Steven Frederick Whiteside, 79, of Gettysburg, PA, passed away in the early morning hours of September 28, 2022, at home with his family. Steve was born on November 24, 1942, to Dorothy and Fred Whiteside in Manhattan, New York. Steve was preceded in death by his brother, Craig Whiteside. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Martha Grove Whiteside; two daughters  Meg (Anthony) Mastromarchi and Kathleen (Roger) Anderson; and three grandchildren–Jacob Anderson, Annabel Anderson, and Ky Anderson along with an extensive extended family and many lifelong friends.

GETTYSBURG, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO