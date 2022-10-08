Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
Terrorist seriously wounds Israeli in Samaria drive-by shooting
An Israel Defense Forces soldier on Tuesday was seriously wounded by a terrorist in Samaria, close to the community of Shavei Shomron. The attack took the form of a drive-by shooting, with the soldier, who was securing a march by civilians, sustaining a gunshot wound to his shoulder. The injured...
Cleveland Jewish News
50 UK Jewish youth leaders say no to Jerusalem embassy
Some 50 leaders and members of Jewish U.K. youth groups have signed a letter to Marie van der Zyl, president of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, decrying her support for moving the British embassy to Jerusalem. The signatories, claiming to be “the future leaders of the British Jewish...
U.K.・
Cleveland Jewish News
IDF soldier killed in Samaria terrorist attack
An Israel Defense Forces soldier on Tuesday was killed in a terrorist attack near the community of Shavei Shomron in Samaria, in the second similar deadly incident in less than three days. The soldier, who was securing a march by civilians, was shot from a moving vehicle before being evacuated...
Cleveland Jewish News
IDF tightens security around Nablus, sets up checkpoints after deadly terror attacks
The Israel Defense Forces on Wednesday tightened security around the city of Nablus in Judea Samaria, following the killing of two soldiers in Palestinian terrorist attacks over the past week. The IDF Spokesperson Unit said in a statement that “as part of increased security activity in the Nablus sector, it...
Cleveland Jewish News
Palestinians shoot up Bethlehem hotel after Jewish symbols filmed there
Palestinian gunmen fired at a hotel in Bethlehem after social media posts showed that an events hall in the building contained Jewish symbols. Photographs from a stage in Hotel Bethlehem contained a Magen David, a Menorah and a glass of wine, Israel Hayom reported on Monday. The Palestinian Authority’s Tourism...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel, US announce Lebanon sea deal, but questions remain
JERUSALEM (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. has brokered a “historic breakthrough" between Israel and Lebanon that would end a dispute over their shared maritime border, pave the way for natural gas production and reduce the risk of war between the enemy countries. The...
Cleveland Jewish News
J’lem, Beirut give preliminary OK to maritime border deal
The Israeli and Lebanese governments have given preliminary approval to a U.S.-mediated maritime border deal aimed at ending a dispute over gas-rich waters in the Eastern Mediterranean. “All our demands were met; the changes that we asked for were corrected. We protected Israel’s security interests and are on our way...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli security cabinet OKs Lebanon maritime accord
Israel’s security cabinet voted on Wednesday in favor of a maritime and gas agreement with Lebanon that was mediated by the United States. The issue will now go to the full Cabinet for approval. It will be submitted to the Knesset for review but the Cabinet has yet to decide whether the legislature will vote on the issue.
Cleveland Jewish News
Lapid: Maritime border agreement with Lebanon a ‘historic achievement’
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Tuesday lauded a prospective accord with Lebanon that would end a decade-plus-long dispute over natural gas-rich waters off the countries’ coastlines. “This is a historic achievement that will strengthen Israel’s security, inject billions into Israel’s economy, and ensure the stability of our northern...
Cleveland Jewish News
Jewish Persian Netflix star Sheila Nazarian: Iran’s people are just fed up
The women and men of Iran are fed up with the regime and are risking their lives for the future of their children, Dr. Sheila Nazarian says. Nazarian, a plastic surgeon, is the star of the Emmy-nominated Netflix series “Skin Decision” and a passionate social media activist. In the latest episode of “Global perspectives,” she and host Ellie Cohanim discuss the protests in Iran, anti-Semitism and what it means to be an immigrant in the United States.
Cleveland Jewish News
A new beginning for Israel and the European Union?
Government ministers from Israel and the European Union met on Oct. 3 for the first “Association talks” since 2012. Intelligence Minister Elazar Stern headed the Israeli delegation at the E.U.-Israel Association Council session in Brussels. Established in 1995 and first operating in 2000, the group has not met...
Cleveland Jewish News
Biden to Lapid: ‘You are making history’ with maritime border deal
U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday said that Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid was “making history” by agreeing to a maritime border deal with Lebanon to end a decade-long-plus dispute over gas-rich waters in the Eastern Mediterranean. In a phone call, Biden told Lapid, “You are making history,”...
Cleveland Jewish News
White House: Israel-Lebanon border deal identified by Biden as ‘real opportunity’ a decade ago
Achieving a maritime border agreement between Israel and Lebanon was identified by U.S. President Joe Biden as a “real opportunity” more than a decade ago, a senior administration official told journalists on Tuesday. “This is something that Vice President Biden identified a decade ago as a real opportunity....
Cleveland Jewish News
US toughens penalties against Arab League boycott
The United States Commerce Department is enhancing penalties for companies engaging in the Arab League’s boycott of Israel, a fading remnant of the Arab world’s isolation of the Jewish state. Matthew Axelrod, assistant secretary of commerce for export enforcement, unveiled the Biden administration’s new rules at a meeting...
Cleveland Jewish News
German extremist ‘dances’ on Holocaust memorial
A photo uploaded on social media shows far-right politician Holger Winterstein posing with his arms spread on one of the stone slabs that make up Berlin’s Holocaust Memorial for the more than six million Jews murdered by the Nazis and their helpers. The photograph was taken following a protest...
Cleveland Jewish News
Russia deploying Iranian-made suicide drones in Ukraine
Russia is deploying Iranian-made unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in its war against Ukraine, and although it is not yet possible to determine their exact operational effectiveness, the weapons could pose a significant challenge for the Israeli military in a future conflict, a prominent drone and missile expert told JNS. Tal...
