Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meet the most elusive fugitive in American historyIngram Atkinson
4 Great Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
The largest commercial marine tradeshow on the West Coast is back in SeattleDoug StewartSeattle, WA
Next Level Burger Is Opening Soon in Seattle’s Ballard NeighborhoodVegOut MagazineSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Related
Lookout Landing
The biggest roster changes for both teams since the Mariners and Astros last faced each other
The Mariners played a very weird schedule against the Astros this year: of the 19 times they faced their divisional opponent, 12 of those games—63%—came prior to the All-Star Break. Prior to the All-Star Break, the Mariners were 6-6 against the Astros, but it felt like that number could have been 66-6, as the Mariners finally won a series in Houston for the first time since 2018. It was especially satisfying to win that series in June as they’d been swept in Houston to begin the month. Perhaps, some fans wondered, the tide was beginning to turn in the AL West, finally.
Lookout Landing
The Daily Catch: Oct 10, 2022
I’m Shay Weintraub and I don’t have enough airline points to fly home for free this weekend to watch Seattle’s home playoff games with friends. Keys to the Mariners’ improbable 10-9 victory over the Blue Jays - Kate Pruesser. Lookout Landing Podcast 204: Legends of the...
Lookout Landing
Lookout Landing Podcast 205: An Infusion of Brotherhood with The Athletic’s C. Trent Rosecrans
This episode Lookout Landing captain Kate Preusser is joined by special guest and Cincinnati Reds writer for the Athletic, C. Trent Rosecrans to talk all things baseball but specifically some Reds/Mariners imports making waves in the Pacific Northwest. Kate praises the Mariners for acquiring Suárez & Castillo while lamenting that such foundational, All-Star caliber players found themselves moved at all. Trent gives a brief history of Luis Castillo, newly minted Mariner ace. Trent praises the camaraderie between Winker, Suárez and Castillo and predicts it portends great things for the Mariners. Kate and Trent dive deep on Suárez’s “good vibes only” policy and how it has blossomed into the Mariners collective dance routine. Trent illuminates for Mariners fans just how hard the loss of (literally ALL of) the Red’s All-Stars has been for the Cincinnati faithful and perhaps how hard it has been for those same players as well. The duo discusses Winker and tries to make sense of a perplexing season on all fronts, perhaps finding some optimism for his future in Seattle. Lastly they stand back and take a birds’ eye view of both organizations and the bright future of the prospects acquired by the Reds: Noelvi Marte & Edwin Arroyo.
Lookout Landing
Lookout Landing Podcast 206: American League Division Series Preview
On this episode Kate Preusser, Zach Gottschalk and Jacob Parr are here to look forward to the American League Division Series against (who else but) the Mariners most hated and dangerous rival, The Houston Astros. Yes indeed, if the Mariners intend to reach the mountain top they first have a dragon to slay. From a narrative perspective this feels like it was inevitable; You can’t be the best if you can’t beat the best and make no mistake, the Astros have (despite the cheating) been the best. Kate brings up a great point, that after the sour post season exit last season, it feels like the Astros are fighting for how legitimately their legacy will be remembered. The Mariners on the other hand find themselves in the comfortable role of underdog ready to take on the world. The crew breaks down the Houston lineup and rotation the Mariners are set to face and assesses our chances and advantages at each position. Lastly everyone picks series awards for the victorious Mariners, and predicts the series outcome.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lookout Landing
A bandwagoner’s guide to the 2022 Seattle Mariners
Welcome! Around these parts, we’re very accustomed to having to pick a team to bandwagon in the playoffs, so we welcome you with the openest of arms to our little corner of the baseball map. If you’ve made it here, surely you know that the Mariners’ playoff run is their first since 2001, and you may know that they’re the only team that’s never even been to the World Series. If that wasn’t enough to get you behind this squad, their next task—taking down the Houston Astros—is sure to get you on board. Here’s what you need to know to get the most out of your new fandom.
Lookout Landing
Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/11/22: Logan Gilbert, Spencer Strider, and Nick Sandlin
The 2022 ALDS is finally here! Logan Gilbert takes the mound for Game 1 against Justin Verlander, with first pitch at 12:37 pm. Check out today’s links as we anxiously await first pitch:. In Mariners news... Stop by Hatback Bar and Grille’s ALDS watch party if you’re looking for...
Lookout Landing
Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/10/22: Aroldis Chapman, Yadier Molina, and Albert Pujols
Good morning all! Who else is still thinking about Saturday’s insane win? I know I will be for a long, long time. With just one more sleep until the 2022 ALDS begins, what are your predictions for this historic series for the Mariners? Who do you want to see as the breakout star? What are you most nervous about? Check out today’s baseball news as you begin to ponder those questions:
Lookout Landing
Sign Our Petition To Position the Dave Niehaus Statue to Face the Field So He Can Watch a Mariners Playoff Game
There are many different ways to describe the 2022 Seattle Mariners:. Gutsy, indefatigable, even cool. But the one word that truly encapsulates each and every little microscopic organism that makes up the team is fun. Folks, we are truly in an unprecedented time. No, not COVID. Well, yes still that,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Lookout Landing
The price of hope
Why would we live again in the tombs we’d made out of our souls?”. I don’t wish to discuss what happened yesterday afternoon. Not in particulars, anyways. Zach already did a good job of that. We know what happened. I’m more interested in writing about what’s next, in...
Comments / 0