Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York-Style Pizza Joint Now OpenGreyson FPeoria, AZ
I Found Text Messages On My Boyfriend's Phone And Now He's Just My RoommateThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhoenix, AZ
4 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
USPS Wants To Hire 400+ Employees In PhoenixBryan DijkhuizenPhoenix, AZ
The Wall Street Journal Highlights the Loop 303 Growth Boom in Phoenix in a New YouTube VideoMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Related
Video/quotes: Shaun Aguano gives injury update on Jones, potential QB battle
Here's what Arizona State interim head coach Shaun Aguano said during his Wednesday afternoon press conference. “This bye week has come in a good time for us just to, you know, kind of relax a little bit, get our feet back under us. I just had a meeting with our leadership group going into the second half of this season and what they’re feeling. They’re all positive. I use them a lot in regards to getting the temperature of the team and the locker room and they’ve been fantastic. But our kids had a spirited practice today and we'll get ready for that second half.”
WSU hoops recruiting verbal: Aussie center Oscar Cluff to Cougs
PULLMAN -- On Monday, the Washington State men's basketball program quietly secured a verbal for the class of 2023 from Cochise College center Oscar Cluff. The 6-10 big man from Bokarina, Australia took an official visit to WSU in late September and gave the coaches his verbal on Monday over an offer from Cal.
Aguano on QB: 'best player' will start; Jones working back from concussion
In Arizona State’s 45-38 win over Washington Saturday, junior starting quarterback Emory Jones entered concussion protocol after suffering a hit to the head in the second quarter, giving way to sophomore backup Trenton Bourguet’s three-touchdown performance that helped snap the team’s four-game losing streak. Interim head coach...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTAR.com
2 killed in multivehicle crash on Interstate 17 north of Phoenix
PHOENIX – Two people were killed and four others were injured in a multivehicle collision on a freeway north of Phoenix early Monday, authorities said. The three-vehicle crash closed northbound Interstate 17 past New River at Table Mesa Road shortly before 4 a.m., the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.
KHQ Right Now
Crash closes US-12 between Orofino and Kamiah Sunday morning
OROFINO, Idaho - A two-vehicle collision on US-12 near mile marker 51.5 between Kamiah and Orofino closed the road Sunday morning. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), the crash happened just before 7 a.m., with crews arriving on scene soon after. Investigation shows a grey 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer was travelling...
27-Year-Old Anthony J. Silva Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Fairfield (Fairfield, WA)
The Washington State Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident in Fairfield. The officials stated that a 2005 Mini Cooper was traveling north on State Route 27 when it struck a truck driven by 56-year-old Jeffrey W. Gunderson. The officials identified the mini cooper driver as 27-year-old Anthony J. Silva. Officials...
fox10phoenix.com
Westbound US-60 traffic in Mesa flows once again after crash involving a pedestrian
MESA, Ariz. - Westbound traffic came to a crawl on US-60 in Mesa at Val Vista Drive Saturday afternoon following a crash, but it's flowing once again. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash was between three cars and a person on the freeway. Two people were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
RELATED PEOPLE
Pedestrian killed in crash near 16th Street & Osborn Road
A man is dead after being hit by a car near 16th Street and Osborn Road. Police do believe that impairment was a factor.
Man dead after exchanging gunfire with YCSO deputies Friday night
A man is dead after he reportedly was shot in an exchange of gunfire with Yavapai County Sheriff's deputies late Friday night.
247Sports
54K+
Followers
382K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0