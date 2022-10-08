ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Jeopardy!’s Mayim Bialik brings fans behind the scenes of show in rare video

By Kylie Parham
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

MAYIM Bialik has given her fans a rare behind-the-scenes peek while filming on set.

The Jeopardy! host recently returned to her sitcom Call Me Kat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32TigB_0iRbc1Fb00
Mayim has split her time between hosting Jeopardy! and filming her sitcom Credit: ABC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SP7b7_0iRbc1Fb00
The TV star gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the set of Call Me Kat Credit: Instagram/missmayim
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fLdKv_0iRbc1Fb00
She filmed her co-stars as they prepared for a scene Credit: Instagram/missmayim

Now Mayim, 46, has given fans a behind-the-scenes peek at what life is like on set of the Fox show.

The TV personality filmed a selfie video of herself sitting at the bar with her co-stars Julian Gant, Cheyenne Jackson, and Kyla Pratt.

The actress panned the camera to show off the realistic set with alcoholic beverages and bar decor.

Lights and camera equipment could be spotted in the background as her cast mates smiled in the video.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25rz4c_0iRbc1Fb00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eqi8y_0iRbc1Fb00

Mayim added a voiceover that said: "Come behind the scenes with me on Call Me Kat.

"We're about to shoot a bar scene! Cheers."

CO-STAR CAMARADERIE

The game show star recently shocked fans when her co-host Ken Jennings made an unexpected gesture toward her in a new social media video.

Mayim shared a scene with Ken, 48, in the Season 3 premiere of Call Me Kat.

The brunette posted the behind-the-scenes footage on her Twitter page.

The video started off with Mayim showing viewers two director's chairs, one with her name on it, and another that was empty.

"This is where I'm gonna sit, and who should sit here? Oh, I know! Ken Jennings!" she's overheard saying while laughing.

"What's up! I'm the guest!" he added while making a shooting gun gesture with his hands.

Another clip in the video showed the two Jeopardy hosts sitting next to each other.

Ken said: "I don't know if I'm supposed to look at you or..." while Mayim pointed forward.

Mayim then filmed selfie style of the two of them and said: "It's a video," as Ken warmly put his arm around her and the back of her chair.

"Oh it's a video!" he said as Mayim laughed.

"I was like trying to do some weird face," Ken explained while fixing his jacket.

The two seemed very comfortable together as fans commented on Twitter: "We LOVED last night’s show and seeing the two of you together!"

KEN'S CAMEO

The premiere of the sitcom opened with Mayim's character Kat flying home after time traveling the globe, and who else but the 74-time G.O.A.T contestant sat next to her.

Mayim's character recognized Ken immediately from his fame, or apparently, lack thereof.

The shared scene opened with Mayim's Kat greeting Ken as he sits down: “Oh hello.”

“Hi” Ken curtly responded in a suit similar to his hosting attire.

Mayim then realized who she was sitting with and said: “Oh wow, I will take 'minor celebrities' for 200.

"Get it, Ken? it’s a Jeopardy! Joke.”

Ken replied: “What is: Not the first time I’ve heard it.”

The back-and-forths kept coming as Mayim said with a wink-and-nod: “That’s why you’re my favorite host.”

She then turned to the camera: “I mean, what else am I gonna say?"

Mayim then made another shady reference to Ken's vast knowledge of being the winningest contestant ever on the show back in 2004.

She asked: “Did you know Madagascar is the original home of the Lemur?”

Ken replied, game to have fun: “I did know that. Of course, I kind of know everything.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17aAaP_0iRbc1Fb00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iMzrb_0iRbc1Fb00

Mayim teased the scene to Extra before the premiere: “We definitely take some pretty funny cheap shots at him and he takes some pretty cheap shots at me.

"There is definitely some breaking of the fourth wall surrounding the fact that he and I are existing in the same space… and I may or may not develop a crush on him.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bTMjH_0iRbc1Fb00
Ken put his arm around Mayim in a surprising gesture Credit: Twitter/Missmayim
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JszR3_0iRbc1Fb00
He guest-starred on Call Me Kat's season premiere Credit: Hulu

Comments / 0

Related
People

Jeopardy! Co-Host Ken Jennings Shares a Rare Photo of His Teenage Son Dylan

The father and son share a striking resemblance Ken Jennings has been hosting Jeopardy! for over a year and now is starting to get more personal with fans. Ken, 48, is well known by fans of the game show dating back to his 74-game winning streak in 2004. While the contestant turned host always has all the answers, he has left fans with some questions about his home life. However, he changed that over the weekend with a sweet tweet and a rare photograph of his son Dylan. On...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Jennings
Person
Mayim Bialik
Person
Cheyenne Jackson
Person
Kyla Pratt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Alcoholic Beverages#Call Me Kat
HollywoodLife

Tim McGraw Falls While Performing Onstage In Arizona: Watch

Ouch! Tim McGraw, 55, fell off the stage and into the crowd at his concert on Saturday, September 17. The “Humble and Kind” singer was performing at the Boots In The Park concert series in Arizona when he kneeled down near the edge of the stage and faced towards his guitar player, who was executing a solo. But Tim lost his balance as he tried to get back up and plummeted off the stage’s catwalk and into the crowd in the front row.
TEMPE, AZ
People

Rosie O'Donnell Says Daughter Told Her Growing Up with 'Lesbian Icon' Mom Wasn't Exactly 'Normal'

Rosie O'Donnell is sharing more of the back story about the moment when daughter Vivienne called her out for not exactly having a "normal" upbringing. Last month, the comedian, 60, shared a video on TikTok in response to her daughter Vivienne, 19, who told her TikTok followers that while the teenager is "incredibly thankful" for O'Donnell, "one thing she's not done is normal."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TMZ.com

Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show

There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Bethenny Frankel Calls Kim Kardashian, Scott Disick 'F—ing Clowns' for Their Controversial Posts

Bethenny Frankel has no problem speaking her mind about the Kardashian Klan and their negative influence on today's culture. This time, she's giving her take on the Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick lawsuit in which they have been sued for $40 million for allegedly carrying out a fake lottery scam. The Real Housewives of New York alum commented under Page Six's Instagram post regarding the suit, announcing the "prettyyyy big lawsuit." She added: "It was also a crime to post about a luxury giveaway on the day war broke out in Ukraine," seemingly referring to when Russia invaded Ukraine in this winter. "I gotta be honest with you. You look like f–king clowns," she concluded.
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

Daytime Actor Mark Miller Dead at 97

Veteran actor Mark Miller has died at the age of 97. His daughter, actress Penelope Ann Miller, shared the sad news on social media. “My Papa’s beautiful soul left this Earth Sept. 9, 2022,” she tweeted. “He loved deeply and was loved by all who knew him. He touched many lives. He was funny, fun, and always creating. He cherished this life and saw the glass half full! I was blessed to call him my dad.”
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
809K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy