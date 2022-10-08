Read full article on original website
Who Is Sauron? ‘LOTR: The Rings of Power’ Cast Reacts to Fan Theories (VIDEO)
It’s a testament to the entertainment quality of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power that everyone is chomping at the bit to find out who Sauron is. As Prime Video has been teasing, “Evil reveals itself” in the The Rings of Power finale on October 14, but we just couldn’t wait to talk about the Dark Lord at New York Comic Con 2022.
‘CSI: Vegas’: Matt Lauria Talks Josh, Allie, Serena Love Triangle in Spooky New Episode
Wasn’t the CSI: Vegas Halloween episode last week? Brace yourself for more frights as the Crime Lab team tackles an “evocative and spooky case,” says Matt Lauria, who plays the drama’s confident Level III CSI Josh Folsom. In Season 2 Episode 3, “Story of a Gun” (airing Thursday, October 13 on CBS), a Nevada ghost town, a now-abandoned car crash at a telephone pole appears to have claimed the driver’s life, but, of course, details don’t add up.
‘The Mosquito Coast’: The Fox Family’s Paths Diverge in Season 2 Trailer (VIDEO)
Apple TV+ is giving The Mosquito Coast fans a first look at the upcoming second season of the drama with a brand new trailer teasing plenty of action and family turmoil. Set to return Friday, November 4, the show will have one episode on premiere day and will drop subsequent installments each Friday through Friday, January 6, 2023. Based on the acclaimed best-selling novel by author Paul Theroux, the series sees his actor nephew, Justin Theroux, return as Allie Fox, a brilliant inventor and stubborn idealist who uproots his family on a quest to find refuge from the U.S. government, cartels, and hitmen.
Pete Davidson and Michelle Yeoh join cast of 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts'
Pete Davidson and Michelle Yeoh are becoming robots in disguise. The two actors have both been cast in "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts."
Watch Will Ferrell & Ryan Reynolds Tap Dance in ‘Spirited’ Trailer (VIDEO)
Apple TV+ has released the first trailer for its upcoming A Christmas Carol adaptation, Spirited, starring Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, and Octavia Spencer. Set to land on the streamer on November 18, following its theatrical release on November 11, the holiday musical comedy reimagines the Charles Dickens’ classic from the perspective of the ghosts. The story centers on the Ghost of Christmas Present (Ferrell), who, each Christmas Eve, picks one dark soul to be reformed by a visit from three spirits.
Violently whirling stars create rings of dust observed by Webb telescope
A new image captured by the James Webb Space Telescope shows rings of dust plumes created by the violent interactions between two stars. The image is part of new research that reveals how intense starlight can push matter around in space by focusing on a double-star system located 5,000 light-years away from Earth in the Cygnus constellation.
Everything We Know About ‘Outlander’ Season 7 So Far
Outlander may be in production on its seventh season, but already we have a lot of information on the latest chapter in the epic story chronicling Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie Fraser’s (Sam Heughan) romance. From episode counts and shooting locations to cast members, and plot, we’re rounding up...
‘The Big Bang Theory’ Tell-All: Author Jessica Radloff Talks the Book’s Juiciest Bits
Entertainment journalist Jessica Radloff sat down with the creators, producers, and cast of The Big Bang Theory just in time for the show’s 15th anniversary to produce a book that’s a must for all Big Bang fans. People may think they know things about the hit show —...
Will ‘The Voice’ Be the Same Without Blake Shelton? (POLL)
The Voice is going to lose its last remaining original coach, Blake Shelton, after Season 23’s spring run on NBC. The news was announced alongside the casting of Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper as Season 23 coaches who will appear alongside Shelton and returning star Kelly Clarkson. Appearing as a coach since the show’s 2011 debut, a lot has changed for the music competition series in the years since, particularly on the coach’s panel, but one thing has remained the same: Shelton’s presence.
6 Things to Know About ‘Jeopardy!’ Champion Cris Pannullo
Jeopardy! has another big winner on its hands as customer success operations manager Cris Pannullo won his 8th straight game on Tuesday, October 11, hitting a massive $275, 502 career total. The contestant from Ocean City, New Jersey, secured his spot in next season’s Tournament of Champions and showed no...
Willie Spence, 'American Idol' Season 19 runner-up, dead at 23
Willie Spence, a singer who as a teen went viral with his rendition of Rihanna's hit "Diamonds" and was the runner up on Season 19 on "American Idol, has died the show confirmed in a social media posting on Wednesday. He was 23 years old.
‘Pickled’ Sets Premiere Date: Will Ferrell, Luis Guzman, Daniel Dae Kim, Aisha Tyler & More to Play in Tournament
Celebrities have come together to battle it out to benefit the non-profit Comic Relief US, and CBS has now announced when you’ll get to watch (and laugh at) all the action of the pickleball tournament produced by Stephen Colbert’s Spartina, Funny Or Die, and CBS Studios. The two-hour...
Critic’s Tribute: How ‘Murder, She Wrote’ Secured Angela Lansbury’s Legacy
She scored her first of three Oscar nominations as a teenager. She went on to conquer Broadway, reaping five Tony Awards in a Broadway career spanning more than five decades. But Angela Lansbury, who died on Oct. 11 at 96, only truly became a cherished household name as a TV star, at a time in life when many would be thinking of retiring.
Jamie Lee Curtis has aging advice: 'Don't mess with your face'
Jamie Lee Curtis is encouraging us to embrace aging. The "Halloween" franchise actress calls herself "pro-aging" and tells her own daughters "don't mess with your face."
67 Scary Stories That Will Get You Ready For Halloween By Scaring The Living Daylights Out Of You
I don't believe in ghosts. I don't believe in ghosts. I swear, I don't.
