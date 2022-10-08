Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina Andras
Landing Headquarters in Birmingham, AL Announces 110 Layoffs, but 'Remaining Committed to Growing Alabama'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
Birmingham Water Works 'Proposed Rate Increase' Despite Decreasing Demand for Water is a Growing Nightmare for CustomersZack LoveBirmingham, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina Andras
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
wbrc.com
Fatal crash on I-59 N at the I-20 West Junction
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue is at the scene of a fatal crash involving a car and an 18-wheeler on I-59 N at the I-20 W junction. Officials say the driver of the car is dead and the passenger was transported to UAB Hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.
wvtm13.com
Deadly accident closes lanes on I-59 at I-20 junction in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police and fire crews are on the scene of a traffic crash on Interstate 59 northbound ramp onto Interstate 20 east Tuesday morning in Birmingham. Northbound lanes of Interstate 59 were shut down around shortly after 11:30 a.m. The driver of a car died in...
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was struck and killed by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in Birmingham Sunday night. Taurus Lamond Hearns, 49, was riding his bike on 1st Avenue South at 19th Street South when he was struck by a car at 7:21 p.m., according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. He […]
Rollover crash on I-59/20 in Birmingham leaves 1 dead
A Birmingham man was killed in a Friday-night rollover crash on Interstate 59/20. Ransom Martez Holloway, 34, was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe northbound on I-59/20 near the Interstate 65 exchange when he was involved in a collision with another vehicle, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. The Tahoe flipped.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
89-year-old motorcyclist killed in southern Jefferson County crash
A Texas man died over the weekend following a motorcycle crash in southern Jefferson County. Alabama State Troopers identified the victim as Don G. June. He was 89 and lived in Bonham, Texas. The wreck happened at 2:25 p.m. Friday on Alabama 25, about one mile north of Vandiver. Senior...
21-year-old killed in early-morning shooting in east Birmingham
A young man was found shot to death inside a car early Tuesday in east Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Demitris Lendell Silliman Jr. He was 21 and lived in Center Point. Birmingham Police and fire medics responded at 1:30 a.m. to the 1100...
wbrc.com
Man shot and killed in Fairfield over weekend
FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Midfield Police are investigating the shooting death of a man in Fairfield Sunday afternoon. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, 34-year-old Glenn Antonio King was shot and killed around 12 noon during a reported assault. He was transported to UAB Hospital where he died. No word...
21-year-old shot, killed in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 21-year-old Center Point man is dead following an early morning shooting Tuesday. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Demitris Lendell Silliman, Jr., was shot around 1:30 a.m. while in the 1100 block of Penfield Drive. He was pronounced dead at 1:50 a.m. The Birmingham Police Department is investigating Silliman’s […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 dead in collision between car and 18-wheeler on I-59 northbound in Birmingham
A collision between a vehicle and an 18-wheeler on Interstate 59 in Birmingham left one person dead. The crash was reported at 11:37 a.m. Tuesday on I-59 northbound just before the Interstate 20 near Dead Man’s Curve. It appears a vehicle crashed into the back of the tractor-trailer, but that has not yet been confirmed by authorities.
Jefferson County Coroner IDs Birmingham man killed in Sunday shooting
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – A Birmingham man died after a reported assault, which took place at the 1900 block of 28th Street Ensley on Sunday, Oct. 9, at 1:29 a.m. The Birmingham Police Department responded to the incident. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Kenneth Dewayne Maddox Jr., 35, succumbed to his […]
34-year-old ID’d as man found shot to death in Midfield neighborhood
Authorities have released the name of a man found shot to death Sunday in a Midfield neighborhood. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Glenn Antonio King. He was 34 and lived in Fairfield. King was found wounded at 12:11 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of...
Female pedestrian hit, killed in east Jefferson County
A female pedestrian has died after she was struck by a vehicle Friday night in eastern Jefferson County. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 9:07 p.m. to a service station at the intersection of Highway 79 and Sweeny Hollow Road in Pinson, said Lt. Joni Money. Authorities said the pedestrian,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by car in Pinson
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car Friday night in Pinson. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the intersection of Hwy 79 and Sweeny Hollow Road around 9:07 p.m. on reports of a pedestrian struck. Deputies said upon arrival they located the […]
wbrc.com
Heavy house fire extinguished in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The fire is under control according to BFRS. There are no injuries reported. ORIGINAL STORY: Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews are on the scene of a house fire at the 3500 block of Cedar Avenue in Birmingham. BFRS reports this fire is a one story...
wbrc.com
Texas man killed in Jefferson Co. motorcycle crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Texas man has died following a single-vehicle crash October 7, 2022 in Jefferson County. Authorities have identified the victim as 89-year-old Don G. June of Bonham, Texas. He was critically injured when the 2020 Suzuki motorcycle that he was driving left the road the road and hit a guardrail.
Father accidentally shoots himself in Birmingham elementary school carpool line, officials say
An accidental shooting in the carpool line at a Birmingham elementary school left a parent injured. The shooting happened inside a vehicle at Arrington Elementary School, said Sherrel Wheeler Stewart, executive director of Strategy and Communications at Birmingham City Schools. The school is located on Jefferson Avenue. Stewart said at...
wbrc.com
Juvenile arrested in shooting death of Anniston man
ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Anniston Police said a juvenile has been arrested in the shooting death of an Anniston man on October 8, 2022. Police responded to a scene at 5:00 p.m. in the 400 block of W. 29th Street. There they found 20-year-old Christian Toyer suffering from a gunshot wound. Toyer died from his injuries while being transported to a hospital.
Body found inside burning vehicle at west Birmingham apartment complex after gunshots heard
An investigation is underway after a body was found inside a burning vehicle in west Birmingham. Police and Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service were dispatched at 10:45 p.m. Sunday to the 3200 block of Avenue S in Ensley on a report of a car fire in an apartment complex parking lot.
October 11, 2022 – Most Wanted in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
Afternoon shooting in Midfield neighborhood leaves 1 dead
An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death Sunday in a Midfield neighborhood. A resident on Ninth Street heard their dog barking and went to investigate, said Midfield police Chief Jesse Bell. That’s when the victim was found wounded in a yard. The discovery was made...
Comments / 0