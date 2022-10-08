Apple TV+ is giving The Mosquito Coast fans a first look at the upcoming second season of the drama with a brand new trailer teasing plenty of action and family turmoil. Set to return Friday, November 4, the show will have one episode on premiere day and will drop subsequent installments each Friday through Friday, January 6, 2023. Based on the acclaimed best-selling novel by author Paul Theroux, the series sees his actor nephew, Justin Theroux, return as Allie Fox, a brilliant inventor and stubborn idealist who uproots his family on a quest to find refuge from the U.S. government, cartels, and hitmen.

TV SERIES ・ 6 HOURS AGO