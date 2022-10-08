Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Veteran owned business gives back to the community while giving history lessons on horsebackLauren JessopGettysburg, PA
Looking for a Day Trip From Lancaster, PA? 4 Destinations Within a 2-hour DriveMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Beloved Pennsylvania butcher shop set to close next monthKristen WaltersMechanicsburg, PA
Popular discount store opening new location in MarylandKristen WaltersHagerstown, MD
4 Places to get Amazing Donuts in and around Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
Obituary: Catherine E. Bigham
Catherine E. Bigham, 91, of Gettysburg, PA died Thursday morning, October 6, 2022 at the Gettysburg Center. Born July 8, 1931 in Fairfield, PA she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Manerva (Moritz) Bigham. Catherine worked for over 35 years as a bookkeeper for G.C. Murphy Department Stores....
Obituary: Sandra Ann McCleaf
Sandra Ann (Reid) McCleaf, 81, peacefully passed away at Genesis Gettysburg Center from Alzheimers early in the morning of Wednesday, October 5th. Sandy was born in Taneytown, MD and was the daughter of the late Kermit Reid, Sr. and the late Catherine Reid. Her memory will be cherished by...
Rhonda Rose recognized in LASD Staff Spotlight
Rhonda Rose was put in the Staff Spotlight at Monday night’s Littlestown Area School District (LASD) school board meeting. The Spotlight highlights the work of LASD staff who have made substantial contributions to the district. Rose has worked for the Lincoln Intermediate Unit since 1983 and has been at...
Healthy Adams County to screen film about bullying
Please join Healthy Adams County and Collaborating for Youth for a FREE screening of ‘The Upstanders’ created by indieflix/impactful films. The film can be streamed for free and there will also be a free showing followed by a panel discussion at the Gettysburg Majestic Theater on Nov. 11 at 7:00 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Obituary: Clement F. Leone
Clement F. Leone, 98, of Gettysburg & Hanover, PA died on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. He was born July 5, 1924 in Baltimore, MD. He was the husband of the late Sylvia Leone, (nee Iafolla). He was the son of the late Estella I. Austin, & stepson of the late...
Rotary to honor Habitat volunteer
Having demonstrated the fundamental tenet of Rotary International of service above self, Carl L. “Pete” Ricker is the recipient of the 2022 Dwight D. Eisenhower Humanitarian Award. Presented by the Rotary Club of Gettysburg, this award is given to residents of Adams County who demonstrate a life-long commitment...
Obituary: Joyce Evelyn Walter
Joyce Evelyn Walter, 87, 1740 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg, PA passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at the Gettysburg Hospital. She was born September 24, 1935 in Gettysburg, PA the daughter of the late Ralph and Mariam Beck Guise. Her husband, Paul Allen Walter died in 2006. Joyce was a...
Obituary: Earl R. Kuykendall
Earl R. Kuykendall, age 86, of Aspers, PA, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at the Gettysburg Hospital. He was b…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Constructive comments only please. If you need to vent, please do it elsewhere.
RELATED PEOPLE
Cast shines in Community Theatre’s “Xanadu”
“Xanadu” opened last week at the Gettysburg Community Theatre and continues this weekend. In 1980 Venice Beach, California, Sonny (played by Max Carlson) paints murals. But he dreams of opening a theater that promotes the arts and hosts a roller-skating disco rink. Kira (Emma Kiri), who appears as an...
2022 Giving Spree goes live on Nov. 3
The Adams County Community Foundation Giving Spree, returns on Thursday, November 3, 2022, marking its twelfth year. The Community Foundation is keeping the Giving Spree virtual and outdoors for one more year. Last year 2,500 Giving Spree donors gave $3.08 million making it the largest (per capita) “give day” in...
Obituary: Donald Eugene Sell
Donald Eugene Sell, age 79, a native of Arendtsville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 in Saint Aug…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Constructive comments only please. If you need to vent, please do it elsewhere.
Gettysburg Garden Club’s October Speaker will discuss orchids
The Gettysburg Garden Club is pleased to have as their October speaker Horticulturist Carol Allen. Carol has her master’s degree in plant science from the University of Maryland and has taught a wide range of horticultural topics and biological sciences at local colleges and universities. She also served a term as a supervisory horticulturist at the United States Botanic Garden Conservatory and is a contributor to the Washington Gardener.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Superintendent updates Rotary Club on National Park
The National Park Service must balance land use with preservation, Gettysburg National Military Park Superintendent Steve Sims told the Rotary Club of Gettysburg Monday. Sims took charge of the historic park in January 2019 after a tumultuous few years that included the reassignment of former Superintendent Ed Clark and numerous acting or substitutes filling the position. A little more than two months into his new position, the COVID-19 pandemic began.
2022 Pick Up Gettysburg on Saturday
2022 Pick Up Gettysburg is here!! Take pride in Gettysburg and support mental health awareness!. It’s time for Pick up Gettysburg! Honoring Rodney Edmonds life and led by his daughter Miraya. Rodney used to pick up litter around town with his daughter. In 2020, Rodney lost the battle with...
Totally 80’s Musical Rolls On Stage!
Gettysburg Community Theatre, the non-profit 501c3 organization located within the first block of Lincoln Square at 49 York Street, will present their student production of the musical Xanadu October 6-17, 2022 with performances live on stage at 7:00 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays, as well as 2:00 p.m. on Sundays. “The...
Obituary: Sandra A. Donovan
Sandra A., Sandie, Donovan, age 70, of Shippensburg, PA, passed away September 26, 2022 at UPMC Carlisle Hospital. Sh…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Constructive comments only please. If you need to vent, please do it elsewhere.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Farm Fest Fun
The 2nd annual Family Friday Farm Fest was held in the Gettysburg Rec Park on Friday evening. Families from around the region enjoyed an evening of bilingual (Spanish-English) fun. The evening included music, pumpkin painting, crafts, games, a scarecrow contest, and more. Congrats to the winners of the 2022 pie-eating...
￼Got drugs? Keep them safe! Clean them out! Take them back!
Looking for a safe way to get rid of your unused or expired medication that is also good for the environment? If so, mark your calendar. The 23rd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day (24th in Adams County) is scheduled for Saturday, October 29, from 10 AM to 2 PM.
Obituary: Fern I. Bosserman
Fern I. Bosserman, age 85 of Gettysburg passed away September 26, 2022 at Transitions Healthcare. She was born August 2…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Constructive comments only please. If you need to vent, please do it elsewhere.
Gettysburg Connection to host live state representative debate
Gettysburg Connection, along with the Gettysburg College Eisenhower Institute, Public Policy Program, and Political Science Department. will host a live debate among the three candidates for Pennsylvania State Representative from the 91st District on Wednesday Oct. 19. The event is free and the public is encouraged to attend. The candidates...
Gettysburg Connection
Gettysburg, PA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
161K+
Views
ABOUT
Gettysburg Connection brings Adams County residents together to share news, activities, ideas, and interests. We publish local journalism that promotes civic engagement and community trust. We cover local governmental, educational, arts, sports, and community events. Gettysburg Connection includes a complete calendar of events for the Gettysburg area including Adams County. Gettysburg Connection is independently operated and not associated with any other media organization.https://gettysburgconnection.org
Comments / 0