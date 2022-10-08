Read full article on original website
Rain returns for Wednesday evening, Thursday morning
After a dry, yet somewhat cloudy Wednesday, rain returns later in the evening. Showers will begin to work in throughout the evening with the steadiest rain arriving around midnight and continuing through sunrise Thursday morning. Any rain could be heavy at times with a thunderstorm possible too. Rainfall accumulation will range from half of an inch to an inch in some locations.
