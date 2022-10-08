Read full article on original website
Air quality alerts issued for Portland Metro Area and portions of Lane County
PORTLAND, Ore. — The National Weather Service and the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality have issued an air quality advisory for the Portland Metro Area and eastern Lane County. WEATHER | Latest Forecast. Officials are urging people to stay indoors as much as possible to limit exposure to unhealthy...
University of Oregon offers new financial aid program to Native American students
EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon just launched a new program to cover the cost of tuition and fees for Native American students. The university unveiled the ‘Home Flight Scholars Program’ Monday at the Many Nations' Longhouse on campus. The University of Oregon says Native American...
