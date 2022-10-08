Read full article on original website
Cutting taxes, helping farmers
A couple of weeks ago, I updated you on the extra legislative session called by the governor. We wrapped the session up this week, so I want to let you know how it turned out. I’m happy to say there’s good news. We passed the largest income tax cut in state history and renewed a variety of truly important agricultural incentives.
Agriculture is a wise investment for Missouri’s future
After three weeks of debate and negotiations, the Missouri legislature reauthorized targeted agricultural tax credits as part of a broad agriculture legislative package. Most of the agricultural tax credit programs expired at the end of last year. This bill renews the programs for six years, providing tax relief for Missourians and businesses investing in rural communities.
Millions of dollars pour into Illinois politics ahead of election
(The Center Square) – A recent donation of nearly $14 million to a political action committee signals voters will be getting a barrage of political ads heading into the final few weeks before the Nov. 8 election. Incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker has largely self-funded his political campaign. So...
Analysis finds Louisiana parishes with industrial tax exemptions received more property tax revenue
(The Center Square) — Analysis of the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor reveals parishes with the highest amount of tax exemptions collected higher amounts of property taxes in 2021. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued an informational brief to lawmakers Monday on the...
Louisiana joins equity initiative to hire more minority firms for transportation projects
WASHINGTON – Louisiana on Tuesday became one of the first states to sign a protocol aimed at hiring more minority firms to work on public transportation projects. In a rooftop ceremony overlooking the U.S. Capitol, Shawn Wilson, secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, signed the Equity in Infrastructure Project, called the EIP pledge, along with the heads of transportation departments from five other states. Within in the next few years all 50 states are expected to sign the protocols.
Iowa company surrenders Nebraska grain dealer license
The Nebraska Public Service Commission announced Wednesday that an Iowa company has surrendered its Nebraska grain dealer license. Global Processing Inc. of Kanawha, Iowa, which owns and operates grain facilities in Lexington and Haigler, surrendered its license Wednesday after a PSC audit showed it did not have enough funds to cover its grain purchases made in the state.
Michigan governor, Health Department mum on $50M request, abortion
(The Center Square) – A request for $50 million in Michigan taxpayer funding of family planning services is as notable for what it does not say as what it does. Abortion services were not included by name, and an emailed request for clarification from The Center Square to those making the announcement – Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel – was unsuccessful.
Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska awarded $35 million grant for broadband
A federal grant will bring broadband access to hundreds of households on the Winnebago Reservation. The Winnebago Tribe will receive just over $35.2 million to install fiber directly connecting 602 unserved tribal households, 40 unserved tribal businesses and 16 unserved tribal community anchor institutions, according to an announcement Tuesday from the U.S. Department of Commerce.
Wisconsin Gov. Evers receives $26.1 million, with the Democratic Party of Wisconsin as top donor
In Wisconsin, Gov. Tony Evers is the number one fundraiser in state politics in the 2022 election cycle so far. According to campaign finance reports made to the Wisconsin Ethics Commission, the governor received $26,110,543 in total contributions and spent $23,324,064 between January 1, 2021 and August 31, 2022. Evers is running for re-election in 2022.
Missouri Senators see political campaigns shift from local to national issues
(The Center Square) – As the November midterm elections approach, leaders from both parties in the Missouri Senate believe voters are evaluating legislative candidates by their party affiliation – not on their positions on local issues. "It used to be the phrase was 'all politics is local,'" said...
How many Louisiana bridges can you fix with $270 million?
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana's locally-owned bridges will get an injection of more than a quarter billion dollars over the next five years from the federal infrastructure bill passed earlier this year, Gov. John Bel Edwards said last week. The money is part of the approximately $1 billion that the...
Illinois judges sign declaration to keep politics out of judicial elections
(The Center Square) – Officials from different Illinois judiciary groups across the state have introduced a Declaration of Judicial Independence to inform the public of the threat of misinformation before the election. The Illinois Judges Association, representing 1,250 sitting and retired judges in Illinois, introduced the declaration on Tuesday...
Poll: Two-thirds of Georgians oppose state's abortion restrictions
ATLANTA — A new poll released Wednesday shows that a majority of Georgians — particularly black voters — continue to oppose the state’s new restrictive abortion law. Nearly 62% objected overall, with about 54% saying they strongly opposed it. Black respondents were the most adamantly against it, with 86.4% of them saying they firmly disapprove of the law.
Celebrate Indigenous culture, farms, businesses
Long before European settlement in North America, the land that is now Wisconsin was inhabited by Native American nations. Many of those nations are still on some of the lands inhabited by their ancestors. Federally recognized Native American nations often retain some of their rights to hunt, fish and gather on territory that was ceded to the United States through nation-to-nation treaties.
Poll: Ron Johnson has 6-point lead over Mandela Barnes; gubernatorial race still tight
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson has a 6-point lead over Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes among likely voters, according to the latest Marquette Law School Poll, which is consistent with recent polls showing the Oshkosh Republican increasing his lead in the U.S. Senate race. In the gubernatorial race, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers...
With help from the weather, harvest progressing swiftly
DES MOINES — Harvest progressed quickly with farmers taking advantage of 6.5 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sunday, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Fieldwork included harvesting row crops, drilling cover crops, tillage, and applying fall fertilizer and manure. “Corn and soybean harvest continues...
‘It’s just a full-throttle attack on elections and on democracy in Michigan’
Election deniers, the legislation they are proposing and their efforts to dismantle Michigan’s voting systems ahead of the midterm elections, are being highlighted as the top threats to democracy in Michigan. That’s from an analysis by the Washington, D.C.-based Defend Democracy Project, which surveyed grassroots organizers, legal analysts and...
Hawaii won't share abortion records with other states
(The Center Square) - Hawaii Gov. David Ige signed an executive order Tuesday barring health care providers from sharing abortion records with states that want to penalize women who had the procedure in Hawaii. Hawaii was the first state to legalize abortion in 1970. The U.S. Supreme Court ruling Roe...
Louisiana’s average ACT score drops for 5th year in a row; national averages see decline
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana's composite score on a test of college readiness called the ACT fell for the fifth consecutive year, officials said Wednesday morning. The score is 18.1 for the Class of 2022, down from 18.4 last year. The top score is 36. The results mean that Louisiana...
Who’s to blame for California’s high gas prices? | Dan Walters
As the inimitable Yogi Berra once said, it’s déjà vu all over again. As gasoline prices spiked last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom denounced oil companies and called a special legislative session to impose a new tax on their profits. “Crude oil prices are down but oil and...
