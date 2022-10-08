Read full article on original website
9 Amazing Family-Friendly Cave Tours To Explore In Missouri
The Missouri landscape is dotted with 7,300 documented caves, and more are being discovered. It’s no wonder Missouri is known as “The Cave State.” Caves are particularly popular during hot Missouri summers because their cool temperatures are maintained year round. Most Missouri caves are explored on foot, but some, like Fantastic Caverns, have Jeep-pulled trolleys.
Florida Destination Makes List of Lesser-Known American Islands
U.S. National Park Service, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. There are many well-known islands in the United States. Examples are Hawaii, Catalina Island, Nantucket, and San Juan. There are even well-known islands in Florida, such as Key Largo, Anna Maria Island, and Siesta Key.
New bestbet in St. Augusting Hosting Their Grand Opening October 15 & 16
Celebrate bestbet St. Augustine’s grand opening from October 15 & 16! There will be big high hand promotions, food & drink specials, free commemorative items, and over $100,000 in cash giveaways! View the full list of events and giveaways below. Commemorative Chips:. Special bestbet St. Augustine grand opening chips...
Search for victims done, Florida coast aims for Ian recovery
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — An army of 42,000 utility workers has restored electricity to more than 2.5 million businesses and homes in Florida since Hurricane Ian’s onslaught, and Brenda Palmer’s place is among them. By the government’s count, she and her husband, Ralph, are part of a success story.
Florida Angler Breaks 12-Year Record With 101-Pound Wahoo
On Friday (October 7), Derrick Dover, his brother, Andrew, and his dad, Tony, loaded up their beloved boat, the Muscle Memories, and set off for the 7th and final day of the 74th annual Destin Fishing Rodeo. It had been a thrilling week, with their fellow anglers reeling in a...
10 Easy-to-Grow Vegetables That Thrive in Florida
Hurricane Ian left many Sarasotans with damaged yards and gardens. One thing we can do after the storm is accelerate the healing process of both the soil and our spirits is planting vegetables in our backyard or box gardens. And as temperatures cool, it's the perfect time to get your hands dirty.
This Is Florida's Best Sandwich Shop
LoveFood has the scoop on the best sandwich shops in every state.
A MUST READ- DeSantis and cabinet overrule judge on Lee County Beach Area Resort in August
Bay Harbour, the marina and residential project that could total up to 113 mixed residential units, including a 100-feet high apartment tower with 75 units as well as townhouses to go with a marina with approval for 286 dry slips and 29 wet slips on Main Street in San Carlos Island, received the go-ahead from Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Administration Commission Tuesday after an appeal of an administrative law judge decision from last year.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
LaShonda Holloway challenges Aaron Bean to debate in CD 4 race
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — LaShonda Holloway, the Democratic candidate vying for Florida’s newly redrawn Congressional District 4 is calling on her Republican opponent, Aaron Bean, to debate her in a public forum. Holloway eked out a surprise victory over her primary challenger Tony Hill, winning by just 207 votes...
Florida sheriff arrests Texas roofer for attempting to work on homes damaged by Hurricane Ian
Duque thought he was in the right by showing up to repair hurricane-damaged roofs. Florida sheriff deputies have arrested a roofer from Texas who was attempting to repair houses in an area hit hard by Hurricane Ian. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), the owner of Duque Roofing,...
Florida man, 94, found clever way to escape attic after Hurricane Ian floodwaters trapped him inside
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A 94-year-old Florida man had to come up with a clever way to exit his attic after floodwaters during Hurricane Ian left him trapped inside, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. LaVerne ‘Sunshine’ Gerber, a Korean War veteran, told deputies he knew about the evacuation...
Two counties, one Publix: Grocery store chain to build store straddling Duval and St. Johns County lines
NOCATEE, Fla — Picking out your groceries in one county, and paying for them in another. for the Nocatee West Publix as the invisible line will run right through. A county commissioner says this isn't the first time they've seen a business build on both sides as the area around the Duval and St. Johns county line continues to grow.
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in Florida with giveaways this month
A popular discount retail store chain is opening another new store in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. If you consider yourself a "smart shopper" who loves to find great deals on brand-name items without paying full retail price, you may be interested to learn that a popular discount retail store chain is opening another new store location in Florida. They are also offering some fun giveaways during the grand opening weekend.
Residents allowed to return to Florida island slammed by Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Residents were allowed to return to a coastal island that was decimated by Hurricane Ian on Saturday with a warning from the governor that the disaster isn’t over. Many of the homes still standing on Estero Island lack basic services, so portable restrooms,...
This Massive Antique Mall in Florida is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local antique mall can offer quite a few surprises. You never know what sort of cool items you can find and for an amazing deal too!
WATCH: Dozens of Blacktip Sharks Go on Feeding Frenzy in Florida’s Annual Fall Mullet Run
This week, Palm Beach, Florida resident Paul Dabill took his drone out to the coast and looked for some interesting animals to film. What he found was a group of blacktip sharks having a feeding frenzy in a huge school of migrating mullet. “It’s a very exciting and very dramatic...
PHOTO: Receding Hurricane Ian Floodwaters Reveal Grotesque Dinosaur-Like Fish Trapped in Fence
The remnants of Hurricane Ian left mountainous piles of debris and other catastrophic damages to Florida’s gulf coast. However, its receding floodwaters are also revealing something genuinely bizarre. Recently, news photographer Ulen Hodges captured an interesting photograph while surveying the flooding. While visiting Orange County’s Orlo Vista neighborhood, he...
Florida’s Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival Headline Performers Revealed
MIRAMAR – It has been the most asked question in the last few months, “Who is appearing at the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival?” Ask no more, the word is out. The producers of the annual Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival have finally announced the main stage performers scheduled for their 20th-anniversary celebration on Sunday, November 13th at Miramar Regional Park, from 12 pm to 10 pm.
