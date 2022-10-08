Read full article on original website
Colts counting on line shuffle to eliminate offensive woes
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich shook up the offensive line on a short week. Now he's hoping some extra rest, a little more film study and a full week of prep work can get Indy's stagnant offense off the ground and back on its feet. The next test for this ongoing line dance comes Sunday against AFC South rival Jacksonville.
Pro Picks takes Commanders to rally around Wentz, beat Bears
Carson Wentz takes enough hits on and off the field that short rest is just another obstacle. Fresh off his coach running him over figuratively, Wentz leads the Washington Commanders (1-4) against the Chicago Bears (2-3) on Thursday night with each team trying to snap a losing streak.
Pickett shows fire, Steelers defense sags in 38-3 loss
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Kenny Pickett showed he could take some licks and stand up for himself in his NFL starting debut. The injury-depleted Steelers defense, however, couldn’t withstand an offensive onslaught from the Buffalo Bills.
