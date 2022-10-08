Read full article on original website
The 11 Scariest Sounding Town Names In Louisiana
There are some spooky things in Louisiana...like kale in gumbo, potholes on I-20, and politicians. But there are also some spooky sounding cities in the state too. But these aren't cities that people think are spooky, or scary. Cities like New Orleans and Shreveport are known for their hauntings. There are also cities that seem to attract natural disasters more than others (sorry Lake Charles), which is pretty scary too.
KTBS
'Laughing Man' film spotlights Louisiana homelessness
SHREVEPORT, La. - Filmmaker Zack Godshall will present 'The Laughing Man' on Wednesday, Oct. 12 as part of the Robinson Film Center's Regional Filmmakers Spotlight. The documentary profiles Thomas Alan Williamson and his daily struggle to survive as he faces homelessness in Louisiana. Though known for his infectious laugh, Thomas...
Louisiana Wildlife & Fisheries to Change Speckled Trout Limits
If the new limits for speckled trout take effect, they will be uniform state-wide in Louisiana. Some anglers are not happy with the proposed changes.
Louisiana Living: Golden Corral
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Shelley Lynn Corrent and Khisha Harris join Ashley Doughty in the studio. Shelley and Khisha discuss the re-opening of the West Monroe Golden Corral as well as possible employment opportunities at the restaurant. For more information, watch the clip above. For more Louisiana Living CLICK HERE
The 2022 St. Augustine Creole Festival: A Celebration of a Unique Louisiana Culture
Several thousand people came to visit the St Augustine Creole Celebration held at the historic St. Augustine Church in Isle Brevelle Oct. 7-9. The popular event is a celebration of Creole Culture and is something of a family reunion as descendants of the area’s families come home from all over the United States and abroad. The festival also transforms the St. Augustine parish hall into what is arguably the finest restaurant in the state as the hardworking cooks serve homemade meatpies, tamales, red beans and rice, and, of course, their signature gumbo.
Want to Sneak Booze into a Music Festival? Try This Tik Tok Hack
There is nothing like enjoying your favorite band while enjoying your favorite beverage. We do that a lot in South Louisiana, our fairs and festivals are legendary. In fact, the music at our fairs and festivals is only overshadowed by our propensity to drink. Now, wherever you have drinkers you...
Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China
Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China. Louisiana — The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on October 11, 2022, that Deere & Company, the global firm that makes the famed John Deere brand of agriculture, construction, and forestry equipment, will invest $29.8 million to expand operations at its Thibodaux site. The company will generate 70 new direct employment positions with an average annual pay of $47,472 and keep 311 existing employees in Louisiana, including 284 in Lafourche Parish. According to Louisiana Economic Development, the project will create 110 new indirect jobs, for a total of 180 new jobs in the Bayou Region.
Louisiana lieutenant governor “planning on running” for governor
The current Lieutenant Governor of the state of Louisiana might be looking to make a run at the seat currently held by Gov. John Bel Edwards.
Losing people, losing jobs: Forecast projects rural Louisiana's 'funk' to worsen
Population declines will continue to drive a years-long economic slide in Louisiana's rural areas, and the 29 parishes outside the state's nine metropolitan areas could lose nearly 3,000 non-farm jobs by 2025, according to a new forecast from economist Loren Scott. The job loss — 1,000 in 2023 and another...
South Louisiana could get rain for the 1st time in a month: See timing, forecast
South Louisiana could get rain this week for the first time in about a month, thanks to a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico. The disturbance, which is expected to become a tropical depression, is in the southern Gulf by Mexico and will not hit Louisiana, forecasters said Tuesday.
Louisiana Amendment 7 to remove Involuntary Servitude as Punishment for a Crime
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Amendment number 7 looks at removing language from the state constitution that allows involuntary slavery as a punishment for a crime. This means incarcerated people could still be forced to perform labor. Amendment 7 is an issue that’s been fought for in the legislature for years – but is now met […]
Destination Louisiane: Ideal Market, Louisiana’s largest Hispanic grocer
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — “I really enjoy shopping here. Especially getting the pan dulce here, if I ever have a craving for something sweet,” said Emilie Rodriguez. Rodriguez is pursuing a graduate degree at Louisiana State University. She is also a first-generation college student from San Diego, Ca. Her most recent grocery run included […]
Fatal Boating Incident in Louisiana Being Investigated After Boat Crashes into Jetty Ejecting Occupants
Fatal Boating Incident in Louisiana Being Investigated After Boat Crashes into Jetty Ejecting Occupants. On October 10, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported that enforcement agents are investigating a deadly boating incident that occurred on October 8 in Plaquemines Parish. Jose Granados, 49, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana,...
This Louisiana native founded a school in Haiti. She still helps run it from Lafayette.
At 24 years old, Megan Boudreaux Anderson founded Respire Haiti, a nonprofit created to fight for the freedom of Haiti’s estimated 300,000 child slaves. After moving to Haiti in 2011, Anderson started a feeding program and transformed a barren hillside into a refuge including a school for 500 children, a medical clinic that includes mental health therapy, physical and occupational therapy as well as tennis and soccer programs.
Hurricanes Ian and Ida hammered two states' electric grids. The stories diverged from there.
Hurricane Ian hit Florida’s western shores with intensity and wind speeds similar to those packed by Hurricane Ida when it slammed into Louisiana last year. Also like Ida, Ian clobbered the state’s utilities, knocking out power to a swath of customers as it moved across the state. But...
Louisiana’s Chronic Wasting Disease regulations
The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted regulations for the Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Control Area in northeast Louisiana. The current CWD Control Area includes all of Tensas Parish and portions of Madison and Franklin parishes. The regulations are intended to reduce further spread of the disease. The regulations are...
Headline-Catching Armed Robberies Across Acadiana in 2022
Of the crimes that have headlined 2022, armed robberies have been among the most prevalent. They have especially been on the rise since the lockdowns implemented during the COVID pandemic have been lifted. Armed robberies - as they become more prevalent in a community - steal peace from the citizens...
Louisiana Man Arrested for Cattle-Related Theft After Allegedly Receiving and Selling Cattle He Did Not Pay For
Louisiana Man Arrested for Cattle-Related Theft After Allegedly Receiving and Selling Cattle He Did Not Pay For. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) reported on October 10, 2022, that a Bienville Parish resident had been arrested on October 6 by agents from the Louisiana Department of Corrections Probation and Parole Division and the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Department. The arrest was made in response to a warrant issued by Bienville Parish in connection with an investigation by the Livestock Brand Commission of the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry.
4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are famous for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you have never visited any of these places before, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area and you are looking for a nice place to eat. Here's what made it on the list.
Insurance premium hikes cause concern more Louisiana homes will become unaffordable
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As Louisiana Citizens, the state’s insurer of last resort, prepares to impose a 63 percent increase on homeowners premiums Jan. 1, lawmakers are trying to entice more private companies to increase competition in the state. Until that happens, however, concerns are mounting that soaring insurance...
