Did Hurricane Ian damage your home or vehicle? Hurricane Ian victims may apply to FEMA for financial help
President Biden declared much of Florida a major disaster area on Thursday following Hurricane Ian’s destructive rampage through the state. The declaration means people in those counties affected by the monster storm can apply online for financial assistance through DisasterAssistance.gov, by telephone or in person at federal processing centers that will soon be set up in Florida.
Local Business CARES after the devastation of Ian￼
Glide-Lock Mfg Inc. cares for our friends and family in Florida!. Hurricane Ian caused damage to your homes in Florida and Glide-Lock Mfg Inc. wants to help you!. We are the wholesale manufacturer & supplier of kitchens, vinyl plank flooring, bathrooms, and more. We will work with you and your...
3 insurance tips for homeowners post-Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian has put a spotlight on Florida's messy home insurance industry. But homeowners don't have to fight the insurance battle alone. State of play: Bo Williamson, the founder of Noble Public Adjusting Group, told Axios he's taking his web show "Insurance Wars" to parts of Southwest Florida hardest hit by Ian to help people navigate losses to their homes and businesses.
Remembering Those with Disabilities Before, During and After the Hurricane
In an appeal to the public as Hurricane Ian barreled toward Florida, an advocate for persons with disabilities urged everyone to consider checking in with neighbors, friends or family members who may benefit from a helping hand. Mandy Bianchi, executive director of the group Ability1st, wrote a column in the...
Ian – when devastation happens
Life changes all the time. Nothing is permanent. The only constant is change. Hurricane Ian proved again that life is unpredictable and so is the weather. One reminder from Hurricane Ian is that we can’t fight the weather and come out very well. Category four hurricanes are certain to bring devastation and loss of life to what or who is in its path.
LP&L headed to Lakeland to assist with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts
Lubbock Power & Light announced on Tuesday afternoon that it would send 15 vehicles and 18 crew members to Lakeland, Florida to assist with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The effort comes as a result of a mutual service agreement that LP&L signed, committing to assist in disaster recovery events, according to a news release from the municipal utility.
Biden Pledges Aid So Fort Myers Can Rebuild From Hurricane Ian
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the causeway from Fort Myers to Pine Island was reopened days ahead of schedule after Hurricane Ian damaged it. The mood was more upbeat in Fort Myers than it had been since Hurricane Ian struck the area with President Joe Biden’s arrival and an announcement that he is extending 100 percent disaster funding for debris removal and emergency measures for an additional 30 days.
FEMA, Federal Partners Continue Ian Response and Urgent Community Recovery
FEMA has approved more than $70 million for Florida survivors to jump start recovery efforts, as Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams check on survivors, assist with federal disaster assistance applications and answer questions about types of federal assistance available. Teams are visiting shelters now to help survivors apply for assistance. FEMA...
Many travel to find gas after Ian causes shortages and long lines
Dozens traveled to a gas station as demand for gas increased following Hurricane Ian. Florida gas tax holiday to go into effect Saturday. Saturday marks the beginning of Florida’s month-long gas tax holiday, which Gov. Ron DeSantis sought from the Legislature to save consumers some cash at a time of high prices.
Florida gas tax holiday to go into effect Saturday
Saturday marks the beginning of Florida’s month-long gas tax holiday, which Gov. Ron DeSantis sought from the Legislature to save consumers some cash at a time of high prices — and a month before voters decide whether to re-elect him to office. State lawmakers and Gov. Ron DeSantis...
Florida Response to Hurricane Ian Continues
Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received a briefing at the State Emergency Operations Center and will continue to travel to areas impacted by Hurricane Ian. Yesterday, the Governor visited Sarasota and DeSoto counties to distribute hot food, meet with survivors, and issue updates. To watch the Governor’s remarks from yesterday’s events, click here, here, and here.
President Biden, first lady to visit Florida to see Ian’s devastation
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Florida next week, according to the White House, to see firsthand the widespread damage caused by Hurricane Ian, and the recovery efforts of thousands of local, state and federal workers and volunteers. The Bidens will travel to Puerto Rico...
Power outage numbers and maps
CURRENT REPORTED OUTAGES (numbers provided by PowerOutages.us) | AS OF: 3:20 PM. Florida Gov. DeSantis said there are 42,000 utility workers in Florida. One thought on “Power outage numbers and maps”. Power is still out in the extended stay hotel, Woodsprings suites in lkld. 4000 N. Fl ave 33805,...
Hurricane Ian: 102 Dead and 56K without Power
Also, the Coast Guard reopens the port of Fort Myers; some Floridians may be eligible for food assistance; disaster recovery centers open. At least 102 people in Florida are dead following Hurricane Ian, and as state and local officials release more about the victims, the information paints a striking picture of the storm’s disproportionate impact on older residents.
Hurricane Ian Toll Suspension
Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Transportation have suspended tolls on several facilities statewide effective at 12:00 EST today. Drivers on these roads will not be charged. Please follow FL511 for traffic updates and travel safely.
