Gettysburg, PA

Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Catherine E. Bigham

Catherine E. Bigham, 91, of Gettysburg, PA died Thursday morning, October 6, 2022 at the Gettysburg Center. Born July 8, 1931 in Fairfield, PA she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Manerva (Moritz) Bigham. Catherine worked for over 35 years as a bookkeeper for G.C. Murphy Department Stores....
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Sandra Ann McCleaf

Sandra Ann (Reid) McCleaf, 81, peacefully passed away at Genesis Gettysburg Center from Alzheimers early in the morning of Wednesday, October 5th. Sandy was born in Taneytown, MD and was the daughter of the late Kermit Reid, Sr. and the late Catherine Reid. Her memory will be cherished by...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Rhonda Rose recognized in LASD Staff Spotlight

Rhonda Rose was put in the Staff Spotlight at Monday night’s Littlestown Area School District (LASD) school board meeting. The Spotlight highlights the work of LASD staff who have made substantial contributions to the district. Rose has worked for the Lincoln Intermediate Unit since 1983 and has been at...
LITTLESTOWN, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Clement F. Leone

Clement F. Leone, 98, of Gettysburg & Hanover, PA died on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. He was born July 5, 1924 in Baltimore, MD. He was the husband of the late Sylvia Leone, (nee Iafolla). He was the son of the late Estella I. Austin, & stepson of the late...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Rotary to honor Habitat volunteer

Having demonstrated the fundamental tenet of Rotary International of service above self, Carl L. “Pete” Ricker is the recipient of the 2022 Dwight D. Eisenhower Humanitarian Award. Presented by the Rotary Club of Gettysburg, this award is given to residents of Adams County who demonstrate a life-long commitment...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Joyce Evelyn Walter

Joyce Evelyn Walter, 87, 1740 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg, PA passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at the Gettysburg Hospital. She was born September 24, 1935 in Gettysburg, PA the daughter of the late Ralph and Mariam Beck Guise. Her husband, Paul Allen Walter died in 2006. Joyce was a...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Earl R. Kuykendall

Earl R. Kuykendall, age 86, of Aspers, PA, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at the Gettysburg Hospital.
ASPERS, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Cast shines in Community Theatre’s “Xanadu”

“Xanadu” opened last week at the Gettysburg Community Theatre and continues this weekend. In 1980 Venice Beach, California, Sonny (played by Max Carlson) paints murals. But he dreams of opening a theater that promotes the arts and hosts a roller-skating disco rink. Kira (Emma Kiri), who appears as an...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

2022 Giving Spree goes live on Nov. 3

The Adams County Community Foundation Giving Spree, returns on Thursday, November 3, 2022, marking its twelfth year. The Community Foundation is keeping the Giving Spree virtual and outdoors for one more year. Last year 2,500 Giving Spree donors gave $3.08 million making it the largest (per capita) “give day” in...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Donald Eugene Sell

Donald Eugene Sell, age 79, a native of Arendtsville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 in Saint Augustine, Florida.
ARENDTSVILLE, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg Garden Club’s October Speaker will discuss orchids

The Gettysburg Garden Club is pleased to have as their October speaker Horticulturist Carol Allen. Carol has her master’s degree in plant science from the University of Maryland and has taught a wide range of horticultural topics and biological sciences at local colleges and universities. She also served a term as a supervisory horticulturist at the United States Botanic Garden Conservatory and is a contributor to the Washington Gardener.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Superintendent updates Rotary Club on National Park

The National Park Service must balance land use with preservation, Gettysburg National Military Park Superintendent Steve Sims told the Rotary Club of Gettysburg Monday. Sims took charge of the historic park in January 2019 after a tumultuous few years that included the reassignment of former Superintendent Ed Clark and numerous acting or substitutes filling the position. A little more than two months into his new position, the COVID-19 pandemic began.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

2022 Pick Up Gettysburg on Saturday

2022 Pick Up Gettysburg is here!! Take pride in Gettysburg and support mental health awareness!. It’s time for Pick up Gettysburg! Honoring Rodney Edmonds life and led by his daughter Miraya. Rodney used to pick up litter around town with his daughter. In 2020, Rodney lost the battle with...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Totally 80’s Musical Rolls On Stage!

Gettysburg Community Theatre, the non-profit 501c3 organization located within the first block of Lincoln Square at 49 York Street, will present their student production of the musical Xanadu October 6-17, 2022 with performances live on stage at 7:00 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays, as well as 2:00 p.m. on Sundays. “The...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Sandra A. Donovan

Sandra A., Sandie, Donovan, age 70, of Shippensburg, PA, passed away September 26, 2022 at UPMC Carlisle Hospital.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Farm Fest Fun

The 2nd annual Family Friday Farm Fest was held in the Gettysburg Rec Park on Friday evening. Families from around the region enjoyed an evening of bilingual (Spanish-English) fun. The evening included music, pumpkin painting, crafts, games, a scarecrow contest, and more. Congrats to the winners of the 2022 pie-eating...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Fern I. Bosserman

Fern I. Bosserman, age 85 of Gettysburg passed away September 26, 2022 at Transitions Healthcare.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg, PA
Gettysburg Connection brings Adams County residents together to share news, activities, ideas, and interests. We publish local journalism that promotes civic engagement and community trust. We cover local governmental, educational, arts, sports, and community events. Gettysburg Connection includes a complete calendar of events for the Gettysburg area including Adams County. Gettysburg Connection is independently operated and not associated with any other media organization.

 https://gettysburgconnection.org

