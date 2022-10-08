ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Video/quotes: Shaun Aguano gives injury update on Jones, potential QB battle

Here's what Arizona State interim head coach Shaun Aguano said during his Wednesday afternoon press conference. “This bye week has come in a good time for us just to, you know, kind of relax a little bit, get our feet back under us. I just had a meeting with our leadership group going into the second half of this season and what they’re feeling. They’re all positive. I use them a lot in regards to getting the temperature of the team and the locker room and they’ve been fantastic. But our kids had a spirited practice today and we'll get ready for that second half.”
WSU hoops recruiting verbal: Aussie center Oscar Cluff to Cougs

PULLMAN -- On Monday, the Washington State men's basketball program quietly secured a verbal for the class of 2023 from Cochise College center Oscar Cluff. The 6-10 big man from Bokarina, Australia took an official visit to WSU in late September and gave the coaches his verbal on Monday over an offer from Cal.
Aguano on QB: 'best player' will start; Jones working back from concussion

In Arizona State’s 45-38 win over Washington Saturday, junior starting quarterback Emory Jones entered concussion protocol after suffering a hit to the head in the second quarter, giving way to sophomore backup Trenton Bourguet’s three-touchdown performance that helped snap the team’s four-game losing streak. Interim head coach...
2 killed in multivehicle crash on Interstate 17 north of Phoenix

PHOENIX – Two people were killed and four others were injured in a multivehicle collision on a freeway north of Phoenix early Monday, authorities said. The three-vehicle crash closed northbound Interstate 17 past New River at Table Mesa Road shortly before 4 a.m., the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.
Crash closes US-12 between Orofino and Kamiah Sunday morning

OROFINO, Idaho - A two-vehicle collision on US-12 near mile marker 51.5 between Kamiah and Orofino closed the road Sunday morning. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), the crash happened just before 7 a.m., with crews arriving on scene soon after. Investigation shows a grey 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer was travelling...
