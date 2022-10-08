ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

KFYR-TV

Washington man charged with dealing fentanyl in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Washington man is charged with possession with intent to deliver fentanyl along with other charges in Bismarck. Bismarck police say 28-year-old Jordan A. Anderson of Washington state was dealing fentanyl in North Dakota. Police responded to a hotel room in north Bismarck Monday, October 10,...
BISMARCK, ND
valleynewslive.com

‘We have the solutions to climate change’: ND leaders meet in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Government and energy leaders met at Bismarck State College Monday to discuss issues facing North Dakota’s energy sector. Hundreds came together to hear leaders discuss hot-button issues. The top of their list: climate change. “We have the solutions in this room for climate change and...
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

2023 North Dakota health insurance rates announced

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Insurance Department (NDID), led by Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread, has announced the approved rates for both individual and small group health insurance plans for next year. Over 40,000 North Dakotans purchase health insurance through an individual market, and three major statewide insurance carriers are available via Healthcare.gov on […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

In Case You Missed It: 10/1-10/7

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — This week, KX’s reports were stuffed with crime stories. Coming hot off the heels of the Nikki Entzel trial, discussions of murder were at the forefront of our headlines. Here are the top five stories that shook KX’s website this week. #1: Nikki Entzel Trial Nikki Entzel, accused of conspiring with […]
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Bismarck UPS driver saves couple, recognized by company

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck UPS driver is being called a hero for saving a couple following a traffic accident. Ken Oakes said he was delivering packages last week near Almont when he found a car crash with a woman lying on her back on the center console. Ken is an Amy veteran and says his training kicked in when he came upon the scene of the accident.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Minot Bomb Squad responding to possible explosives in Williston

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATE (10/11 at 1:45 p.m.): Bismarck, Minot Bomb Squads to dispose of explosives in Williston. ORIGINAL STORY (10/10 at 9:45 p.m.): Minot Bomb Squad is on its way to Williston after Williston police discovered explosive materials in an apartment Monday afternoon. Williston police responded to a...
WILLISTON, ND
KFYR-TV

Hunters gear up for pheasant opener weekend

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Hunters in North Dakota are gearing up for the 2022 hunting season with the pheasant opener this weekend. Sporting goods stores are experiencing an influx in customers and sales, and for many hunters, Bismarck Runnings is a one-stop shop. Bradley Auch, Bismarck Runnings Manager, tells us more.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Frontier discontinues flights between Bismarck and Denver

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Frontier will discontinue its service between Bismarck and Denver. The Bismarck Airport was notified the last flight will be Nov. 3, 2022. Bismarck Airport Director Greg Haug said the airline cited a shift in network strategy due to crew and operational constraints for the end of service.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Soup Café sees increase due to inflation

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the first killing frost of the season approaches this week, it’s also a reminder of North Dakota winters around the corner. As the temperatures drop there’s a rise in need for homeless shelter beds and a hot meal. Heaven’s Helpers Soup Café has...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Dakota Zoo’s new penguin surprise

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In summer of 2021 penguin lovers flocked to the Dakota Zoo for the opening of it’s new African penguin exhibit. Now in 2022 there is another penguin surprise in store. They have three new female penguins that are currently in quarantine, but soon they will...
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

Bismarck’s Own Hangs Out With Josh Duhamel & Vogue Magazine

Not very many people can relate to the title of this article. Although Josh Duhamel is no stranger to Bismarck and North Dakota ( Vogue magazine maybe, BUT not recently! ) - That's right, this charming local mobile bar was a part of Minot, North Dakota natives Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari'd recent wedding ( No they didn't crash it ) and guess what? They made it into Vogue!
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Former assistant Morton County state’s attorney claims she was fired due to discrimination

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Former Assistant Morton County State’s Attorney Gabrielle Goter filed a grievance to ask for her job back. Goter was terminated Sept. 12 by Morton County State’s Attorney Allen Koppy after an investigation by the Morton County Human Resources Department and an independent firm. The department reported the investigations confirmed allegations that Goter created a hostile work environment and displayed patterns of behavior as a “workplace bully.”
MORTON COUNTY, ND
