiders are inside the five-yard line.

-Texas Tech RB Thompson scores a 2-yard rush TD to put the Red Raiders up by eight. Texas Tech 31, Oklahoma State 23 (Q3 8:42).

- Texas Tech's offense stalls near their own end zone and they're forced to punt. Cowboys take over at midfield.

-Oklahoma State drives 51-yards on the shortened field and QB Sanders punches it in for a Cowboys TD from three yards out. They convert on the two-point try and it's a tie game. Texas Tech 31, Oklahoma State 31 (Q3 3:38)

-Morton's pass is picked off and Oklahoma State takes over. They're in the red zone threatening to take the lead.

-Oklahoma State takes the lead with a 24-yard FG after a great Tech defensive stand. Oklahoma State 34, Texas Tech 31 (End Q3).

END FOURTH QUARTER: Oklahoma State 34, Texas Tech 31

-Tech comes up with a big third down stop to force the punt. They'll take over inside their own 20-yard line.

-SaRodorick Thompson moves into the top ten for Texas Tech all-time rushing yards.

-Oklahoma State S Kendall Daniels is ejected after a targeting call for his hit on Morton.

-That targeting penalty gives Tech new life as they move out of the shadow of their own end zone.

-Thompson is stopped short on a fourth down run and the Cowboys get the ball back at midfield.

-Texas Tech gets the ball back and they cross the 50-yard line, but come up short on third down. They fail to convert on fourth-and-seven. Oklahoma State takes over.

-The Cowboys are inside the red zone with about three minutes left to play.

-Oklahoma State RB Richardson runs in for a short TD rush. That puts the Cowboys up ten with under three minutes on the clock. Oklahoma State 41, Texas Tech 31 (Q4 2:45).

FINAl- Oklahoma State 41, Texas Tech 31

