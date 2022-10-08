ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

CBS DFW

'Everyone gets the same chance,' with new City of Dallas racial equity plan

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - How do you address historic racial inequities in neighborhoods throughout Dallas? That was the goal of the Racial Equity Plan, which the city council approved in August."The constant reckoning and revaluation of what should be told when it comes to history, but also what should be done about those things are now being made lay plain in things like the Racial Equity Plan," said Jerry Hawkins, Executive Director of Dallas Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation.Through that lens, the city identified five main and what they call big, audacious goals: infrastructure, economic, workforce, and community development, environmental justice,...
Shorthorn

Half man, full comedian: The State Fair of Texas’ Midway Barker

Half-man, half-pole, the Midway Barker points passersby to places they’re trying to go, with a cane he clearly can’t use. As he levitates in his box above the crowds of the State Fair of Texas, the illusion that he has no legs is only half the act. It’s his mouth, sandwiched between his red-striped vest and his straw hat, that’s the main attraction.
CW33

Report says these restaurants have the best BBQ in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s easy for Texans and those who frequently travel to the Lone Star State to know in their hearts, minds, and stomachs that the best barbecue is found here. The question does beg though, what restaurants in the state have not only the best BBQ...
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Texas

If you live in Texas and you are currently looking for new restaurants to try, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are praised for their impeccable service and absolutely tasty food.
luxury-houses.net

Stunning New Construction Home in Highly Desirable Old Preston Hollow in Dallas hit The Market for $4.25 Million

The Home in Dallas, a stunning new construction from Robert Elliott Homes in highly desirable Old Preston Hollow close proximity to Central Market, good eats, shopping and more is now available for sale. This home located at 4304 Manning Ln, Dallas, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Ty Vaughn (Phone: 972-954-9206) at Robert Elliott and Associates for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Dallas.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texas to Open First State Park in 25 Years

The first state park in North Texas in 25 years is set to open in late 2023, just in time for the Texas Park and Wildlife Department's centennial, the department announced Tuesday. The Palo Pinto Mountains State Park, 75 miles west of Fort Worth and 75 miles east of Abilene,...
dmagazine.com

Mayor Johnson Wants Extra Tax Dollars Spent on Building Five Mile Creek Greenbelt

Since the City Council passed a racial equity plan in August, City Manager T.C. Broadnax has tried to find money to pay for targeted investments in parts of the city where more Black and Latino residents live—parts of town that have not received the same level of investment compared to more affluent, more predominantly White neighborhoods.
WFAA

Fort Worth pastor uses dead teen photo to shock leaders

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth community leader and pastor, Reverend Kyev Tatum, explained why he used a photo of the dead teens in the Fort Worth quadruple murder as part of his invitation to a neighborhood meeting. The meeting will take place at his church this week. Tatum...
keranews.org

After the Uvalde shooting, one Dallas doctor sees an ongoing mental health need

In the weeks after the shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, mental health professionals from across the state came to offer community support. One of them was UT Southwestern Medical Center psychiatrist Sabrina Browne. Browne’s practice focuses on child and adolescent psychology, and so when news broke of the...
fox4news.com

VIDEO: Chaotic brawl at Hooters in Texas over chocolate bars

PLANO, Texas - Plano police are looking for the people involved in a brutal attack at a Hooters that started as an argument over kids selling chocolate bars. The fight broke out Thursday night at the Hooters off Central Expressway and Plano Parkway and left a manager with a broken arm and a waitress with cuts on her face from broken glass.
