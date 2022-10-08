The Ultimate 90s And 00s Boy Band Playlist
As we were growing up, we had our obsession boy bands. We hung their posters on our walls. We put hearts around the ones we like. Some of us probably even wrote Mrs. Justin Timberlake all over their school notebook. Today I can still jam out to many of these songs.
1.N’Sync- Bye, Bye, Bye
2. LFO- Summer Girls
3. Hanson- Mmmbop
4. O-Town- All or Nothing
5. Jonas Brothers- S.O.S
6. B2K- Bump, Bump, Bump
7. The Jackson 5- I Want You Back
8. One Direction- What Makes You Beautiful
9. Backstreet Boys- I Want it That Way
10. 98 Degrees- The Hardest Thing
11. N'Sync- It's Gonna Be Me
12. New Kids on The Block- You Got It (The Right Stuff)
