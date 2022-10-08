ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

JUST IN: Georgia Potentially Without Starting Linebacker

By Brooks Austin
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KYvfU_0iRbfUhE00

The No. 2 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are currently playing host to the unranked Auburn Tigers. Entering the game as massive favorites, the Bulldogs suffered a key injury.

Georgia entered Saturday's matchup against the unranked Auburn Tigers as a pretty banged-up football team. Saturday, the Dawgs kicked off the SEC matchup without starting defensive tackle Jalen Carter, with starting wide receiver Adonai Mitchell still expected to be limited, and a handful of other starters still battling through injuries such as running back Kenny McIntosh (bone bruise).

Now, as the Bulldogs are in the midst of their matchpu with the Auburn Tigers, they are now potentially without starting inside linebacker Smael Mondon who was limited in warmups during pregame.

Dawgs Daily on SI.com was able to place Smael Mondon during warmups, with both ankles heavily taped, but noticed that Mondon was held out of defensive team drills though he was a full participant during the warmup.

UGA Injury Report vs Auburn: Who's In, Who's Out?

  • Jalen Carter, DT (OUT) - Carter with a sprained knee per Kirby Smart
  • Adonai Mitchell, WR (Day to Day) - Mitchell has suffered from what sources are saying is a high ankle sprain. He dressed against Missouri.
  • Arian Smith, WR (Ankle) IN - Smith made his 2022 debut on Saturday against Missouri.
  • Nyland Green, DB (Hamstring) OUT - Struggling with a hamstring injury following Oregon.
  • Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery this week, per Smart.
  • Arik Gilbert, TE, (Undisclosed) Day to Day- Kirby Smart provided an update on 9/19 saying Gilbert is "Day to day."
  • Drew Bobo, OL (Shoulder) - OUT.

How to Watch Georgia vs Auburn

  • Gameday: Saturday, Oct. 8th, 2022
  • Game time: 3:30 pm ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Location: Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)

Comments / 0

DawgsDaily

Defensive Players to Watch in Matchup with Vanderbilt

Georgia reclaimed their No. 1 ranking in the polls after their dominant win against the Auburn Tigers and now heads into week seven against Vanderbilt. The Georgia Bulldogs are fresh off of a dominating performance against the Auburn Tigers.  Georgia held the Tigers to just 258 yards of total ...
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

Remembering 2020's Senior Day Cancellation by Vanderbilt

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are set to play host to the Vanderbilt Commodores for the first time since 2018. A series that typically sees a game return to the city of Athens every other year was forced to take a hiatus in the fall of 2020 due to the Commodores' cancellation of the events. ...
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart Give Update on Vince Dooley

ATHENS - Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart reacted to the news on Wednesday that former UGA coach Vince Dooley was headed home from the hospital. “He's been tremendous,” Kirby said when asked about Dooley. "He's represented UGA for so long with such class. He's been internal in my success from the time I was a player to my time as a coach. I've kept in touch with him for a long time. He knew my wife when she played here. It is great to see him, and know that he cares so much about the program.”
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Jordan “BigBaby” Hall dishes on another great time in Athens, talks future official visits

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 4-star DL Jordan “BigBaby” Hall. He ranks as the nation’s No. 16 DL and the No. 121 prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. He is the No. 2 target for 2023 on the weekly DawgNation “Before the Hedges” top target list.
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

Elite 2025 In-State Prospects Break Down Georgia Bulldog Visit

ATHENS - As we’ve written about multiple times in the last week, Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs hosted some major targets and commitments over the weekend as they took down Auburn 42-10. Some major 2023 targets were in town, but we saw some of the state’s top sophomore make the trip as well. Multiple elite 2025 targets spoke with Dawg Post about their visit to Georgia over the weekend.
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

What UGA Will Learn About Future Opponents - Bama vs Tenn

There are several things you can count on under head coach Kirby Smart at the University of Georgia it seems: 1. You're going to recruit at an unprecedented level 2. You're going to be the favorite to win the SEC East perennially.  Those two things also bring about the guarantee that you're ...
ATHENS, GA
Person
Andrew Paul
DawgsDaily

Kirby Smart Updates Stetson Bennett and Potential Injury

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart met with the media on Monday following Georgia's 42 to 10 win over the Auburn Tigers in the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry. Now, the Bulldogs and Smart turn their attention to the Vanderbilt Commodores.  The No. 1 ranked Bulldogs are a rather banged-up football team ...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

In-state WR Sacovie White commits to Georgia

Cartersville (Ga.) Cass 2024 receiver Sacovie White committed to Georgia on Saturday during a return visit to Athens, which included watching the Bulldogs dominate Auburn. “The environment was amazing,” White told 247Sports. “I love the fans there, the highlights were really just being able to see the people I have a connection with the most!”
ATHENS, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

What is your favourite thing to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your loved ones? If the answer is a nice steak with some vegetables on the side, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
GEORGIA STATE
DawgsDaily

DawgsDaily

