5 takeaways from the Chicago Bulls’ 127-104 win in the preseason finale, including Dalen Terry’s 1st start and Patrick Williams’ dunks

The Chicago Bulls ended the 2022 preseason on a high note with a 127-104 victory over a heavily depleted Milwaukee Bucks team on Tuesday night at the United Center. The win capped a 3-1 preseason for the Bulls, who open the regular season Oct. 19 on the road against the Miami Heat. The home opener is Oct. 22 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Here are five things we learned from the win. 1. Zach ...
This Bulls-Nets Trade Features Nikola Vucevic

Sometimes, you just need the basics without the bells and whistles attached. NBA teams can benefit from this line of thinking. Have you ever bought a new car? In all likelihood, some salesperson tried to sell you a vehicle with a bunch of unnecessary features. Sure, they’re fun – maybe...
