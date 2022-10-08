Read full article on original website
Employee told FBI that Trump personally directed moving of Mar-a-Lago records: report
An employee of Donald Trump said the former president personally instructed workers in moving boxes of documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence, according to a new report from the Washington Post. The employee witness, who was not identified, told FBI agents that Trump directed his people to move boxes to his residence after a May subpoena from…
The Capitol riot was a family affair for the Trump-loving Munns - and now so are the punishments
In early January 2021, the Munn family hitched their camper to the back of a pickup truck, loaded in, and set out from their hometown of Borger, Texas, for a trip back east. The family outing was to be less vacation and more of a field trip, focusing on civics. Former President Donald Trump had called his supporters to Washington DC to protest the results of what he deemed a stolen election, and the Munns counted themselves amongst his loyal followers. With dreams of an alternate reality guiding them — one in which Mr Trump retained power and the Democrats...
