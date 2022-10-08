Read full article on original website
Related
'Everyone gets the same chance,' with new City of Dallas racial equity plan
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - How do you address historic racial inequities in neighborhoods throughout Dallas? That was the goal of the Racial Equity Plan, which the city council approved in August."The constant reckoning and revaluation of what should be told when it comes to history, but also what should be done about those things are now being made lay plain in things like the Racial Equity Plan," said Jerry Hawkins, Executive Director of Dallas Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation.Through that lens, the city identified five main and what they call big, audacious goals: infrastructure, economic, workforce, and community development, environmental justice,...
Shorthorn
Half man, full comedian: The State Fair of Texas’ Midway Barker
Half-man, half-pole, the Midway Barker points passersby to places they’re trying to go, with a cane he clearly can’t use. As he levitates in his box above the crowds of the State Fair of Texas, the illusion that he has no legs is only half the act. It’s his mouth, sandwiched between his red-striped vest and his straw hat, that’s the main attraction.
Report says these restaurants have the best BBQ in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s easy for Texans and those who frequently travel to the Lone Star State to know in their hearts, minds, and stomachs that the best barbecue is found here. The question does beg though, what restaurants in the state have not only the best BBQ...
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
If you live in Texas and you are currently looking for new restaurants to try, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are praised for their impeccable service and absolutely tasty food.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
luxury-houses.net
Stunning New Construction Home in Highly Desirable Old Preston Hollow in Dallas hit The Market for $4.25 Million
The Home in Dallas, a stunning new construction from Robert Elliott Homes in highly desirable Old Preston Hollow close proximity to Central Market, good eats, shopping and more is now available for sale. This home located at 4304 Manning Ln, Dallas, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Ty Vaughn (Phone: 972-954-9206) at Robert Elliott and Associates for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Dallas.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas to Open First State Park in 25 Years
The first state park in North Texas in 25 years is set to open in late 2023, just in time for the Texas Park and Wildlife Department's centennial, the department announced Tuesday. The Palo Pinto Mountains State Park, 75 miles west of Fort Worth and 75 miles east of Abilene,...
Northeast Texans fight against proposed Marvin Nichols Reservoir Project
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas — Experts say the Dallas/Fort Worth area needs five new reservoirs to sustain the metroplex's growth. In order to make a reservoir, a designated river is damned and floods cleared farmland. Residents living in the current proposal are asking the DFW metroplex to find a different...
Study Found That Frisco And Plano Pay The Highest Monthly Bills In Texas
While the inflation rate appears to be slowing down at the national level, in August it still was 8.3% above the same period last year. In Doxo.com’s recent report on household spending by city, Frisco and Plano lead the state on the highest monthly bills per household, paying around 34 to 36 percent more than the national average.
IN THIS ARTICLE
After Years of Following The City’s Rules, Elm Thicket/Northpark Proves it is Worth Saving
“The secret to success is constancy of purpose.”. It has been more than a year since I wrote a column for CandysDirt.com concerning my and my neighbor’s efforts to save the history and maintain the character of the Elm Thicket/Northpark (ETNP) neighborhood. ETNP is one of several historic freedmen’s communities in Dallas.
Jonathon’s Oak Cliff Getting New Name With Move
Comfort food for breakfast, brunch, and lunch will be available soon.
Memorial to be held in Flower Mound for Mercedes Clement
A Celebration of Life will be held next week in Flower Mound to remember Mercedes Clement, the young mother who was missing for nearly two years until her remains were positively identified last week. Clement, a 25-year-old mother who went to Flower Mound High School, was last seen alive on...
What is the most popular cake in Texas & where can you find the best of it?
DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas sure is sweet these days with the Dallas Cowboys winning ball games, the State Fair of Texas is thriving, the temperatures are slowly cooling off, and folks are also stopping the count on the calories (or at least being a little lenient when it comes to the limit).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dmagazine.com
Mayor Johnson Wants Extra Tax Dollars Spent on Building Five Mile Creek Greenbelt
Since the City Council passed a racial equity plan in August, City Manager T.C. Broadnax has tried to find money to pay for targeted investments in parts of the city where more Black and Latino residents live—parts of town that have not received the same level of investment compared to more affluent, more predominantly White neighborhoods.
keranews.org
For the Garza family, winning at the State Fair of Texas means shaking it up with the 'Cha-Cha'
The Garza family has a history with the State Fair of Texas that goes back nearly 40 years. It all started in the mid-'70s when Benilde Garza noticed business at the family’s West Dallas restaurant was down during October. Perplexed, she and her husband Trini asked around and discovered their customers were being wooed away by the fair.
Graduates from these Dallas & Texas colleges, universities have the most debt: report
Which college or university you attend in Texas can have a significant impact on just how much debt you have, a new report has found.
Fort Worth pastor uses dead teen photo to shock leaders
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth community leader and pastor, Reverend Kyev Tatum, explained why he used a photo of the dead teens in the Fort Worth quadruple murder as part of his invitation to a neighborhood meeting. The meeting will take place at his church this week. Tatum...
keranews.org
After the Uvalde shooting, one Dallas doctor sees an ongoing mental health need
In the weeks after the shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, mental health professionals from across the state came to offer community support. One of them was UT Southwestern Medical Center psychiatrist Sabrina Browne. Browne’s practice focuses on child and adolescent psychology, and so when news broke of the...
Dallas pizza place ranked in report’s top 20 pizza shops in America
Pizza is an important part of the culture of the world and in the United States as it is one of the most consumed food items beside hamburgers and other such food giants.
fox4news.com
VIDEO: Chaotic brawl at Hooters in Texas over chocolate bars
PLANO, Texas - Plano police are looking for the people involved in a brutal attack at a Hooters that started as an argument over kids selling chocolate bars. The fight broke out Thursday night at the Hooters off Central Expressway and Plano Parkway and left a manager with a broken arm and a waitress with cuts on her face from broken glass.
fox4news.com
Dallas serial wallet thief back in jail, facing a series of new charges
DALLAS - A Dallas woman who stole people's wallets from salons, offices, shops and more is back in the Dallas County Jail on new charges out of Austin and Oklahoma City. Royse Session, 27, was booked into the Dallas County Jail on Oct. 7 for violating parole. She wasn’t allowed to leave the state.
Comments / 0