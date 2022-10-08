ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bob Nightengale doesn't expect Jose Abreu to return to White Sox

By Inside The Clubhouse
 4 days ago

(670 The Score) The future of first baseman Jose Abreu is one of the pressing matters the White Sox need to address this offseason as he enters free agency.

Abreu has been a cornerstone of the franchise for nine seasons, but the White Sox also have a logjam of first basemen and designated hitters on their roster. And to open up first base for 24-year-old Andrew Vaughn, they’d need to let Abreu go.

So what do we expect them to do? Bob Nightengale of USA Today believes they'll let Abreu go.

“I don’t think there’s any way in the world that they bring back Jose Abreu,” Nightengale said on Inside the Clubhouse on Saturday morning. “Love the guy, he still had a strong season, but you’ve got to change things up in there. I think they need a loud voice in that clubhouse too, some guy to kind of lead and be the guy that they rally around. I think they’ll make a lot of moves this offseason.”

Asked to elaborate on his thought on Abreu’s future, Nightengale clarified that there’s a scenario in which Abreu could return, but he still views that as unlikely.

“I shouldn’t say no way,” Nightengale said. “I just don’t see it. I think they need to shake things up in that clubhouse. He’s a great guy. Is he a leader? I don’t know about that. He did protect (Tony) La Russa. He’s very close with Tony. He loved playing for him. Some of their guys didn’t. He did. Yeah, I just think you got to clear out a space at first base, get Vaughn over there, that sort of thing. Maybe make the team more athletic. Nothing against Abreu – he was great in Chicago, one of the best signings they ever made. But I think you got to stir things up in that clubhouse.”

Abreu, who will turn 36 in January, hit .304 with 15 homers, 75 RBIs and an .824 OPS in 157 games in 2022.

